Erie County Opiate Epidemic Task Force reveals plans for major settlement

wbfo.org
Home tests make tracking COVID harder. WNY health officials are turning to the sewers instead
While official testing numbers in Western New York for COVID-19 are running high, with 11.45% positivity on Wednesday, those figures are regarded as less reliable than they used to be. That's because more people are using home test kits and not all of them are reporting when they're positive. Instead,...
wbfo.org
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown faces public criticism during heated redistricting hearing
City activists and residents have been speaking out for weeks about the Buffalo Common Council’s new district lines, but at a public hearing Wednesday many residents not only voiced concern over the proposed map, but how the redistricting process has been handled by Mayor Byron Brown. The heated hearing...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Public hearing held to discuss approved Niagara Amazon facility
NIAGARA, N.Y. — The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency hosted a public hearing Wednesday afternoon. It followed the Town of Niagara board's decision to approve Amazon's plan to build a new distribution center on Lockport Road. Niagara County IDA officials have stated they will negotiate further project details with...
$1.5M will help remove another part of former Robert Moses Parkway
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A committee on Wednesday approved $1.5 million that will go toward removing another part of the former Robert Moses Parkway. They want to remove the part from Whirlpool State Park all the way up to the Town of Lewiston. This step helps the project move forward.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rural Niagara Transportation rebrands, introduces new bus routes
Rural Niagara Transportation is making it easier for people to get around Niagara County. The buses will soon have different routes and a new name. Rural Niagara Transportation will now be called Connect Niagara. Officials say the new routes will be more direct instead of the current routes, which are...
wutv29.com
First Student applicant says company is not following its job posting requirements
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Just yesterday, Buffalo Public Schools announced they’re willing to pay parents to drive their children to and from school as a solution to the bus driver shortage. At the same time, the transportation company that works with the district says they've been recruiting new drivers. But...
wbfo.org
WATCH: Mayor Byron Brown walks off during public hearing
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown momentarily walked off the stage during a heated public hearing Wednesday on the Common Council's controversial proposed district map. This came after a shouting match with audience member Arise Shapley, who refused to use the microphone. Brown also misgendered Shapley, who is a trans non-binary person. Brown referred to Shapley as "ma'am" three different times, despite Shapley's corrections.
Allegations of possible Hatch Act violations involving Brown reelection
Allegations surfaced against the Brown Administration accusing some city employees and Buffalo police officers of violating federal law during Mayor Byron Brown’s re-election campaign.
wnynewsnow.com
Concerns Expressed Over New Chautauqua County Landfill Commission
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – To much of the dismay of Public Facilities workers, the Chautauqua County Legislature approved a new commission to oversee the County’s Landfill last week. The seven member proposed group will consist of local officials, private businesses, and local waste experts appointed by...
wnypapers.com
$5.2 million restoration of Frontier House aided by National Grid economic development grant
Project at 198-year-old building on Center Street approved for $100,000 revitalization grant. A $100,000 National Grid economic development grant will be used by developers as part of a $5.2 million conversion of the historic Frontier House in Lewiston into a mixed-use building. The grant was made through National Grid’s Main...
Flight delays and cancellations addressed by Attorney General
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Due to recent havoc created by airlines canceling flights and adjusting times the New York Attorney General has called on the Federal Aviation Administration to prevent those companies from selling tickets for flights they cannot provide on time to customers. These recent cancellations have caused millions...
Gov. Hochul announces $682 million in funding for affordable housing
Gov. Hochul announced Monday that $682 million will go towards funding to create or preserve 1,600 homes across the state.
Toll increase takes effect at local border crossings
The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission confirms to 7 News that a $1 toll increase took effect on August 1.
“I’m confident that this case is going to be resolved”: New developments in 18 year Chautauqua County cold case
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY (WIVB) — Investigators are close to cracking a murder case that has haunted the Jamestown area for almost two decades. Yolanda Bindics was last heard from at 8:20 p.m. on August 10, 2004 after she finished her shift at the Family Dollar in Jamestown. Her body was found two years later in what […]
Developer planning to convert Radisson on Grand Island into apartments
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — An out-of-town developer is looking into taking over of the area’s largest hotels. A Salt Lake City developer is planning to convert the Radisson hotel on Grand Island into apartments. The plan would convert the 263-room hotel into an apartment building housing about 135 units. The hotel has struggled for […]
Child charged with DWI in Cattaraugus County
The child will be back in court at a later date.
chautauquatoday.com
UPDATE: Fredonia Pub Fire Sparked by Torch Used by Village DPW Employee
Chautauqua County fire investigators have determined the cause of the fire that damaged a bar in downtown Fredonia on Monday. Sheriff Jim Quattrone confirms that the fire at a building that houses Heenan's Irish Pub on East Main Street was due to work being performed by a Village of Fredonia employee. Quattrone, who spoke with WDOE News Tuesday afternoon, said that the village DPW worker was using a torch to burn weeds along the sidewalk...
Nick Langworthy speaking out about challenger Carl Paladino for not providing sources of income
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The race for the 23rd Congressional District continues to heat up and so do the attacks from two Republican candidates. GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy is again speaking out about challenger Carl Paladino. This time it's about finances. Both candidates are required to submit a financial disclosure...
Boulevard Mall now an urban renewal area
AMHERST, N.Y. — At one point in time, Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa says the Boulevard Mall was worth $99 million. Today, he says it's worth $10 million. "It's been a pretty big fall from grace," Kulpa said. So now the town, along with owners and developers Douglas...
