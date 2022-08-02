ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

nunesmagician.com

Get to Know Your Orange Man: #0, DB Darian “Duce” Chestnut

2021 stats: Chestnut started all 12 games at corner. He had 32 tackles, 8 passes defended and led the Syracuse Orange with three interceptions. He was selected to the ACC Third-Team and finished second in voting for ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year. Chestnut was a Freshman All-American selection by several outlets.
glensfallschronicle.com

JG3 talks biz, ball & camp

Joe Girard III, who led Glens Falls High School to state championships in basketball and football, is entering his senior year as Syracuse University’s point guard. He’s been able to cash in on the NCAA’s new rules allowing athletes to profit from NIL (name, image, likeness) .
nunesmagician.com

Get to Know Your Orange Man: #2, LB Marlowe Wax

2021 stats: Wax started every game last year, after playing in every game his true freshman year. He registered 60 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and a forced fumble on the year. Overall a damn fine year for a (COVID) freshman. 2022 projections: The Syracuse Orange linebacking unit...
nunesmagician.com

Get to Know Your Orange Man: #8, DB Garrett Williams

We’re winding down our Syracuse Orange roster preview with some of the best athletes on the team. Next up is one of the starting cornerbacks:. 2021 stats: Williams once again kept opposing wideouts in check, batting away an ACC-best 10 passes for the second straight year. He also picked up 52 tackles (36 solo) and six tackles-for-loss in 10 games.
nunesmagician.com

Get to Know Your Orange Man: #6, QB Garrett Shrader

Hometown: Charlotte, N.C. High School: Charlotte Christian School (Mississippi State) 2021 stats: After playing as the backup through the first three games of the season, Dino Babers shocked many by naming Shrader the starting quarterback for the Liberty game. He’d start the rest of the season, throwing 1,444 yards for nine TDs and rushing for 781 yards and 14 TDs.
nunesmagician.com

Get to Know Your Orange Man: #5, FB Chris Elmore

2021 stats: The long time stalwart utility man had some eligibility issues at the start of the Syracuse Orange’s 2021 campaign missing the first four games. He also missed the last four with a season ending injury. Those four in the middle though… when in the field he played a large part in this offense getting out of its own way.
nunesmagician.com

Get to Know Your Orange Man: #7, LB Stefon Thompson

2021 stats: Incumbent starter racked up 79 tackles, 8 tackles for loss and 6 sacks on the year, with two forced fumbles to his name. He started all twelve games for the Syracuse Orange on the year. 2022 projections: He was again the starter last year. I don’t see that...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Westhill's Mike Madigan could be next big baseball name from CNY

The summer time is where all high school baseball players hone their craft. That’s exactly what Westhill’s Mike Madigan Jr. is using the time for. Baseball just never seems to end for Mike Madigan, but he wouldn’t want it any other way. “Since school pretty much ended,...
newyorkupstate.com

Syracuse named one of the 10 best places to retire — affordably

As rising prices disrupt many older Americans’ retirement plans, some may be looking for a more affordable place to live when they exit the workforce — such as Central New York. Syracuse has been named one of the “10 best affordable places to retire” in 2022 by realtor.com....
Syracuse.com

Ex-CNY lacrosse star will represent U.S. at World Championships

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Former Skaneateles standout Patrick Hackler will have a chance to help the United States extend its streak of perfection on the international lacrosse stage. Hackler has been named to the men’s U21 team that will compete in the World Championships Aug. 10-20 at the University of Limerick in Limerick, Ireland. The U.S. has won all eight world titles since the inaugural championship in 1988 (the classification is typically U-19 but the age cutoff was raised because the event was twice canceled by Covid.) The U.S.’ overall record in that span is 47-2.
Syracuse.com

Barstool’s Dave Portnoy makes biting jokes in first Syracuse pizza review video

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has released his first “One Bite Pizza Reviews” video from Syracuse — along with some biting commentary. Portnoy visited Central New York on Friday, stopping at a dozen pizzerias including in Utica, for his social media series: “One bite everyone knows the rules.” He films himself taking one bite (sometimes more) and then shares his reactions and ratings on social media, searching for the best slice in a popular trend that began near his sports blogging company’s offices in New York City.
