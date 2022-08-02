ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
womansday.com

The Best Dutch Ovens for Every Kind of Cooking

The Dutch oven is a deeply under-appreciated cooking tool, especially in small kitchens. The thick-walled metal pot, with two handles and a tight-fitting lid, can stand in for pots and pans as varied as a deep fryer, slow cooker, frying pan, and roaster. It even does nicely as a low-fuss bread maker. “We have a small kitchen and not a lot of room for different pots and pans,” says Matt Clifton, who with his wife, Emily, runs cooking site Nerds With Knives and wrote The Ultimate Dutch Oven Cookbook. “We found we could adapt a lot of different cooking techniques to just the one pot.”
ABC News

Easy money-saving meal to jazz up pasta and pantry ingredients

Cooking at home is a great way to save on meal costs. And making some simple swaps or utilizing pantry staples can help alleviate any additional bills when it comes to a weekly food budget. Highlighting one main ingredient that is cost-effective -- like a bulk pack of chicken thighs...
Parade

Your Step-by-Step Guide to Folding a Burrito

If you've ever lost half of your burrito filling mid-bite (or worse, watched helplessly as the tortilla ripped right down the center), you know firsthand that achieving a tight, secure roll is a must. Stick to these instructions for a perfectly tucked, no-mess burrito every time. The Best Tortillas For...
People

The Instant Pot Air Fryer Oven That Does It All Is 38% Off for Amazon Prime Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Editor's Note: This popular Prime Day deal is temporarily out of stock! If you have your heart set on the Instant Pot Vortex, you can score the 8-quart model for $160. Check out more Prime Day deals on air fryers and Instant pots here.
Eater

A Summer Berry Streusel Cake Recipe Inspired by an Ice Cream Icon

Having grown up in Columbus, Ohio, Graeter’s and Jeni’s were always my go-to spots for grabbing a cold, creamy treat on summer nights. While my friends tended to gravitate toward Jeni’s ’gram-ready vibes and unexpected flavors (goat cheese with red cherries, anyone?), my dad has always been an outspoken Graeter’s devotee, preferring their old-school, no-frills setup and simple, classic options (their cookies and cream can’t be beat, in my opinion). Though I’m constantly vacillating between the two (I’m currently in a Graeter’s phase), I remember falling in love with Jeni’s iconic Brambleberry Crisp flavor the first time I had it years ago: Each pie-like scoop is swirled with the perfect ratio of brambleberry jam and chunks of brown sugar oat streusel.
People

Alexis deBoschnek's Butter-Braised Lamb Chops

"It can seem intimidating, but cooking lamb chops is so easy!" says Alexis deBoschnek. "I love that this recipe can be prepped well before dinner time, then comes together in minutes, offering a ton of flavor with little effort." The author of the To the Last Bite cookbook loves the...
reviewed.com

This silicone baking mat doubles as a rimmed tray. But does it work?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. As we all try to reduce our carbon footprints and day-to-day waste, kitchen items like reusable baking mats are becoming increasingly popular. They make baking easier, providing a nonstick surface that's oven-safe, reusable, and typically easy to clean.
Taste Of Home

How to Tell If an Onion Is Bad

Have you ever reached into the pantry to grab an onion and encountered a texture you weren’t expecting? It happened to me when an onion rolled out of its bag and hid in the far corner of the cabinet. I only have one word to describe the experience: Yuck! The onion had literally melted in its skin and sat there, squishy and unforgivingIy stinky, in a pile of liquid.
Bon Appétit

One-Pan Braised Chicken with Soy Sauce and Tomatoes

The deep savoriness of soy sauce helps balance punchy-sweet tomatoes in this very saucy, very easy, and very flavorful summery braise. This dish is truly one-pot from start to finish, from marinating all the way through to cooking and serving. The marinade pulls double duty here: It first imbues the chicken with the flavors of soy sauce, hot mustard, garlic, and yes, even a bit of butter. Then as the chicken roasts in the oven, it cooks down into a generous sauce that begs be soaked up by rice or thick slices of toasted bread.
RECIPES

