Compass FCU Member Appreciation Picnic Set For October 2 At 2 Flags In Oswego

Senior Fair Set For September At Oswego Speedway
OSWEGO – Area seniors will want to mark their calendars for a special event taking place Friday, September 9, the Oswego County Senior Fair. Presented by the Caring Community Advocates, the Oswego County Senior Fair is a highly anticipated event that attracts seniors from all over Oswego County. “We...
OCO Provides Free Meals To Kids At Catholic Charities Of Oswego County In Fulton
FULTON – Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Nutrition Services has partnered with the USDA Summer Food Service Program to provide free meals to all children 18 years and under. Breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from noon to 1 p.m. is available Monday through Friday at Catholic Charities...
Shineman Foundation To Be Gold Sponsor For OCO’s Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament
FULTON – The Richard S. Shineman Foundation lends its support to Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Giving That Grows initiative as it signs on as a Gold Sponsor for OCO’s Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament. Presented by G & C Foods the nighttime golf tournament will be held Friday, August 19...
iheartoswego.com
Local Church Announces Nu-2-U & Bake Sale
Trinity United Methodist Church Nu-2-U and Bake Sale is planned for August 19th and 20th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sale continues the following weekend (without the Bake Sale) on August 26th and 27th. The Bag Sale will be on August 27th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a wide variety of items for sale; something for everyone. Please use the East Utica entrance as the sale is downstairs. Masks will be worn by staff; optional for patrons.
CULTURE Fest Coming To Downtown Syracuse August 12, 2022
CNY – On Friday August 12, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Cuse Culture Legacy. Foundation and The Creators Lounge will be hosting a celebration for urban professionals, creatives, and community members at Perseverance Park located at 205 South Salina Street in front of Chase Bank, in the heart of Downtown Syracuse.
Trinity United Methodist Church Announces Nu-2-U, Bake Sale
OSWEGO – Trinity United Methodist Church Nu-2-U and Bake Sale is planned for August 19 and 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sale continues the following weekend (without the Bake Sale) on August 26 and 27. The Bag Sale will be on August 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a wide variety of items for sale; something for everyone. Please use the East Utica entrance as the sale is downstairs. Masks will be worn by staff; optional for patrons.
Cop Logs: Fulton PD 7/25/22 – 7/31/22
Time/Date: 18:05:00 – 07/25/22 Booking Number: 7571. 17:00:00 – 07/25/22/PL240.26.01 V2 (5527)/HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTAC. 17:00:00 – 07/25/22/PL215.51 EF1 (2388)/CRIMINAL CONTEMPT-1ST Inmate Name: ARNOLD, FRANCIS T. Address: 265 W 4TH ST S, FULTON, NY. Birth Date: 10/19/92. Arrest Number: 7558. Time/Date: 17:09:25 – 07/26/22/Booking Number: 7582. Loc. of...
General Class Amateur (Ham) Radio Exam Instruction Offered
FULTON – Starting on Tuesday, September 6, the the Fulton Amateur Radio Club will host a free 10-week course designed for Technician Class licensees who are interested in obtaining their General Class Amateur (Ham) Radio license. The class will meet on Tuesday evenings from 7:00-9:00 p.m. in the lower...
DOT Announces Completion Of Project To Replace State Route 48 Bridge In Granby
GRANBY, NY – New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez yesterday announced the completion of a $2.56 million project that replaced the State Route 48 Bridge over Tannery Creek in the Town of Granby, Oswego County. The project replaced the existing bridge, which was built in...
Fulton Common Council Discusses Sludge Disposal Agreement, Police Satellite Stations, Bird Scooters
FULTON – The Fulton Common Council met last night, Tuesday, August 2, when it discussed a sludge disposal agreement with the county, proposed police satellite stations, and introducing Bird scooters to the city. During public comment, two county legislators representing Fulton, Frank Castiglia Jr. and James Karasek, spoke with...
Cop Logs – Oswego PD: 7/29/22 – 8/1/22
On 08/01/2022 at 09:09 p.m., Michael E. Chorley was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree and Petit Larceny following an incident that occurred in the City of Oswego. Chorley was then transported to OPD where he was processed and later issued an appearance ticket to return to Oswego City Court on 08/18/2022 at 01:30 p.m.
Romesentinel.com
New community services director in Madison County an advocate for elderly, disabled
William Nicholson joins Community Action Partnership as community services director, bringing decades of experience in human services, from direct care to program administration. Whether operating residential sites for folks with intellectual disabilities, congregate centers for psychiatric rehabilitation, or most recently facilitating self-directed home-care programs for elderly and disabled persons, CAP...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: July 24 – July 30
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. On Sunday, July 24, at about 6:20 p.m., members of the Fulton Police Department responded to the intersection of W. Broadway (St. Rt. 3) and W. Second St. S. for a reported car crash involving a pedestrian. Full story here.
Another Classic Bar And Restaurant In Sylvan Beach For Sale
If you've ever dreamed of opening a biker bar here in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley now is the chance. Willie’s Chop Shop Bar and Restaurant in Sylvan Beach is fully equipped and immediately available for sale with Pavia Real Estate Services. The listing has it for sale at $729,000.00, or to lease at $2,500 a month:
WKTV
City of Utica discourages giving to panhandlers
As complaints about panhandlers on city streets increase, Utica officials are asking people not to give them money so they can instead find other resources and assistance through local programs. Utica officials continue to discourage giving money to panhandlers. Utica officials continue asking people to avoid giving money to panhandlers...
Update on Owasco Lake 9 Element Plan
As the many continue to advocate for the health of Owasco Lake and its watershed, Auburn City Councilor Terry Cuddy has an update on the lake’s 9 Element Plan after a July 25th meeting:. Despite the progress, Cuddy says New York State needs to be doing more. Auburn City...
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: August 1, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 218 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from July 25 to July 31) this past week. In addition, 14 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Sunday, July 24 and Saturday, July 30, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department.
Fulton Jazz Festival Brings Award-Winning Lineup Aug. 10-13
Four nights of great jazz, food and fun return with the Fulton Jazz Festival, Aug. 10-13 at Fulton’s beautiful Lock 3 Canal Park, said festival President Joe Cortini. Headliners Ronnie Leigh on Friday and Nancy Kelly on Saturday will deliver world-class performances, but there’s a great lineup of diverse performers and tunes to be heard.
Utica angler lands his first tiger muskie; Syracuse boy catches his first big bass
Patrick Brady, of Utica, was recently fishing a spot on the Mohawk River in Utica, not far from where his buddy Chad caught a giant northern pike and a tiger muskie back to back. He tossed a swim bait in a crappie pattern into the river and waited. When the...
Oswego BOE Weighs Information From Fourth Installment Of Comprehensive Efficiency Study
OSWEGO – The last installment of a Comprehensive Efficiency Study created for the Oswego City School District was presented to the Board of Education last night during their bi-monthly meeting, Tuesday, August 2. The study was conducted by Deborah Ayres and Allen D. Poles of the Castallo & Silky...
