Voice News
Rockin’ The Rivers concert series kicks off in Port Huron
The Port Huron Parks and Recreation Department’s free Rockin’ The Rivers concert series kicks off at 6 p.m. Aug. 4 at Kiefer Park in downtown Port Huron. For 12 years the Rockin’ The Rivers concerts have been providing free music entertainment to the community, bringing old and new sounds to the banks of the St. Clair River for all ages to enjoy.
Detroit News
Welcome Mat: Riding high with Metamora Hunt Country Stable Tour
Riding high with Metamora Hunt Country Stable Tour. Get up close and personal with the horses at the Metamora Hunt Country Stable Tour featuring six equestrian properties and one estate with distinctive gardens. The event will be held from noon-4 p.m. Aug. 14. See the stables and meet the owners to learn what makes this such a unique destination. The cost is $35 per adult; $5 for kids under 12 and the money helps to maintain the bridle paths in Metamora Hunt Country. Buy tickets in advance at the White Horse Inn or by calling Hunt Master Joe Maday at 586-381-8834. Arrive between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the Hunt Kennels, 5614 Barber Road, to receive a map of the seven properties. Tickets will also be available at the kennels on the day of the event. Dress for comfort and weather. The tour takes approximately two to three hours and will be held rain or shine. Go to metamorahunt.com.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Art on an island, jazz on the water, and gigantic sunflowers
It may be August, but there’s plenty of summer left and a lot of events taking place for just about everyone. Let’s start with the Monroe County Fair. This is happening now through Saturday. The fair feature a full Midway with rides and food, live entertainment, kids activities and a Monster Truck show on Friday.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Blue Water SandFest returns to city this weekend
The Michigan Masters Sand Sculpting State Championship, to select the top sculptor for 2022, will be in our own backyard this weekend. The 8th Annual Blue Water SandFest is set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 5 thru 7, at Fort Gratiot Light Station County Park in Port Huron. An amazing display of images built out of sand and water will fill up space at the park and the top three creations will earn cash prizes following judging at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Other sand fun throughout the weekend includes amateur sculpting competitions, demonstrations and hands on activities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shop local at an annual event returning this weekend
Vendors and small businesses from across the state of Michigan will converge on Northville this weekend. The annual Buy Michigan Now Festival will feature vendors from across the state with a variety of unique goods for purchase. Buy Michigan Now founder Lisa Diggs spoke with “Live In The D’s,” Tati...
Voice News
St. Clair County news briefs: Artwork pops up in Marine City; more
Marine City officials recently took to Facebook to thank the artists who have contirbuted their talents to help enliven public spaces with artwork this summer. Some of the city’s storm drains have been painted as part of the Thumb Coast Storm Drain Art Project, which is a public art initiative that highlights the importance of keeping storm drains clean. Dozens of youth and adult artists are bringing their art to life at 25 storm drain locations in Port Huron, St. Clair and Marine City.
Voice News
Marine City Area Fire Authority open house aims to promote safety
The Marine City Area Fire Authority will host its annual open house, with activities geared toward families to promote fire prevention, on Aug. 13. The event, which is for people of all ages, will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Marine City Fire Department, located at 200 S. Parker St.
hourdetroit.com
8 Things to Do This Weekend (Aug. 5-7)
This up-and-coming improv artist and stand-up comedian has appeared in Comedy Central’s annual stand-up showcase, Up Next, and on Sirius XM’s Comedy Central Radio. He has also placed first in a smattering of comedy competitions, including the Sacramento Comedy Festival. Clips from his Dry Bar Comedy special, A Mild and Skinny Guy, have racked up hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube. $15+. Aug. 4-6. Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, Royal Oak; comedycastle.com.
Voice News
OUR TOWN: Our Town is busy!
OUR TOWN IS BUSY!: Readers won’t believe it! There’s plenty to do! Much is going on! Shows, reunions, dinners, music performances, benefits, fundraisers, yard sales and much more! Participate! Be involved! Our Town is alive and well! Shout hurray and hallelujah!. LET’S HONOR CITIZEN/BUSINESS OF THE YEAR: On...
Stony Creek Metropark Dog Park
Stony Creek Metropark Dog Park review and info. New for 2022, this is the first Metropark to to host an off-leash dog area. Located at the Oakgrove Picnic area, the dog area has plenty of convenient parking and a wide trail to access the dog facility from the lot. When...
HometownLife.com
With 98,000-plus residents, Canton dreams of being known as pedestrian-friendly community
Big. Huge. Monumental. Canton Township officials had no shortage of words on what it means to address the many miles of sidewalk gaps within the community. In 2021, the Canton Township Board of Trustees set a goal to create a connected, pedestrian-friendly community. Over the past year, township engineering staff has assessed the issues related to making that a reality.
Voice News
Radio Control Club of Detroit to take flight Aug. 6
Pilots registered through the Academy of Model Aeronautics are invited to participate in the Radio Control Club of Detroit’s Russ Hope Memorial 4 – Stroke Rally at 10 a.m. Aug. 6 at the club’s flying field in Lenox Township. The fly-in is only for radio controlled model...
Crain's Detroit Business
Restaurant Roundup: Wahlburgers closes, Italian restaurant in ex-HopCat space opens and more
A roundup of local food, drink and restaurant news:. A popular burger chain closed one of its locations without notice last month. Wahlburgers' Royal Oak restaurant closed July 8, according to its Facebook page. "It is with great sadness that we announce today the permanent closure of this location," the...
The Tallest Flagpole in Michigan is Located Here
Attention all flagpole sitters! (Does anyone even DO that anymore? Even some lame radio deejay somewhere?) Here's one you may or may not wanna tackle...authorities probably wouldn't let you anyway. It's Michigan's tallest flagpole, located in New Baltimore at the foot of Lake St. Clair in the Walter & Mary Burke Park, 36400 Front Street, Macomb County.
metroparent.com
August Fairs and Festivals in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
The school year is creeping up really quickly, but there’s still tons of fun to be had this summer. In August, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties are packed with a variety of fairs and festivals full of games and rides, classic car shows and live entertainment for families to enjoy.
Richmond Resident Appears To Have Captured Black Panther On Video
Okay, just so we're clear here, there SHOULDN'T be panthers living in Michigan. Every once in a while we will get camera footage that shows a cougar being spotted, but never a panther. That being said, there's a very convincing video making its way around Facebook that came from someone's outside camera near Richmond which appears to have captured a rather large cat cutting through their yard. From the size, it doesn't appear to be a house cat, although some claim it to be a domestic cat. Even so...this would be one huge domestic cat:
HometownLife.com
Long a vacant garage, this Plymouth Township spot now serves up coffee and haircuts
The signs were posted for seemingly forever at the old garage along Ann Arbor Trail advertising a new business. Now, after years of work, the Plymouth Township building has new life, energized by shampoo and espresso. The Garage Cuts and Coffee finally opened its doors this summer, offering both hair...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
wrif.com
New Michigan Vernors Flavor is Finally Available – And It’s for Locals Only
If you’re a Michigan native and have never tasted Vernors, well, then I’m just going to have to take your Michigander card away. Sorry, but you have to taste Vernors as a Michigander, or else you just aren’t the real deal. Now, Vernors has finally released its...
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
