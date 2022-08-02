Georgia football: Recapping which Bulldogs landed on preseason watch lists

Read on 247sports.com
Related
Clemson Unanimous No. 1 in Preseason Poll
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson United was voted the unanimous No. 1 team in the nation in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll. The Tigers earned all eight first place votes (...)
247Sports
Auburn QB T.J. Finley's lawyer: Thursday arrest stems from 'misunderstanding'
Auburn junior quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested Thursday on an attempt to elude and is in custody at the Lee County Detention Center. The football program is "aware of the situation," a team spokesperson told Auburn Undercover on Thursday. Update: Auburn Undercover has been informed that Finley has cleared bond...
College football recruiting: USC 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson's Texas A&M interest 'is real' after visit
Los Alamitos (Calif.) five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson took a visit to Texas A&M this past weekend, despite being committed to USC since Nov. 30. The 6-foot-3, 182-pound quarterback was originally committed to play for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, but decommitted when the head coach departed for Los Angeles and pledged to the Trojans just days later. Could he decommit for a second time? What ultimately happens remains to be seen, but Nelson’s interest in Texas A&M “is real,” according to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
Jordan Walsh embracing grind as Arkansas eyes another deep run
Jordan Walsh is one of the headliners for Arkansas' No. 2-ranked signing class, and the five-star freshman wing has embraced the grind of summer practices with the goal of making steady improvements across the board as he hopes to help lead the Razorbacks to another deep postseason run. At 6-7,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield dishes on Cardinals QB Malik Cunningham's Heisman Trophy hype
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham is set to enter his redshirt senior season in 2022, and there is a lot of hype surrounding the Cardinals’ signal-caller. During a recent interview on Gramlich & Mac Lain, Louisville head football coach Scott Satterfield was asked about Cunningham’s Heisman Trophy viability. "He's...
Jawad Williams on 2022-23 Tar Heels: Offseason Work; Player Jumps; Key Addition
When a former North Carolina Tar Heel basketball player speaks, the fanbase listens. When that former player is a national champion and a 17-year veteran of professional basketball, the spoken words carry even more weight. Add in multiple summers of taking part in the famous alumni Smith Center pick up games, and you have words that matter and provide a deep glimpse into what Hubert Davis is building in Chapel Hill coming off a NCAA Championship game appearance and potential preseason No. 1 start to 2022-23.
Former Alabama Running Back's Son Joins Rival Program
Roman Goode, the son of former Alabama running back Kerry Goode, has joined another SEC football program's staff. Per Vols Wire's Dan Harralson, Tennessee has hired Goode as personnel and recruiting analyst. He spent the past three seasons as a recruiting specialist for Nick Saban. His father, who played for...
247Sports
UVA coach Clint Sintim discusses the linebacker room as Virginia begins fall camp
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- When you think of Virginia's linebacker, your mind quickly thinks of Nick Jackson. The veteran leader was one of 90 defensive players across the country that comprised the Bednarik Award Watch List on Monday. He led the ACC in tackles with 117 last season, which earned him a spot in the Second Team All-ACC accolades in 2021, the second-straight year he earned an All-ACC distinction. In his junior campaign, he compiled six tackles for loss, broke up two passes and was credited with six quarterback hurries. He recorded seven double-digit tackling efforts and his 9.8 tackles per game ranked 14th in the country.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tennessee breaks record for new football season tickets sold
The Tennessee athletic department set goals for the sale of football season tickets and Tennessee fans surpassed those goals in a big way. The Vols reported that, as of Wednesday, the school sold 16,781 new season tickets for the 2022 season, helping them reach 168 percent of the initial goal of 10,000 new season tickets.
Newcomers make first impressions as Texas begins preseason practice
Horns247 got an up-close look at the Longhorns making their practice debut on Wednesday in the team's first preseason practice.
ESPN FPI projections for every game on Nebraska's schedule
Nebraska football is facing a make-or-break year on the field in 2022, and the Huskers will have a bit of a more favorable schedule this season to navigate. In ESPN’s latest update of its Football Power Index, the Huskers will face the country’s 51st most difficult schedule. That is a result of seeing highly ranked opponents at home, and the fact that Ohio State is — finally — off Nebraska’s schedule for this year. Just three of Nebraska’s opponents — Oklahoma, Michigan and Wisconsin are ranked in the Top 25 of ESPN’s preseason FPI rankings.
Kirby Smart’s $112.5M UGA Contract Contains Massive Guarantees
The recently signed deal puts the Georgia football coach under contract through 2031.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sam Pittman has plan for Malik Hornsby in Arkansas fall camp
Arkansas has to find a way to get Malik Hornsby on the field. When fall camp kicks off on Friday, they'll get him out there at both quarterback and wide receiver. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is even restructuring the way practices are set up to give him more opportunities at both positions. Hornsby is believed to be the fastest player on the team, and that's saying something with this bunch.
WATCH: Ty Thompson opens up about his summer and the QB competition
Oregon redshirt freshman quarterback Ty Thompson spoke to media for nearly 15 minutes at Wednesday's school media day. Thompson discussed what he took away from the summer, how the QB battle will heat up and his cornhole rivalry with Dan Lanning. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get...
WATCH: Chase Cota opens up on transfer to Oregon and why
Oregon senior wide receiver Chase Cota discusses his decision to leave UCLA and transfer home to the Oregon Ducks where his Dad and Cousin played college football. Cota also dives into the Oregon offense, the QB competition, and how he helps support mental health and kids with disabilities. Sign up...
247Sports
Tennessee football QB Hendon Hooker played through getting teeth knocked out at Alabama, OL Cooper Mays says
Tennessee football quarterback Hendon Hooker's toughness was on display Oct. 23, 2021, at Alabama and, according to Volunteers offensive lineman Cooper Mays, the Virginia Tech transfer stayed in the game after he got some of his teeth knocked out. The Vols lost 52-24 to the Crimson Tide in an SEC contest where Hooker completed 19 of 28 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns to one interception.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Commitment Date Set for Four-Star RB Dylan Edwards
Derby (Kan.) high school four-star running back Dylan Edwards is ready to make his next and final commitment. The one-time Kansas State commit in the class of 2023 opened up his recruitment last week and won't wait long to make his college decision. On Saturday, Aug. 6, the 5-9, 165-pounder...
The Block: Arkansas D.C. Barry Odom is ready to be a head coach again
In this excerpt from "The Block", Carl Reed explains why Arkansas defensive coordinator (and former Missouri head coach) Barry Odom is a prime candidate to be hired as a head coach again in the near future.
Four-star OT Oluwatosin Babalade previews Friday decision
Four-star offensive tackle Oluwatosin Babalade made five official visits in June, took his time in weighing the data from it all and is now ready to announce his decision. The Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha standout has Rutgers, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio State and South Carolina as his finalists, and he will unveil his choice Friday at 2 p.m.
247Sports
Rookie DE Dominique Robinson 'turning heads' in training camp
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — It's been nearly a week since the Chicago Bears reported to Halas Hall for training camp with one of the key storylines being the performance of the Bears rookie class, a group that has impressed throughout the offseason. Through the first six practices, defensive backs Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker have impressed on defense with multiple takeaways while wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. has quickly developed into a favorite target for quarterback Justin Fields.
247Sports
43K+
Followers
357K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0