womansday.com
The Best Dutch Ovens for Every Kind of Cooking
The Dutch oven is a deeply under-appreciated cooking tool, especially in small kitchens. The thick-walled metal pot, with two handles and a tight-fitting lid, can stand in for pots and pans as varied as a deep fryer, slow cooker, frying pan, and roaster. It even does nicely as a low-fuss bread maker. “We have a small kitchen and not a lot of room for different pots and pans,” says Matt Clifton, who with his wife, Emily, runs cooking site Nerds With Knives and wrote The Ultimate Dutch Oven Cookbook. “We found we could adapt a lot of different cooking techniques to just the one pot.”
I Tried Poppy Seed Noodles and It’s One Dish That Gave Me a Lot of Thoughts
If you were to ask me what dish reminds me most of my childhood, I would immediately say my grandma’s Italian wedding soup. A bowl of this piping-hot goodness with teeny-tiny meatballs bobbing up and down in rich homemade chicken broth was always waiting on the table whenever I went over for a meal-time visit.
ABC News
Easy money-saving meal to jazz up pasta and pantry ingredients
Cooking at home is a great way to save on meal costs. And making some simple swaps or utilizing pantry staples can help alleviate any additional bills when it comes to a weekly food budget. Highlighting one main ingredient that is cost-effective -- like a bulk pack of chicken thighs...
Your Step-by-Step Guide to Folding a Burrito
If you've ever lost half of your burrito filling mid-bite (or worse, watched helplessly as the tortilla ripped right down the center), you know firsthand that achieving a tight, secure roll is a must. Stick to these instructions for a perfectly tucked, no-mess burrito every time. The Best Tortillas For...
‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond: 3 Recipes to Try Tonight
The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond has plenty of recipes for those nights when you don't know what to cook. Here are three recipes you might want to make for your next meal.
Trisha Yearwood's Slow-Cooker Macaroni and Cheese Is Comfort Food Goals
A dinner that includes a dish like macaroni and cheese is always a welcome sight for hungry family members. Macaroni and cheese can serve as a satisfying side dish, or as the star of the meal with the addition of chunks of country ham or broccoli spears. Trisha Yearwood, the...
The most surprising, science-based ways to beat garlic breath — like chewing raw lettuce or mixing garlic with milk
The bad breath you get after eating garlic happens because of sulfuric compounds — here's how to mask them, according to research.
Crock Pot Beef Stew Tastes Like It's Been Stewing All Day Even Though Your Slow Cooker Did All the Work
This savory, comforting slow cooker beef stew from Kristin Porter, blogger at iowagirleats.com, feeds a family of four at least twice, and leftovers get better as they sit. TIP: Sub a frozen vegetable blend (like Birds Eye Mirepoix) for the onion and carrots. Ingredients Needed:. 1½ lbs beef chuck roast,...
People
The Instant Pot Air Fryer Oven That Does It All Is 38% Off for Amazon Prime Day
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Editor's Note: This popular Prime Day deal is temporarily out of stock! If you have your heart set on the Instant Pot Vortex, you can score the 8-quart model for $160. Check out more Prime Day deals on air fryers and Instant pots here.
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Favorite Salad Recipe Is Her Killer Kale Salad
Ree Drummond counts her killer kale salad as a healthy favorite. She shreds the kale thinly then tops it with delicious add-ins like bacon, goat cheese, onions, mushrooms, and dressing.
Eater
A Summer Berry Streusel Cake Recipe Inspired by an Ice Cream Icon
Having grown up in Columbus, Ohio, Graeter’s and Jeni’s were always my go-to spots for grabbing a cold, creamy treat on summer nights. While my friends tended to gravitate toward Jeni’s ’gram-ready vibes and unexpected flavors (goat cheese with red cherries, anyone?), my dad has always been an outspoken Graeter’s devotee, preferring their old-school, no-frills setup and simple, classic options (their cookies and cream can’t be beat, in my opinion). Though I’m constantly vacillating between the two (I’m currently in a Graeter’s phase), I remember falling in love with Jeni’s iconic Brambleberry Crisp flavor the first time I had it years ago: Each pie-like scoop is swirled with the perfect ratio of brambleberry jam and chunks of brown sugar oat streusel.
People
Alexis deBoschnek's Butter-Braised Lamb Chops
"It can seem intimidating, but cooking lamb chops is so easy!" says Alexis deBoschnek. "I love that this recipe can be prepped well before dinner time, then comes together in minutes, offering a ton of flavor with little effort." The author of the To the Last Bite cookbook loves the...
reviewed.com
This silicone baking mat doubles as a rimmed tray. But does it work?
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. As we all try to reduce our carbon footprints and day-to-day waste, kitchen items like reusable baking mats are becoming increasingly popular. They make baking easier, providing a nonstick surface that's oven-safe, reusable, and typically easy to clean.
How to Tell If an Onion Is Bad
Have you ever reached into the pantry to grab an onion and encountered a texture you weren’t expecting? It happened to me when an onion rolled out of its bag and hid in the far corner of the cabinet. I only have one word to describe the experience: Yuck! The onion had literally melted in its skin and sat there, squishy and unforgivingIy stinky, in a pile of liquid.
Bon Appétit
One-Pan Braised Chicken with Soy Sauce and Tomatoes
The deep savoriness of soy sauce helps balance punchy-sweet tomatoes in this very saucy, very easy, and very flavorful summery braise. This dish is truly one-pot from start to finish, from marinating all the way through to cooking and serving. The marinade pulls double duty here: It first imbues the chicken with the flavors of soy sauce, hot mustard, garlic, and yes, even a bit of butter. Then as the chicken roasts in the oven, it cooks down into a generous sauce that begs be soaked up by rice or thick slices of toasted bread.
