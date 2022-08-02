On Aug. 1 the Chadron City Council approved Resolution 2022-85 allowing the enforcement of illegal parking within the designated bus stop located at 319 E 10th Street. The city has been working closely with Mark Hunt, Campus Security Manager, to prepare the “cutout” section for the bus stop. Signs have been posted indicating “bus parking only”, parking stripes to be removed and a bench to be installed for the convenience of riders to sit and wait for the bus.

CHADRON, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO