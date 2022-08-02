ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, IN

wfft.com

Fort Wayne veterans react to PACT Act passage

The act makes it easier to get healthcare for veterans suffering from military-related illnesses. Fort Wayne veterans, leaders react to PACT Act passage. The act makes it easier to get healthcare for veterans suffering from military-related illnesses.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WIBC.com

Most Fort Wayne Leaders Support Amtrak Service Idea

FORT WAYNE, Ind.–Leaders in Fort Wayne want an Amtrak line through their city. On Tuesday night, the Fort Wayne City Council voted to endorse a proposal that would run a train from Chicago to Columbus, Ohio. Fort Wayne would be one of the stops. Council member Geoff Paddock says...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne City Council backs passenger rail service

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At Fort Wayne City Council Tuesday night, there was a 7-1 vote for a non-binding approval of Councilman Geoff Paddock’s plan for passenger rail service connecting the city to Chicago and Columbus, Ohio. The lone opponent of the rail was Jason Arp, 4th...
FORT WAYNE, IN
City
New Haven, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Local
Indiana Elections
New Haven, IN
Government
WANE-TV

Sen. Braun calls for maximum penalties for criminals who target cops

WASHINGTON (WANE) — Indiana Sen. Mike Braun restated his support Thursday for strengthening penalties for criminals who target police in response to the death of an Elwood police officer Sunday. Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz had stopped the car of Carl Boards II of Marion, Indiana, when Shahnavaz was hit...
ELWOOD, IN
WIBC.com

Fort Wayne Drug Ring Taken Down

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Fort Wayne drug ring’s story finally got it’s conclusion. Six people have been convicted, and if you add up the years for each individual conviction, prosecutors handed out over 100 years of prison time. Court documents say 56-year-old Eddie Knox of Fort...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Demolition worker dies in DeKalb County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A worker who was preparing a building for demolition was killed Thursday after he plunged through the roof of a commercial building. A second worker also fell but survived. The man was identified by authorities as 24-year-old Kevin Rodgers of Laurel Hill,...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
Person
Steve Mcmichael
fortwaynesnbc.com

Southgate recycling drop-off site to close

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The recycling drop-off site located at Southgate Plaza will be closing permanently, the Allen County Department of Environmental Management said Wednesday. The department says the closure is because the property managers for Southgate Plaza, Kellams Properties, have requested that the trailer be...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne woman, 19, sentenced on federal drug charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 19-year-old from Fort Wayne was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday after she was found with over 20,000 fentanyl pills that she admitted she intended to sell. The United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Indiana said that Madison McCoy was...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne ranked the cheapest place to live in US – again

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Life in Fort Wayne is pretty affordable, all things considered. Niche has ranked Fort Wayne the most affordable city to live in the United States, in a newly released report. Two Texas cities – Wichita Falls and Brownsville – came in just behind Fort Wayne at Nos. 2 and 3, while South Bend was ranked No. 4.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

What’s the Allen County Jail worth?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Jail sits on about 3 acres of prime riverfront property, surrounded by a park, a river and a dizzying amount of new construction. It could be worth $1.7 million at the going land rate of $10 per square foot or $4.5 million, according to a compilation of land comps going back to 1999.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
#Mayor#Nbc#Politics Local#Election Local#Republican#Democrat
WANE-TV

Back to school: HCCSC starts its school year with a new superintendent

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE)- The 2022-2023 school year officially kicked-off Thursday for the Huntington County Community Schools. This year, a new superintendent greets the school district on its first day. John Trout, who is a familiar face, Trout is a 1980 graduate of Huntington North High School. Trout explains how his...
HUNTINGTON, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Foggy morning, still humid today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - It’s a muggy start to the day with a bit of fog and haze in some areas. The humidity will stick around over the next few days, leading to some uncomfortable conditions. Highs will reach the low 80s today with partly cloudy skies. A few stray showers are possible later on today.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Louis Dreyfus Company Has Grand Opening Event For New Lecithin Plant

CLAYPOOL - Including a ribbon-cutting, speeches, a lunch and tours, Louis Dreyfus Company Agricultural Industries (LDC) announced Wednesday the opening of its new soy liquid lecithin plant in Claypool. Gordon Russell, LDC’s regional head of grains and oilseeds, welcomed LDC’s customers, farmers, local community members and LDC employees to the...
CLAYPOOL, IN
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
13abc.com

ODOT: Van Wert County roundabout set to open

LIMA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation says Van Wert County’s first roundabout is expected to open by Friday. The roundabout is located at U.S. 127/U.S. 224 and Marsh Road, north of Van Wert. According to ODOT, construction on the roundabout began in early 2022 with preliminary...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
Inside Indiana Business

$6M for PFW music tech center

Purdue University Fort Wayne has received two gifts, totaling $6 million, to go towards construction of a new music technology center on the main campus. The $22 million facility will replace the current PFW School of Music center located on the Sweetwater corporate campus. The university received a $3 million...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Allen County road closures this August for railroad track repairs

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) -- For Allen County residents who commute through railroad crossings, their drive time may be a little longer this month. The Allen County Highway Department says there will be road closures at the following 11 locations throughout August. Doyle Road between Dawkins Road and Edgerton Road.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Steuben County man leads police on motorcycle chase, 3-hour manhunt

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Steuben County man was arrested early Tuesday morning after leading police on a motorcycle chase and a three-hour search near the intersection of Ozark Street and West Street in Pleasant Lake, Indiana. A police officer attempted to stop 23-year-old Austin Ray German of...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN

