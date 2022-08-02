Oswego Health Welcomes Rewati Bhattarai, MSN, NP-C To Center For Gastroenterology & Metabolic Diseases

Read on oswegocountytoday.com
Two Hospitalists Return To Oswego Health To Provide Local Care
OSWEGO – Oswego Health is honored to have Leandro Antonio Bernardo, MD, FACP, and Ma. Clarissa Del Rosario, MD return to provide local care as hospitalists. Hospitalists are physicians who specialize in managing the care of patients in the hospital. The hospitalists at Oswego Hospital coordinate consultations, order tests and procedures, and personally provide you with a consistently high level of care throughout your hospital stay.
EEE Virus Found Again In Palermo
PALERMO, NY – New York State Department of Health informed the Oswego County Health Department that Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus was detected again in a mosquito pool (sample) collected from the town of Palermo. County and state health departments are carefully monitoring the situation and will work together...
General Class Amateur (Ham) Radio Exam Instruction Offered
FULTON – Starting on Tuesday, September 6, the the Fulton Amateur Radio Club will host a free 10-week course designed for Technician Class licensees who are interested in obtaining their General Class Amateur (Ham) Radio license. The class will meet on Tuesday evenings from 7:00-9:00 p.m. in the lower...
Oswego BOE Weighs Information From Fourth Installment Of Comprehensive Efficiency Study
OSWEGO – The last installment of a Comprehensive Efficiency Study created for the Oswego City School District was presented to the Board of Education last night during their bi-monthly meeting, Tuesday, August 2. The study was conducted by Deborah Ayres and Allen D. Poles of the Castallo & Silky...
Senior Fair Set For September At Oswego Speedway
OSWEGO – Area seniors will want to mark their calendars for a special event taking place Friday, September 9, the Oswego County Senior Fair. Presented by the Caring Community Advocates, the Oswego County Senior Fair is a highly anticipated event that attracts seniors from all over Oswego County. “We...
Shineman Foundation To Be Gold Sponsor For OCO’s Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament
FULTON – The Richard S. Shineman Foundation lends its support to Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Giving That Grows initiative as it signs on as a Gold Sponsor for OCO’s Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament. Presented by G & C Foods the nighttime golf tournament will be held Friday, August 19...
SUNY Oswego Professor Explains Webb Telescope’s Focus On ‘Search For Knowledge’
OSWEGO – Recently, NASA images from the James Webb Space Telescope showing the swirling patterns and pleasing colors of distant galaxies lit up social media and ignited the fancy of many of a viewer. And while these aesthetics are part of the appeal of the project, SUNY Oswego physics professor Shashi Kanbur notes that the telescope will tell astrophysics researchers like him much more than has been previously attainable.
OCO Provides Free Meals To Kids At Catholic Charities Of Oswego County In Fulton
FULTON – Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Nutrition Services has partnered with the USDA Summer Food Service Program to provide free meals to all children 18 years and under. Breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from noon to 1 p.m. is available Monday through Friday at Catholic Charities...
Shineman Foundation Awards $103,400 To Regional Not-For-Profits
OSWEGO – Four Oswego County not-for-profit organizations were awarded grants from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation in its second grant round of 2022 at its July board meeting. Projects encompass a diversified range of focus areas, including civic benefit, the arts and historic preservation. The funded projects will benefit...
After 30 years of talking, it’s time for Crouse, Upstate to merge (Guest Opinion by Tom Quinn)
Thomas P. Quinn, of Fayetteville, was special assistant to the Senior VP for Hospital Affairs at Upstate Medical University (2011-2017); president & CEO at Community General Hospital (2002-2011); and senior vice president and chief operating officer at Crouse Hospital (1999-2002). Having worked at three Syracuse hospitals, I have a perspective...
Romesentinel.com
Class of 1978 VVS graduate becomes interim dean at veterinary school
Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Central School Class of 1978 graduate Dirk Vanderwall has become the interim dean of the new Utah State University College of Veterinary Medicine — a feat the Sherrill native said was strongly influenced by his home roots. Vanderwall’s path was laid out first by his family, who emigrated to Vernon in 1948 and settled on a small dairy farm on Route 5. Tending to his grandfather’s farm as a child for “many, many hours” had a “profound influence” on Vanderwall. His grandfather passed away when he was a young boy, and the farmstead was subsequently no more.
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: August 1, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 218 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from July 25 to July 31) this past week. In addition, 14 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Sunday, July 24 and Saturday, July 30, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department.
localsyr.com
Bear sighting in Sempronius N.Y.
(WSYR-TV) — Central New York has another bear sighting!. Sent in by NewsChannel 9 viewers, Bill and Libby Nalli, this black bear was spotted on Hathaway Road in Sempronius, N.Y. in Cayuga County. As more black bears are being seen, NYSDEC says it is important to remember the following...
Oswego County Holds Extended Clinic Hours For Back-To-School Vaccinations
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department announced its vaccination clinic schedule for August, which includes expanded hours for back-to-school immunizations. These clinics will offer the vaccination panel required for children entering kindergarten as well as vaccines and boosters for older students, and pediatric and adult COVID-19 vaccinations.
Update on Owasco Lake 9 Element Plan
As the many continue to advocate for the health of Owasco Lake and its watershed, Auburn City Councilor Terry Cuddy has an update on the lake’s 9 Element Plan after a July 25th meeting:. Despite the progress, Cuddy says New York State needs to be doing more. Auburn City...
OCSD Canceling Certain August 1 Day Programs Due To Power-Related Concerns
OSWEGO – OCSD Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin issued the following cancellation notice about tomorrow’s summer day programs due to power issues. More information can be found below:. -Dear Oswego City School District Parents and Guardians,. I am writing to share that due to a power-related concern, all summer...
Romesentinel.com
Clairvoyant Canastota business owner to host psychic fair
MUNNSVILLE — “All we see isn’t all there is.” That’s a core belief for Shelby LaLonde, local clairvoyant organizing Madison County’s inaugural psychic fair on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21, in Munnsville. The summer weekend experience will feature several forms of mediumship — a...
localsyr.com
COVID-19 cases slightly increase in Onondaga County
(WSYR-TV) — Cases of COVID-19 have increased in Onondaga County, County Executive Ryan McMahon shared on Twitter. McMahon tweeted on July 29, 2022 that 111 people tested positive for COVID-19. On August 4, that number has increased to 140. McMahon shared that 48 of those 140 positive tests were...
DOT Announces Completion Of Project To Replace State Route 48 Bridge In Granby
GRANBY, NY – New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez yesterday announced the completion of a $2.56 million project that replaced the State Route 48 Bridge over Tannery Creek in the Town of Granby, Oswego County. The project replaced the existing bridge, which was built in...
Joseph Stanley Witkum
OSWEGO – Joseph Stanley Witkum of Oswego, New York, passed away Sunday, July 31, at the age of 75 from complications of a stroke. Raised in South Tewksbury, Massachusetts, he was the son of M. Velma (Nuttall) Gath and Stanley Witkum. Joe is survived by his two children Todd...
