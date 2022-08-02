FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A few evening storms managed to sprout up in far northwestern counties this evening, but most areas stayed dry with just a few stray sprinkles. A chance for a stray showers will linger overnight as lows dip to the upper 60s. Friday will bring more of the same as what we saw Thursday. Times of showers, times of sunshine, low 80s, and high humidity. It won’t be a washout, but keep the umbrella handy in the case of those stray showers. The weekend will stay mainly dry, though heat and humidity will continue to rise as highs reach the upper 80s.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO