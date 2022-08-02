Ravenswood Recycled Teenagers

Paul David Woodyard, 89 of Ravenswood, passed away August 3, 2022, at Jackson General Hospital, Ripley. He was born October 3, 1932, In Grafton son of the late Clair and Lula Phillips Woodyard. He enjoyed dancing especially the Jitterbug where he won contests. When he became old enough to work, he went to work at the family business, W. A. Woodyard Lumber Mill. In 1958 he moved to Ravenswood and went to work at Kaiser Aluminum where he retired after 31 years of service, but his true profession was Farming. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. He, along with five of his siblings are listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for the most siblings to celebrate 60 years of marriage.

RAVENSWOOD, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO