DNR investigates oil contamination in northern Wisconsin
The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating contaminated soil near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin.
WJFW-TV
Company will improve broadband service in Wisconsin as a part of a settlement
Frontier Communications is improving broadband service throughout Wisconsin. Following an investigation, the telecommunications giant agreed to pay $15 million to improve its DSL internet. In 2015 the telecommunications giant has gotten more than $215 million in federal funding for internet projects across the state. The company was investigated after advertising...
wpr.org
Mining company plans to drill for gold and copper near Wausau next winter
A mining company plans to begin exploratory drilling of copper and gold near Wausau next winter, although the company’s CEO said they still need to obtain approval from local and state regulators. Toronto-based GreenLight Metals shared its plans to drill as part of a presentation before the joint environmental...
wisfarmer.com
Dairy Cares campaign raises record $450,000
Non-profit organization, Dairy Cares of Wisconsin, has raised $450,000 on behalf of the Children’s Wisconsin health system during this year’s campaign. Not only does that figure represent the single-best year ever in Dairy Care’s 12-year fundraising history, but it also brought the organization’s lifetime total over the $2 million milestone — it now stands at $2.3 million, to be precise.
Daily Telegram
COVID-19 infections up across Wisconsin
SUPERIOR — The number of new COVID-19 infections has been on the rise statewide over the last two weeks, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Wednesday, Aug. 3. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 40,000 infections have been reported in Northwestern Wisconsin, DHS reported. The seven-day...
Governor Evers’ Office of Environmental Justice is a boon to Wisconsin communities and businesses
Every year, Wisconsin is forced to spend hundreds of millions of dollars rebuilding and repairing infrastructure damaged or destroyed due to extreme weather conditions. This is growing worse because of climate change and unfortunately, these impacts are felt first and worst by communities of color, tribal nations and low-income communities. On Earth Day, Gov. Tony […] The post Governor Evers’ Office of Environmental Justice is a boon to Wisconsin communities and businesses appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WBAY Green Bay
Michels goes negative in Wisconsin governor’s race
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Days after saying that running negative ads is “just bad policy” and politicians who do that are “losing,” the Wisconsin Republican candidate for governor backed by Donald Trump has launched his first attack ad against his primary opponent. Trump-backed Tim Michels also...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin tacks on 76 new hospitalizations from COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,571,038 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,235 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,571,0381,569,411 (+1,599) Received one dose of vaccine3,769,293 (64.6%)3,768,992 (64.6%) Fully...
wpr.org
Utilities set to spend more than $2B on new transmission lines in Wisconsin
Three new transmission lines that are estimated to cost around $2.2 billion will cross through Wisconsin under a large expansion approved by the Midwest grid operator that’s designed to facilitate the clean energy transition. The board for the Midcontinent Independent System Operator signed off on a $10.3 billion portfolio...
voiceofalexandria.com
More endorsements, more rallies for Republicans in Wisconsin
(The Center Square) – Republican races in Wisconsin are ending with a flurry of activity. Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday jumped into Wisconsin's Republican race for Assembly Speaker by endorsing incumbent Robin Vos' opponent. “Wisconsin’s 63rd Assembly District has a rising patriotic candidate named Adam Steen, who is...
Big names, big endorsements in GOP race for WI Gov. What do voters think?
Two big names - two different endorsements. The Republican race for governor has split the Trump-Pence team and the state GOP.
Eastern Progress
Cities with the most expensive homes in Wisconsin
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Wisconsin using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WEAU-TV 13
DNR begins sales for Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations Aug. 15
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is beginning to sell Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations prior to the start of the hunting season. Starting Aug. 15, these bonus authorizations will be available through the Go Wild license portal and select license sale locations. Formerly known as...
wtaq.com
Northeast Wisconsin Teachers Spending Hundreds More on School Supplies
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Schools are starting to feel the impact of inflation. Teachers around Northeast Wisconsin say they’re spending more on classroom supplies. Rebekah Lehman is in her fourth year teaching first grade at Valley Christian School in Oshkosh. She’s felt the inflation on her back-to-school bill.
captimes.com
Opinion | Unfortunately, Tim Michels isn’t as great as Rebecca Kleefisch says he is
Got a mailing from Rebecca Kleefisch’s gubernatorial campaign the other day, and it made a reasonably good case for voting in the Republican primary. Not for Kleefisch, mind you, but for her rival, Tim Michels. I have to admit that I had a negative impression of Michels, a swaggering...
Wisconsin receives first payment from national opioid settlement
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin received its first payment as part of a settlement with major opioid distributors Monday. The Department of Health Services announced that it received over $6 million from the National Prescription Opiate Litigation settlement, an agreement by three drug distribution companies as well as Johnson & Johnson to pay tens of billions of dollars to states over the next 18 years.
nbc15.com
Election guide: What to know for Wisconsin’s 2022 Primary Election
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 for Wisconsin’s 2022 Primary Election. NBC15 has you covered with a voter guide on what to bring to the polls, where to find your polling place and how to turn in an absentee ballot. Where and...
WBAY Green Bay
Michels reverses, tells crowd he will support Trump in 2024
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re a week away from the state’s partisan primary and the race for governor on the Republican side of the ballot focused on Northeast Wisconsin Tuesday night. That’s where two of the candidates, Tim Michels and Rebecca Kleefisch, held rallies. In a speech...
Tim Michels spends $12 million on Wisconsin governor run
Republican Tim Michels has spent nearly $1 million a week, for a total of nearly $12 million of his own money, in his run for Wisconsin governor.
