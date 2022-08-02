Read on www.nunesmagician.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Syracuse Basketball: One of country’s top shooters, a NYC guard, will visit
During the grassroots basketball circuit this spring and summer, Syracuse basketball recruiting target Elijah Moore from New York City has built up a reputation as one of the most lethal shooters from deep across the nation. Ever since the Orange offered the 6-foot-4 shooting guard this past April, I’ve come...
nunesmagician.com
Get to Know Your Orange Man: #0, DB Darian “Duce” Chestnut
2021 stats: Chestnut started all 12 games at corner. He had 32 tackles, 8 passes defended and led the Syracuse Orange with three interceptions. He was selected to the ACC Third-Team and finished second in voting for ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year. Chestnut was a Freshman All-American selection by several outlets.
nunesmagician.com
What home and home series would you like to see on a future Syracuse basketball schedule
We know that Syracuse Orange football season just kicked off but it’s always a good time to talk hoops around here. This week we learned that the Kentucky Wildcats and Gonzaga Bulldogs agreed to a home and home series starting this year. So that got us thinking. What school...
glensfallschronicle.com
JG3 talks biz, ball & camp
Joe Girard III, who led Glens Falls High School to state championships in basketball and football, is entering his senior year as Syracuse University’s point guard. He’s been able to cash in on the NCAA’s new rules allowing athletes to profit from NIL (name, image, likeness) .
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nunesmagician.com
Get to Know Your Orange Man: #2, LB Marlowe Wax
2021 stats: Wax started every game last year, after playing in every game his true freshman year. He registered 60 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and a forced fumble on the year. Overall a damn fine year for a (COVID) freshman. 2022 projections: The Syracuse Orange linebacking unit...
nunesmagician.com
Get to Know Your Orange Man: #8, DB Garrett Williams
We’re winding down our Syracuse Orange roster preview with some of the best athletes on the team. Next up is one of the starting cornerbacks:. 2021 stats: Williams once again kept opposing wideouts in check, batting away an ACC-best 10 passes for the second straight year. He also picked up 52 tackles (36 solo) and six tackles-for-loss in 10 games.
nunesmagician.com
Get to Know Your Orange Man: #6, QB Garrett Shrader
Hometown: Charlotte, N.C. High School: Charlotte Christian School (Mississippi State) 2021 stats: After playing as the backup through the first three games of the season, Dino Babers shocked many by naming Shrader the starting quarterback for the Liberty game. He’d start the rest of the season, throwing 1,444 yards for nine TDs and rushing for 781 yards and 14 TDs.
Who are your picks for the Nottingham sports Mount Rushmore? (poll)
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve gathered an impressive list of nominations, now it’s your turn to help us decide who belongs on the male and female Mount Rushmores of Nottingham athletics. Syracuse.com’s high school sports staff launched the Mount Rushmore Project to highlight the top four male and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nunesmagician.com
Get to Know Your Orange Man: #5, FB Chris Elmore
2021 stats: The long time stalwart utility man had some eligibility issues at the start of the Syracuse Orange’s 2021 campaign missing the first four games. He also missed the last four with a season ending injury. Those four in the middle though… when in the field he played a large part in this offense getting out of its own way.
nunesmagician.com
Get to Know Your Orange Man: #7, LB Stefon Thompson
2021 stats: Incumbent starter racked up 79 tackles, 8 tackles for loss and 6 sacks on the year, with two forced fumbles to his name. He started all twelve games for the Syracuse Orange on the year. 2022 projections: He was again the starter last year. I don’t see that...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Westhill's Mike Madigan could be next big baseball name from CNY
The summer time is where all high school baseball players hone their craft. That’s exactly what Westhill’s Mike Madigan Jr. is using the time for. Baseball just never seems to end for Mike Madigan, but he wouldn’t want it any other way. “Since school pretty much ended,...
Several former CNY stars honored as latest inductees to Upstate Lacrosse HOF
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A handful of players who built their success on the fields of Central New York have been named as the latest class of inductees to the Upstate Lacrosse Foundation’s Hall of Fame. The 2022 class will be inducted Oct. 16 at Traditions at the Links in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Romesentinel.com
Area team to play in New York State High School Girls Basketball Tournament
A team of local players will participate in the New York State High School Girls Basketball Tournament run by Syracuse Select at the New York State Fairgrounds outdoors on Aug. 29 and 30. “It’s going to be a really fun environment,” said Jessica Medicis, who will coach the Utica area...
newyorkupstate.com
Syracuse named one of the 10 best places to retire — affordably
As rising prices disrupt many older Americans’ retirement plans, some may be looking for a more affordable place to live when they exit the workforce — such as Central New York. Syracuse has been named one of the “10 best affordable places to retire” in 2022 by realtor.com....
Ex-CNY lacrosse star will represent U.S. at World Championships
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Former Skaneateles standout Patrick Hackler will have a chance to help the United States extend its streak of perfection on the international lacrosse stage. Hackler has been named to the men’s U21 team that will compete in the World Championships Aug. 10-20 at the University of Limerick in Limerick, Ireland. The U.S. has won all eight world titles since the inaugural championship in 1988 (the classification is typically U-19 but the age cutoff was raised because the event was twice canceled by Covid.) The U.S.’ overall record in that span is 47-2.
F-M cross country All-American plans to leave nation’s top-ranked DI program
Syracuse, N.Y. — Claire Walters, one of the top runners in Fayetteville-Manlius history, is planning to leave the top-ranked Division I cross country program in the country. The Manlius native confirmed Tuesday that she has entered the transfer portal as part of the process of leaving North Carolina State.
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy makes biting jokes in first Syracuse pizza review video
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has released his first “One Bite Pizza Reviews” video from Syracuse — along with some biting commentary. Portnoy visited Central New York on Friday, stopping at a dozen pizzerias including in Utica, for his social media series: “One bite everyone knows the rules.” He films himself taking one bite (sometimes more) and then shares his reactions and ratings on social media, searching for the best slice in a popular trend that began near his sports blogging company’s offices in New York City.
Syracuse’s newest brewery tasting room taps into the hottest sandwich on TV
Syracuse, N. Y. — You don’t need to travel to Chicago, or feed your vicarious craving on TV, to get a taste of the famous Windy City creation, Italian Beef. A big, messy and spicy Chicago-style Italian Beef sandwich is a featured regular item on the menu at Buried Acorn Taproom and Eats, which opened July 30 at 900 E. Fayette St. in Syracuse.
cnycentral.com
Barstool Sport's founder Dave Portnoy calls Northern Lights 'disgusting'
MATTYDALE N.Y. — Barstool Sport's Founder Dave Portnoy visited the Syracuse area late last week as part of his "one-bite" pizza reviews. One of the reviews that have been released on social media late Monday night, was of Paladino's, a pizza shop in the Northern Lights Shopping Center. Portnoy...
Utica angler lands his first tiger muskie; Syracuse boy catches his first big bass
Patrick Brady, of Utica, was recently fishing a spot on the Mohawk River in Utica, not far from where his buddy Chad caught a giant northern pike and a tiger muskie back to back. He tossed a swim bait in a crappie pattern into the river and waited. When the...
Comments / 0