ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NC

One of three North Carolina deputies shot while serving papers dies from injuries

By Kari Barrows
wpde.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wpde.com

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

'A piece of me is gone:' Robeson Co. mother still seeks justice 1 year after son's death

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Tanisha Coleman said the past year has been one of the hardest for her following the death of her son, 19-year-old Marqueise "Queise" Coleman. “It’s because like a piece of me is gone that I can never get back, and trying to be that strong person, it gets tiresome. You want to give up, but you know if you give up, everybody else, is going to give up," said Coleman.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Wayne County, NC
City
Hamilton, NC
Wayne County, NC
Crime & Safety
kiss951.com

Fight At North Carolina Track Meet Results In Injuries

Now why in the world are y’all at the babies’ track meet fighting? A fight went down at a North Carolina track meet that resulted in injuries. There were reports of a loud noise. Police determined no shots were fired, instead, a fight broke out and all hell broke loose. The fight was sure an uncomfortable situation. So much so that the AAU Junior Olympic track meet was shut down. It resumed yesterday with a very different, yet secure scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
police1.com

N.C. deputy, 1 of 3 shot in 9-hour standoff, dies from his injuries

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — One of three deputies who were shot Monday morning as they attempted to serve involuntary commitment papers has died from his injuries. Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, died from his injuries. Cpl. Andrew Cox and Deputy Alexander Ramon Torres were reported in stable condition and are expected to recover.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cox
Person
Roy Cooper
Person
Alexander Hamilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Swat
WNCT

Aug. 4: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled its latest list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to August 2, 2022. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
jocoreport.com

Tips Lead To Arrest Of Mother And Daughter

CORINTH HOLDERS – A mother and daughter in Johnston County are facing charges after tips led authorities to them. On July 21, 2022, the Johnston County Report posted a surveillance photo from the Dollar General at 4207 NC Highway 231, across from Corinth Holders Elementary School, of two women who reportedly stole a purse mistakenly left in a shopping cart by a customer.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Mystery solved! Strange creatures found on North Carolina beach identified

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina museum workers have identified some strange creatures they found recently. Back in July, members of the turtle patrol team with the Cape Lookout National Seashore found the creatures on the coast next to a log covered in barnacles. Last week, researchers with the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences […]
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy