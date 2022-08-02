Ravenswood Recycled Teenagers

Read on www.wvnews.com
WVNews
Raising horses is all about the bond
COTTAGEVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) —Tara Staats has loved Jet since she was 15 years old. Now she has passed that love along to her 9-year-old son, Eli Richards.
WVNews
CRI hosts Back to School Bash
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Going back to school can cause anxiety for students as well as parents. Worries arise concerning the cost of backpacks and supplies as well as other things. Community Resources Inc. (CRI) is hoping to alleviate some of that stress by providing kids with free...
WVNews
Community Calendar
Aug. 5-7 Operation Fancy Free Inc (OFF) will be holding its annual Zul’s frozen lemonade fundraiser at the Ohio River Festival. Lemonade sales will support OFF while donations and merchandise sales will benefit Ravenswood cat vet expenses.
WVNews
Museum’s birthday to be celebrated throughout August
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Sometimes a birthday is just too big to celebrate with one day. That is the case with The Great Bend Museum in Ravenswood. The 50th birthday of this repository of the history of Ravenswood and Jackson County will be commemorated during the month of August.
WVNews
Young pageant winners show fundraising support for the Ripley Fire Department
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Three young pageant winners wanted to do something to show how much they love police officers, fire fighters and emergency service personnel. They could have chosen to give any gift but knew that funds are always needed by these departments to conduct their life saving efforts.
WVNews
Summer school adventures
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — When summer school comes to mind, most people think of being punished, but that wasn’t the case for Jackson County students exiting grades six through eight. Tim Brown, director of secondary education for Jackson County schools, said students were given an opportunity to...
WVNews
Mason County 4-H to hold benefit concert Aug. 20 at Riverfront Amphitheater
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Mason County 4-H Club will be hosting a concert to raise funds for guitars to hold guitar classes at 4-H Camps. The benefit concert is planned Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Riverfront Amphitheater. A major organizer of the concert is Stephen Sanders,...
WVNews
Henderson excited to pass on the Fair Queen crown
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Mason County Fair starts next week, which means there will be a new fair queen. Kira Henderson, the reigning Mason County Fair queen, is excited to see who will get the crown.
WVNews
TCC gives awards (Animal Rights Fur-ever) grant to support animal rescue efforts
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) Members of ARF joined with Jennifer Newton, District Manager of TCC, Ripley’s authorized Verizon dealer to accept a $2,000 grant from TCC Gives. TCC Gives is a corporate giving initiative committed to strengthening communities. It operates through a percentage of profits from the nationwide Verizon retailer, TCC, and additional fundraising projects. TCC Gives encompasses a private foundation that gives Community Grants to local non-profits, a public charity More Than a Phone that supports survivors, quarterly local giving projects, and more.
WVNews
Livestock sale’s final figures total over $700,000
COTTAGEVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — When all the figurers were added, all adjustments made, the Jackson County Junior Fair’s livestock fair generated an impressive amount of money. The best part of this news is that of the $703,225.43, the young animal exhibitors receive 95 percent of the sale...
WVNews
Something for everybody: Mason County Fair packs plenty of entertainment, activities into 6-day event
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — If you gathered 25 people and asked them what their favorite part of the Mason County Fair was, you could get a wide range of answers. Top-quality entertainment? Absolutely, as the fair board has a line-up that includes two well-known country music acts, an up-and-comer and a gospel night.
WVNews
10 contestants preparing for Masion County Fair queen's pageant on Monday
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — For 20 years now, Andrea Henderson and Aimee Stein have served as co-directors for the Mason County Fair Queen Pageant. They have served for so many years because they enjoy working together. “We have lots of young ladies come through every year; that...
WVNews
Paul David Woodyard
Paul David Woodyard, 89 of Ravenswood, passed away August 3, 2022, at Jackson General Hospital, Ripley. He was born October 3, 1932, In Grafton son of the late Clair and Lula Phillips Woodyard. He enjoyed dancing especially the Jitterbug where he won contests. When he became old enough to work, he went to work at the family business, W. A. Woodyard Lumber Mill. In 1958 he moved to Ravenswood and went to work at Kaiser Aluminum where he retired after 31 years of service, but his true profession was Farming. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. He, along with five of his siblings are listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for the most siblings to celebrate 60 years of marriage.
WVNews
Mason County Memories… The reality of Border State slavery
There is a myth that slavery in the Upper South was more civilized than in the Deep South, that being “sold down the river” was rare and a fate that even slave owners would not wish on their slaves, that these slave owners were “benevolent masters” who cared for their slaves and treated them like family, that the plantations in this area weren’t as bad because they only had a couple of slaves compared to those that owned 100+ in places like Eastern Virginia and Louisiana. These are myths, plain and simple.
WVNews
Jackson County native acquires rights to Emmons trademark
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) Kelcey O’Neil, a former Ripley resident, and his friend Darin Shiflett, have always been fascinated with music and production of music through instruments. In June of 2020, they got the chance of a lifetime.
WVNews
County Commission addresses ambulance and 911 digital texting issues
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Everyone seems to be dealing with product availability these days. This is also true for the Jackson County Emergency Services (EMS). At the Aug. 3 meeting of the Jackson County Commission, EMS Director Troy Bain asked permission to start the bid process for ambulance purchase. That would not be an unusual request, but these ambulances are for fiscal years 2023-2024 and 2024-2025.
WVNews
Swine Influenza detected in Jackson County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Bureau for Public Health (BPH) and the Jackson County Health Department are investigating several reports of individuals who have developed influenza-like illness after working closely with swine exhibiting respiratory symptoms and fever at the Jackson County Fair.
WVNews
Jackson County Teacher of the Year is a finalist for state award
FAIRPLAIN, W.Va. (WV News) — If a picture paints a thousand words, then to see the joy of teaching simply requires looking at Angel Reed. The Title I reading teacher has been sharing that joy for 22 years, with 19 of those being at Fairplain Elementary School. She is the 2023 Jackson County Teacher of the Year and recently learned that she is one of the top ten candidates vying for West Virginia Teacher of the Year.
WVNews
Motorsports big part of Mason County Fair, with tractor pulls and motocross big draws
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Motorsports are a big part of the Mason County Fair as the fairgrounds has a permanent motocross track that hosts events practically every week, Fair President Bennie Hoffman said. “We have one of the larger motocross tracks,” Hoffman said. “We’ll host a very large motocross...
WVNews
Viking Football: Sayre welcomes 45 to Memorial Stadium
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The Memorial Stadium turf has been blazing this week for the latest edition of Ripley Viking football. It has been hot, which is just perfect for getting a football team into game shape. And the first of 10 regular season games will arrive three weeks from today (Friday).
