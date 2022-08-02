ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

William, Kate and Charlotte enjoy packed day of Commonwealth Games events

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GKtYt_0h1pJ7PG00

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sat with a grinning Princess Charlotte as they enjoyed a packed day of Commonwealth Games sport.

William and Kate arrived first at the aquatics centre in Sandwell, West Midlands, on Tuesday shortly after the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children, Lady Louise and James.

Before the duke and duchess’s arrival, Edward, who is vice patron of the Commonwealth Games, shared a joke with former prime minister Theresa May as he entered Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the men’s 1,500m freestyle heats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jb9Z1_0h1pJ7PG00
The royal visitors at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre on Tuesdy (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

The duke and duchess arrived shortly after with Princess Charlotte and sat in front of the Wessex family.

Kate, dressed in a white blazer and trousers, embraced Edward, Sophie and their children before taking her seat next to Charlotte.

The duchess was pointing and explaining things to her daughter, while William held one of the official programmes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p3ger_0h1pJ7PG00
Princess Charlotte takes in the atmosphere at the swimming (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

The royals were cheering and applauding alongside the crowd for England 1,500m freestyle hopeful Luke Turley.

After rolling her eyes following a comment from her father, Charlotte then cracked a smile as Turley’s heat came to a close.

In the afternoon, the duke and duchess watched the hockey as England’s women took on India at the University of Birmingham’s Selly Oak city campus.

Arriving 11 minutes after the start, Kate and William, with Princess Charlotte, took their seats behind Edward, Sophie and their children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zZGBA_0h1pJ7PG00
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Princess Charlotte (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

England had got off to a flier, already netting a goal early in the first quarter, before the Cambridges had taken their seats.

Kate, wearing the same white blazer, matching trousers and blouse, and William in a formal shirt, blue blazer and pale trousers, warmly greeted the Wessexes.

Sophie turned in her seat to chat with Kate while Charlotte, wearing a black and white striped summer dress, shook hands with a Games official sat in front.

Having missed the opener, the royals did not have to wait long for more on-field drama.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23umGD_0h1pJ7PG00
The duchess with Princess Charlotte at the hockey (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

Edward clutched both hands to his head when India appeared to have equalised.

There was a nervous wait as a video referral was run to check if the ball had crossed the line at the 15-minute mark in the first quarter.

But there was relieved applause from the royals and spectators alike as the replay showed a narrow let-off for the home side.

Later, Kate leaned in close to Charlotte during the game, explaining a point of detail to her daughter during play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UwxFh_0h1pJ7PG00
The Cambridges on day five of the 2022 Commonwealth Games (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

The princess, stretching her arms up to her head on a couple of occasions and blowing out her cheeks at another point, seemed keen to take it all in.

At half-time, the Cambridges headed off to another Games engagement – with the sure-footed Charlotte leading down the steps of the stand, with her mother and father close behind.

Well into the third quarter, the Wessexes were able to cheer and applaud as England’s Tess Howard then scored the team’s second goal with a low, sweeping drive into the corner of the net.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Max Whitlock: Male gymnastics participation ‘through the roof’ due to UK success

Max Whitlock believes male participation in gymnastics “has gone through the roof” as a direct result of the achievements of medal winners over the last decade. The six-time Olympic medallist was joined by England Commonwealth Games champions Courtney Tulloch and Georgia-Mae Fenton on Friday as they surprised a room full of young children at his first club, South Essex Gymnastics, with the National Lottery.
SPORTS
newschain

Reading without a host of key players for clash with Cardiff

Will be without a host of key players for their Championship fixture against Cardiff. Lucas Joao, Sam Hutchinson and Scott Dann all missed the Royals’ opening-day defeat at Blackpool through injury and will be absent again on Saturday. Femi Azeez is sidelined with a hamstring problem, Dejan Tetek remains...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Louise
Person
Theresa May
Person
James
newschain

George Miller, 75, becomes oldest gold medallist in Commonwealth Games history

Scotland’s George Miller became the oldest gold medallist in Commonwealth Games history after winning the para-bowls mixed pairs final in Leamington Spa at the age of 75. Miller, who is lead director for partially-sighted team-mate Melanie Inness, succeeds his para-bowls team-mate, 72-year-old Rosemary Lenton, who briefly held the record after winning the women’s pairs title on Wednesday.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commonwealth Games#England#Princess Charlotte#British Royal Family#Uk#Sandwell Aquatics Centre
newschain

Newport defender James Clarke to miss visit of former club Walsall

Newport will be without defender James Clarke as they prepare to face Walsall on Saturday. The 32-year-old centre-back missed the Exiles’ opening day draw at Sutton with a hip injury and will also be unavailable to face his former club. Saturday’s fixture may come too soon for fellow centre-back...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Royal family wish Meghan happy birthday as she turns 41

The royal family have celebrated the Duchess of Sussex’s birthday on social media, sharing pictures of her to mark the occasion. Images of Meghan during her UK visit to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee were posted on the official Twitter accounts of the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
WORLD
newschain

Frankie returns to Shergar Cup with strong book of rides

Frankie Dettori could be the star of the show at Ascot on Saturday when he makes his first appearance in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup since 2016. It has been almost 26 years since the Italian first lit up the Berkshire track when riding all seven winners on one card, but he has been part of the furniture at the venue ever since and his 77 wins at Royal Ascot make him the most successful jockey currently riding.
SPORTS
newschain

Jack Laugher full of praise for Anthony Harding after synchronised gold

Jack Laugher was full of praise after he sealed his second gold medal of the Commonwealth Games, winning the men’s synchronised three-metre springboard event alongside partner Anthony Harding. In what is a relatively new partnership between the pair, they topped the leaderboard in Friday’s event with 438.33, winning by...
SPORTS
newschain

Loughnane backing Bears to rise to Phoenix challenge

David Loughnane’s Go Bears Go will seek further Group success in the Rathasker Stud Phoenix Sprint Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday. The three-year-old was last seen finishing second in the Group Three Hackwood Stakes at Newbury in July, coming home a length and a quarter behind Owen Burrows’ Minzaal.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
147K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy