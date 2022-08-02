Read on www.fortwaynesnbc.com
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com
Foggy morning, still humid today
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - It’s a muggy start to the day with a bit of fog and haze in some areas. The humidity will stick around over the next few days, leading to some uncomfortable conditions. Highs will reach the low 80s today with partly cloudy skies. A few stray showers are possible later on today.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Few stray sprinkles possible with rising humidity Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A few evening storms managed to sprout up in far northwestern counties this evening, but most areas stayed dry with just a few stray sprinkles. A chance for a stray showers will linger overnight as lows dip to the upper 60s. Friday will bring more of the same as what we saw Thursday. Times of showers, times of sunshine, low 80s, and high humidity. It won’t be a washout, but keep the umbrella handy in the case of those stray showers. The weekend will stay mainly dry, though heat and humidity will continue to rise as highs reach the upper 80s.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Staying humid Thursday with possible scattered showers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Light showers will linger through the overnight hours into early Thursday while conditions remain humid. Lows will remain steady in the low 70s ahead of more scattered showers through the day. Rain will be spotty and light for most of Thursday though there will be times of localized heavier rainfall. Highs will climb to just the low 80s, but heat will build back in heading in to the weekend with upper 80s and more humidity set for Saturday and Sunday.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Southgate recycling drop-off site to close
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The recycling drop-off site located at Southgate Plaza will be closing permanently, the Allen County Department of Environmental Management said Wednesday. The department says the closure is because the property managers for Southgate Plaza, Kellams Properties, have requested that the trailer be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fortwaynesnbc.com
Unsettled weather the next few days
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A stalled front will provide unsettled weather conditions the next few days. A few spotty showers will come at times, followed by dry air. Highs today will sit in the low 80s. This weekend will get warm again. Temperatures will max out...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Demolition worker dies in DeKalb County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A worker who was preparing a building for demolition was killed Thursday after he plunged through the roof of a commercial building. A second worker also fell but survived. The man was identified by authorities as 24-year-old Kevin Rodgers of Laurel Hill,...
WIBC.com
Most Fort Wayne Leaders Support Amtrak Service Idea
FORT WAYNE, Ind.–Leaders in Fort Wayne want an Amtrak line through their city. On Tuesday night, the Fort Wayne City Council voted to endorse a proposal that would run a train from Chicago to Columbus, Ohio. Fort Wayne would be one of the stops. Council member Geoff Paddock says...
whatzup.com
Quick Hit: Harvester Homecoming
The fourth annual Harvester Homecoming takes place at the former International Harvester/Navistar site on Meyer Road in Fort Wayne on Aug. 5-6. Once a main employer in the Summit City, International Harvester still holds a special place in the hearts of many residents. Not only is Harvester Homecoming a reunion of former employees, but it is open and free to the public.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANE-TV
I&M to replace 12 miles of towers in Fort Wayne, here’s how to learn more
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) announced Thursday plans for an open house Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Harris Elementary School where people can learn about and discuss I&M’s Eastern Fort Wayne Transmission Line Rebuild Project. The project was announced in...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Steamy Wednesday ahead with possible evening storms
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Heat and humidity continued Tuesday and are set increase Wednesday. A warm front lifting in from the west will keep conditions muggy overnight with lows falling to just the low 70s. As the day starts partly cloudy with times of sunshine, highs will climb into the low 90s. Humidity will make it feel more like the upper 90s to even low triple digits.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne ranked the cheapest place to live in US – again
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Life in Fort Wayne is pretty affordable, all things considered. Niche has ranked Fort Wayne the most affordable city to live in the United States, in a newly released report. Two Texas cities – Wichita Falls and Brownsville – came in just behind Fort Wayne at Nos. 2 and 3, while South Bend was ranked No. 4.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne pools to close this week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Pool season is coming to an end. McMillen Park will close for the season Monday due to “unforeseen staffing issues.” Northside pool will shut down Saturday at 5 p.m. The city said pool staff was returning to school and “there will no...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
2 men fall through roof in Waterloo; 1 dead, 1 hurt
WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – Two men fell through a roof of a Waterloo building that was being prepared for demolition on Thursday. One of the men died and the other is in the hospital in stable condition. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Kevin L. Rogers of Laurel...
WIBC.com
Fort Wayne Drug Ring Taken Down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Fort Wayne drug ring’s story finally got it’s conclusion. Six people have been convicted, and if you add up the years for each individual conviction, prosecutors handed out over 100 years of prison time. Court documents say 56-year-old Eddie Knox of Fort...
Your News Local
Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers
This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Brother alerts Marion fire crews his sister is still inside burning home
MARION, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A young girl was flown to Riley Hospital for injuries she received in an early morning house fire in Marion. The Marion Fire Department says crews were called to 612 West 2nd Street just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday, where the brother of the young girl was on the roof of the house pointing to a window where his sister could be found.
fortwaynesnbc.com
SUV driven by Walorski staffer crossed center line in deadly crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has obtained new information into a crash that killed four people on Wednesday, including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road...
fortwaynesnbc.com
County: Several roads to close for railroad work
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Highway Department says several roads will be closed beginning Wednesday, August 3 for railroad work. The closures will be at the railroad crossings and are scheduled to be closed until August 31, the department said Monday. The road closure...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne shops aim to highlight local food and farms during Local Food Week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - If you make your way into the Health Food Shoppe this week, Sarah Claycomb says keep your eye out for the local items. "You know they’re local because they have a star on the shelf next to them. You just make your list of our local stars, give it back to the cashier, and then you get a local treat," Claycomb said.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Dupont Road AMC theater permanently closed
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The AMC theater along Dupont Road is now closed for good. A sign was posted on the doors of the movie theater at 3930 E Dupont Rd. on Sunday evening, reading “AMC Fort Wayne 20 will cease all business operations after 7/31/22″. The google listing for the business on Monday now says “permanently closed”.
Comments / 0