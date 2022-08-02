ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WJFW-TV

Company will improve broadband service in Wisconsin as a part of a settlement

Frontier Communications is improving broadband service throughout Wisconsin. Following an investigation, the telecommunications giant agreed to pay $15 million to improve its DSL internet. In 2015 the telecommunications giant has gotten more than $215 million in federal funding for internet projects across the state. The company was investigated after advertising...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Mining company plans to drill for gold and copper near Wausau next winter

A mining company plans to begin exploratory drilling of copper and gold near Wausau next winter, although the company’s CEO said they still need to obtain approval from local and state regulators. Toronto-based GreenLight Metals shared its plans to drill as part of a presentation before the joint environmental...
WAUSAU, WI
wisfarmer.com

Dairy Cares campaign raises record $450,000

Non-profit organization, Dairy Cares of Wisconsin, has raised $450,000 on behalf of the Children’s Wisconsin health system during this year’s campaign. Not only does that figure represent the single-best year ever in Dairy Care’s 12-year fundraising history, but it also brought the organization’s lifetime total over the $2 million milestone — it now stands at $2.3 million, to be precise.
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Telegram

COVID-19 infections up across Wisconsin

SUPERIOR — The number of new COVID-19 infections has been on the rise statewide over the last two weeks, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Wednesday, Aug. 3. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 40,000 infections have been reported in Northwestern Wisconsin, DHS reported. The seven-day...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Governor Evers’ Office of Environmental Justice is a boon to Wisconsin communities and businesses

Every year, Wisconsin is forced to spend hundreds of millions of dollars rebuilding and repairing infrastructure damaged or destroyed due to extreme weather conditions. This is growing worse because of climate change and unfortunately, these impacts are felt first and worst by communities of color, tribal nations and low-income communities. On Earth Day, Gov. Tony […] The post Governor Evers’ Office of Environmental Justice is a boon to Wisconsin communities and businesses appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Michels goes negative in Wisconsin governor’s race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Days after saying that running negative ads is “just bad policy” and politicians who do that are “losing,” the Wisconsin Republican candidate for governor backed by Donald Trump has launched his first attack ad against his primary opponent. Trump-backed Tim Michels also...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin tacks on 76 new hospitalizations from COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,571,038 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,235 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,571,0381,569,411 (+1,599) Received one dose of vaccine3,769,293 (64.6%)3,768,992 (64.6%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

More endorsements, more rallies for Republicans in Wisconsin

(The Center Square) – Republican races in Wisconsin are ending with a flurry of activity. Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday jumped into Wisconsin's Republican race for Assembly Speaker by endorsing incumbent Robin Vos' opponent. “Wisconsin’s 63rd Assembly District has a rising patriotic candidate named Adam Steen, who is...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

DNR begins sales for Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations Aug. 15

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is beginning to sell Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations prior to the start of the hunting season. Starting Aug. 15, these bonus authorizations will be available through the Go Wild license portal and select license sale locations. Formerly known as...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Northeast Wisconsin Teachers Spending Hundreds More on School Supplies

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Schools are starting to feel the impact of inflation. Teachers around Northeast Wisconsin say they’re spending more on classroom supplies. Rebekah Lehman is in her fourth year teaching first grade at Valley Christian School in Oshkosh. She’s felt the inflation on her back-to-school bill.
OSHKOSH, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin receives first payment from national opioid settlement

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin received its first payment as part of a settlement with major opioid distributors Monday. The Department of Health Services announced that it received over $6 million from the National Prescription Opiate Litigation settlement, an agreement by three drug distribution companies as well as Johnson & Johnson to pay tens of billions of dollars to states over the next 18 years.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Michels reverses, tells crowd he will support Trump in 2024

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re a week away from the state’s partisan primary and the race for governor on the Republican side of the ballot focused on Northeast Wisconsin Tuesday night. That’s where two of the candidates, Tim Michels and Rebecca Kleefisch, held rallies. In a speech...
KAUKAUNA, WI

