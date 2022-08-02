ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, NE

Alliance, NE
Alliance, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
Panhandle Post

Alliance Police Department: The media report

P202200611 10:35 DISTURBANCE : Officers responded to the 100 block of Missouri Ave. reference a disturbance. Case forwarded to Box Butte County Attorney. Closed - Resolved. P202200611 10:35 DISTURBANCE : Officers responded to the 100 block of Missouri Ave. reference a disturbance. Case forwarded to Box Butte County Attorney. Closed - Charges Recommended.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Chadron council approve new CSC bus stop, enforcement of illegal parking

On Aug. 1 the Chadron City Council approved Resolution 2022-85 allowing the enforcement of illegal parking within the designated bus stop located at 319 E 10th Street. The city has been working closely with Mark Hunt, Campus Security Manager, to prepare the “cutout” section for the bus stop. Signs have been posted indicating “bus parking only”, parking stripes to be removed and a bench to be installed for the convenience of riders to sit and wait for the bus.
CHADRON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Officials: Carter Canyon fire 85 percent contained

GERING, Neb. -- Officials released an update Wednesday on the fire near Gering that was caused by a lightning strike Saturday afternoon. Incident Commander Nate Flowers said that while the fire is growing closer to full containment, fire officials are waiting on multi-mission aircraft surveillance to confirm that. Flowers said...
GERING, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Methamphetamine found at traffic stop in Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A Gering man was arrested after failing to signal when turning, that led to a traffic stop and arrest. 47-year-old Rogelio Guel. of Gering, failed to signal on East 20th street onto Frontage road. From there the vehicle went into the Scottsbluff Inn parking lot. Court...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Scottsbluff residents prepare to escape wildfire Thursday night

SCOTTSBLUFF - Firefighters battled a large grass fire that destroyed outbuildings near Scottsbluff Thursday night. Departments from Scotts Bluff Rural, Gering, Scottsbluff, Minatare-Melbeta, Mitchell, Morrill, Lyman, Kiowa, Western Nebraska Regional Airport, Bayard, Bridgeport, Torrington and Alliance responded to the blaze on West Overland at approximately 9:30 p.m. The Star-Herald reports...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
kfornow.com

Firefighters Making Progress Against Panhandle Range Fire

Gering, NE -10/11 News- (August 3, 2022) The wildfire in the Scottsbluff area is estimated to be 50% contained as of Tuesday. This week, the Nebraska National Guard deployed soldiers and helicopters to help battle the blaze. 10/11 NOW spoke with a chief warrant officer with the National Guard who’s...
GERING, NE
klkntv.com

Fire near Gering has burned 15,000 acres; Nebraska National Guard deployed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As a fire southwest of Gering continues to burn, the Nebraska Army National Guard has been activated to help. With approval from Gov. Pete Ricketts, six personnel with a UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter and water bucket were activated Sunday. Then on Monday evening, the guard deployed...
GERING, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Long-time Leyton School teacher dies

DALTON, Neb. — Leyton Public Schools announced on Facebook that a Leyton teacher passed away. Christy Schumacher was a teacher at Leyton for 25 years. “She served our school and community with her full heart and will be deeply missed by all,” Leyton Public Schools said. The school...
DALTON, NE
Panhandle Post

RSVP, NCAP to hold mobile food pantry in Alliance

Alliance – Box Butte County RSVP will be hosting a mobile food pantry in conjunction with Northwest Community Action Partnership and Food bank for the Heartland on Wednesday, August 10 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. This is a free program which distributes food to families in Alliance, serving...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Gering man drowns at Lake Minatare

A 42-year-old Gering man drowned in a swimming accident July 29 at Lake Minatare State Recreation Area near Minatare. At about 2:30 p.m., the man jumped from his boat to swim and as his boat drifted away, he went under. The passengers on his boat attempted to rescue him and nearby boaters assisted, performing CPR on the man as they returned to shore.
GERING, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska National Guard activated for wildfire

GERING, Neb. - More help is coming to the Nebraska panhandle to control the Carter Canyon Fire southwest of Gering. At the request of local authorities, and approval of Gov. Pete Ricketts, the Nebraska Army National Guard activated six personnel with a Blackhawk Helicopter and water bucket. Authorities said the...
GERING, NE
Panhandle Post

WNCC seeking actors to portray patients for nursing simulations

SCOTTSBLUFF - Western Nebraska Community College is seeking actors to play the roles of patients and family members in life-like simulations for the WNCC Nursing Program. Auditions will be held Saturday, August 6 starting at 10 a.m. in the Judy Chaloupka Theater on WNCC's Scottsbluff Campus. All actors must be 18 or older, and comfortable with measurement of vital signs and simple, non-invasive medical procedures. These are paid positions and a background check is required.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
