One of three North Carolina deputies shot while serving papers dies from injuries

'A piece of me is gone:' Robeson Co. mother still seeks justice 1 year after son's death
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Tanisha Coleman said the past year has been one of the hardest for her following the death of her son, 19-year-old Marqueise "Queise" Coleman. “It’s because like a piece of me is gone that I can never get back, and trying to be that strong person, it gets tiresome. You want to give up, but you know if you give up, everybody else, is going to give up," said Coleman.
WYFF4.com
Man who shot, killed family in North Carolina was shot, killed by deputies, officials say
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man shot and killed his parents and his sister and then he was shot and killed by deputies, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations. Authorities in Yancey County said they got a call about 4:30 p.m. Monday about shots...
North Carolina deputy dies after being shot in standoff
A Wayne County deputy has died after being shot in a standoff on Monday, according to officials.
Father of killed Wayne County deputy calls last 24 hours 'the worse I have ever experienced'
Sgt. Matthew Fishman died at a Greenville hospital after being in critical condition Monday evening. Gov. Cooper announced his death on Tuesday morning.
kiss951.com
Fight At North Carolina Track Meet Results In Injuries
Now why in the world are y’all at the babies’ track meet fighting? A fight went down at a North Carolina track meet that resulted in injuries. There were reports of a loud noise. Police determined no shots were fired, instead, a fight broke out and all hell broke loose. The fight was sure an uncomfortable situation. So much so that the AAU Junior Olympic track meet was shut down. It resumed yesterday with a very different, yet secure scene.
police1.com
N.C. deputy, 1 of 3 shot in 9-hour standoff, dies from his injuries
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — One of three deputies who were shot Monday morning as they attempted to serve involuntary commitment papers has died from his injuries. Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, died from his injuries. Cpl. Andrew Cox and Deputy Alexander Ramon Torres were reported in stable condition and are expected to recover.
One dead in Lake Norman ski boat incident, officials say
The exact area where the incident happened was unconfirmed by officials; however, they advised the incident did involve a ski boat.
North Carolina police department offering ‘get out of jail free’ cards
The Fayetteville Police Department is always hoping criminals turn themselves in, and this Thursday and Friday it may get its wish.
North Carolina beer, wine seller pleads guilty to embezzling $518K, gets 7 days in prison
A Wake Forest wine and beer store owner has plead guilty to several felony tax charges.
NC woman nabbed on drug, gun charges after raid at her home, deputies say
The woman, a convicted felon, had meth and marijuana in the home -- along with a gun --which she was not allowed to have as a felon, deputies said.
Man convicted of second-degree murder in North Carolina to be released
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Parole Commission is planning to release yet another inmate who has been serving a life sentence for second-degree murder. Steven O. Alexander, 68, was sentenced to life plus another 40 years consecutively on related charges and two other concurrent stints after his conviction nearly 28 years ago in […]
1 dead, another dealing with life-threatening injuries after Fayetteville shooting
Officers were sent to a Travelodge located at 2076 Cedar Creek Road in reference to a shooting that took place at 3:15 a.m where they found one person dead at the scene. Another person was taken to a hospital.
Wife fights for statewide change after husband, prominent NC doctor dies during dental anesthesia overdose
Wilmington, N.C. — Dr. Henry Patel was a healthy man before getting a dental implant in July of 2020, his wife said. He was a prominent doctor in Wilmington, and went to his dentist for a routine procedure. Oral surgeon Mark Austin gave him anesthesia and sedated him for...
wpde.com
Vehicle of missing Tennessee man found parked at remote trailhead in GSMNP
GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NP, N.C. (WLOS) — The family of a missing Tennessee man told News 13 that his vehicle was found in a remote part of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Thursday evening, Aug. 4. Bryce Evans' 2017 grey Nissan Altima was found at a hiking trailhead...
Path cleared for ACE Speedway to sue North Carolina health department over COVID-19 shut down
ELON, N.C. (WGHP) – There will be more laps in the match race between the owners of ACE Speedway in Alamance County and state officials. The North Carolina Court of Appeals, in a 3-0 decision, on Tuesday said that ACE’s lawsuit could go forward against Dr. Mandy Cohen, former head of the NC Department of […]
Aug. 4: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled its latest list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to August 2, 2022. […]
Did North Carolina pilot fall or jump before emergency landing?
A lot of questions still linger after a plane made an emergency landing at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday, and later the body of a copilot, 23-year-old Charles Crooks, was found in a nearby neighborhood.
National Night Out: Cookouts, ice cream, music with local police officers
Police officers in Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Fayetteville, Garner and other communities will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday and use the opportunity to connect with citizens in the community. Raleigh and Durham have both seen a high amount of calls dealing with violent crime this year. Raleigh has had...
jocoreport.com
Tips Lead To Arrest Of Mother And Daughter
CORINTH HOLDERS – A mother and daughter in Johnston County are facing charges after tips led authorities to them. On July 21, 2022, the Johnston County Report posted a surveillance photo from the Dollar General at 4207 NC Highway 231, across from Corinth Holders Elementary School, of two women who reportedly stole a purse mistakenly left in a shopping cart by a customer.
Mystery solved! Strange creatures found on North Carolina beach identified
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina museum workers have identified some strange creatures they found recently. Back in July, members of the turtle patrol team with the Cape Lookout National Seashore found the creatures on the coast next to a log covered in barnacles. Last week, researchers with the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences […]
