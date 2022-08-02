Syracuse, N.Y. -- Former Skaneateles standout Patrick Hackler will have a chance to help the United States extend its streak of perfection on the international lacrosse stage. Hackler has been named to the men’s U21 team that will compete in the World Championships Aug. 10-20 at the University of Limerick in Limerick, Ireland. The U.S. has won all eight world titles since the inaugural championship in 1988 (the classification is typically U-19 but the age cutoff was raised because the event was twice canceled by Covid.) The U.S.’ overall record in that span is 47-2.

SKANEATELES, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO