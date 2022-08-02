Read on www.fortwaynesnbc.com
wfft.com
Fort Wayne veterans react to PACT Act passage
The act makes it easier to get healthcare for veterans suffering from military-related illnesses. Fort Wayne veterans, leaders react to PACT Act passage. The act makes it easier to get healthcare for veterans suffering from military-related illnesses.
WIBC.com
Most Fort Wayne Leaders Support Amtrak Service Idea
FORT WAYNE, Ind.–Leaders in Fort Wayne want an Amtrak line through their city. On Tuesday night, the Fort Wayne City Council voted to endorse a proposal that would run a train from Chicago to Columbus, Ohio. Fort Wayne would be one of the stops. Council member Geoff Paddock says...
Your News Local
Wabash officials extend message regarding Congresswoman Walorski’s tragic accident
WABASH, IN- The following is from Wabash Mayor Scott Long and President and CEO of Grow Wabash County Keith Gillenwater about the recent passing of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski:. It is with the greatest sadness that we learned of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski’s death today in a traffic accident in Elkhart County....
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne City Council backs passenger rail service
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At Fort Wayne City Council Tuesday night, there was a 7-1 vote for a non-binding approval of Councilman Geoff Paddock’s plan for passenger rail service connecting the city to Chicago and Columbus, Ohio. The lone opponent of the rail was Jason Arp, 4th...
WANE-TV
I&M to replace 12 miles of towers in Fort Wayne, here’s how to learn more
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) announced Thursday plans for an open house Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Harris Elementary School where people can learn about and discuss I&M’s Eastern Fort Wayne Transmission Line Rebuild Project. The project was announced in...
WANE-TV
Sen. Braun calls for maximum penalties for criminals who target cops
WASHINGTON (WANE) — Indiana Sen. Mike Braun restated his support Thursday for strengthening penalties for criminals who target police in response to the death of an Elwood police officer Sunday. Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz had stopped the car of Carl Boards II of Marion, Indiana, when Shahnavaz was hit...
WIBC.com
Fort Wayne Drug Ring Taken Down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Fort Wayne drug ring’s story finally got it’s conclusion. Six people have been convicted, and if you add up the years for each individual conviction, prosecutors handed out over 100 years of prison time. Court documents say 56-year-old Eddie Knox of Fort...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Demolition worker dies in DeKalb County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A worker who was preparing a building for demolition was killed Thursday after he plunged through the roof of a commercial building. A second worker also fell but survived. The man was identified by authorities as 24-year-old Kevin Rodgers of Laurel Hill,...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Southgate recycling drop-off site to close
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The recycling drop-off site located at Southgate Plaza will be closing permanently, the Allen County Department of Environmental Management said Wednesday. The department says the closure is because the property managers for Southgate Plaza, Kellams Properties, have requested that the trailer be...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne woman, 19, sentenced on federal drug charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 19-year-old from Fort Wayne was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday after she was found with over 20,000 fentanyl pills that she admitted she intended to sell. The United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Indiana said that Madison McCoy was...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne ranked the cheapest place to live in US – again
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Life in Fort Wayne is pretty affordable, all things considered. Niche has ranked Fort Wayne the most affordable city to live in the United States, in a newly released report. Two Texas cities – Wichita Falls and Brownsville – came in just behind Fort Wayne at Nos. 2 and 3, while South Bend was ranked No. 4.
WANE-TV
What’s the Allen County Jail worth?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Jail sits on about 3 acres of prime riverfront property, surrounded by a park, a river and a dizzying amount of new construction. It could be worth $1.7 million at the going land rate of $10 per square foot or $4.5 million, according to a compilation of land comps going back to 1999.
WANE-TV
Back to school: HCCSC starts its school year with a new superintendent
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE)- The 2022-2023 school year officially kicked-off Thursday for the Huntington County Community Schools. This year, a new superintendent greets the school district on its first day. John Trout, who is a familiar face, Trout is a 1980 graduate of Huntington North High School. Trout explains how his...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Foggy morning, still humid today
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - It’s a muggy start to the day with a bit of fog and haze in some areas. The humidity will stick around over the next few days, leading to some uncomfortable conditions. Highs will reach the low 80s today with partly cloudy skies. A few stray showers are possible later on today.
Times-Union Newspaper
Louis Dreyfus Company Has Grand Opening Event For New Lecithin Plant
CLAYPOOL - Including a ribbon-cutting, speeches, a lunch and tours, Louis Dreyfus Company Agricultural Industries (LDC) announced Wednesday the opening of its new soy liquid lecithin plant in Claypool. Gordon Russell, LDC’s regional head of grains and oilseeds, welcomed LDC’s customers, farmers, local community members and LDC employees to the...
Back to school: Dekalb Eastern welcomes students back to classroom
The summer days in Dekalb Eastern are over as the elementary and Jr/Sr high school welcomed students back to the classroom.
13abc.com
ODOT: Van Wert County roundabout set to open
LIMA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation says Van Wert County’s first roundabout is expected to open by Friday. The roundabout is located at U.S. 127/U.S. 224 and Marsh Road, north of Van Wert. According to ODOT, construction on the roundabout began in early 2022 with preliminary...
Inside Indiana Business
$6M for PFW music tech center
Purdue University Fort Wayne has received two gifts, totaling $6 million, to go towards construction of a new music technology center on the main campus. The $22 million facility will replace the current PFW School of Music center located on the Sweetwater corporate campus. The university received a $3 million...
wfft.com
Allen County road closures this August for railroad track repairs
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) -- For Allen County residents who commute through railroad crossings, their drive time may be a little longer this month. The Allen County Highway Department says there will be road closures at the following 11 locations throughout August. Doyle Road between Dawkins Road and Edgerton Road.
WANE-TV
Steuben County man leads police on motorcycle chase, 3-hour manhunt
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Steuben County man was arrested early Tuesday morning after leading police on a motorcycle chase and a three-hour search near the intersection of Ozark Street and West Street in Pleasant Lake, Indiana. A police officer attempted to stop 23-year-old Austin Ray German of...
