Alliance police release details following weekend death, rumors
"To squash recent rumors, there was not a homicide at Laing Lake over the weekend," Alliance Police Chief Philip Lukens said. "Two juveniles in separate locations were found to have overdosed on alcohol and were transported to the hospital." Lukens said charges are being processed for the responsible party involved.
Scotts Bluff County children warn dad about kitten theft happening in driveway
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Scottsbluff Police were called out or an attempted theft of kittens. The reporting party advised to police that his 6 and 12 year old sons told their father that their kittens were being put in a woman’s van. This woman was identified as 70-year-old Catherine...
Alliance man arrested on multiple felonies, misdemeanors
An Alliance man has seen multiple criminal charges filed against him recently in Box Butte County Court. 38-year-old Chad Kelley was arrested on a warrant and could be charged with many felonies and misdemeanors. On June 30, Kelley was charged with a Class 3 Misdemeanor for unauthorized use of a...
Animal licensing, limited animal shelter resources in Chadron
As of August 1 the City of Chadron has limited resources to board and house stray animals. We would like to ask everyone living within the City of Chadron that owns a dog to ensure they have their pet(s) licensed with the City of Chadron. Licensing your pets allows the...
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200611 10:35 DISTURBANCE : Officers responded to the 100 block of Missouri Ave. reference a disturbance. Case forwarded to Box Butte County Attorney. Closed - Resolved. P202200611 10:35 DISTURBANCE : Officers responded to the 100 block of Missouri Ave. reference a disturbance. Case forwarded to Box Butte County Attorney. Closed - Charges Recommended.
Chadron council approve new CSC bus stop, enforcement of illegal parking
On Aug. 1 the Chadron City Council approved Resolution 2022-85 allowing the enforcement of illegal parking within the designated bus stop located at 319 E 10th Street. The city has been working closely with Mark Hunt, Campus Security Manager, to prepare the “cutout” section for the bus stop. Signs have been posted indicating “bus parking only”, parking stripes to be removed and a bench to be installed for the convenience of riders to sit and wait for the bus.
Officials: Carter Canyon fire 85 percent contained
GERING, Neb. -- Officials released an update Wednesday on the fire near Gering that was caused by a lightning strike Saturday afternoon. Incident Commander Nate Flowers said that while the fire is growing closer to full containment, fire officials are waiting on multi-mission aircraft surveillance to confirm that. Flowers said...
Methamphetamine found at traffic stop in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A Gering man was arrested after failing to signal when turning, that led to a traffic stop and arrest. 47-year-old Rogelio Guel. of Gering, failed to signal on East 20th street onto Frontage road. From there the vehicle went into the Scottsbluff Inn parking lot. Court...
Scottsbluff residents prepare to escape wildfire Thursday night
SCOTTSBLUFF - Firefighters battled a large grass fire that destroyed outbuildings near Scottsbluff Thursday night. Departments from Scotts Bluff Rural, Gering, Scottsbluff, Minatare-Melbeta, Mitchell, Morrill, Lyman, Kiowa, Western Nebraska Regional Airport, Bayard, Bridgeport, Torrington and Alliance responded to the blaze on West Overland at approximately 9:30 p.m. The Star-Herald reports...
Firefighters Making Progress Against Panhandle Range Fire
Gering, NE -10/11 News- (August 3, 2022) The wildfire in the Scottsbluff area is estimated to be 50% contained as of Tuesday. This week, the Nebraska National Guard deployed soldiers and helicopters to help battle the blaze. 10/11 NOW spoke with a chief warrant officer with the National Guard who’s...
Fire near Gering has burned 15,000 acres; Nebraska National Guard deployed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As a fire southwest of Gering continues to burn, the Nebraska Army National Guard has been activated to help. With approval from Gov. Pete Ricketts, six personnel with a UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter and water bucket were activated Sunday. Then on Monday evening, the guard deployed...
Family loses ‘virtually everything’ when wildfire destroys historical Nebraska ranch
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A family ranch that had been around for generations was reduced to rubble during the wildfire near Gering. Josh Ewing, who once lived on the western Nebraska ranch, said his family all has deep connections to the ranch and the land it was built on.
Alliance police to hold 'National Night Out'
The Alliance Police Department will hold "National Night Out" today in the Alliance Central Park beginning at 5 pm. - 7 p.m.
Long-time Leyton School teacher dies
DALTON, Neb. — Leyton Public Schools announced on Facebook that a Leyton teacher passed away. Christy Schumacher was a teacher at Leyton for 25 years. “She served our school and community with her full heart and will be deeply missed by all,” Leyton Public Schools said. The school...
RSVP, NCAP to hold mobile food pantry in Alliance
Alliance – Box Butte County RSVP will be hosting a mobile food pantry in conjunction with Northwest Community Action Partnership and Food bank for the Heartland on Wednesday, August 10 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. This is a free program which distributes food to families in Alliance, serving...
Gering man drowns at Lake Minatare
A 42-year-old Gering man drowned in a swimming accident July 29 at Lake Minatare State Recreation Area near Minatare. At about 2:30 p.m., the man jumped from his boat to swim and as his boat drifted away, he went under. The passengers on his boat attempted to rescue him and nearby boaters assisted, performing CPR on the man as they returned to shore.
Nebraska National Guard activated for wildfire
GERING, Neb. - More help is coming to the Nebraska panhandle to control the Carter Canyon Fire southwest of Gering. At the request of local authorities, and approval of Gov. Pete Ricketts, the Nebraska Army National Guard activated six personnel with a Blackhawk Helicopter and water bucket. Authorities said the...
Western Nebraska canyon residents see homes, livelihoods affected by wildfire
SCOTTSBLUFF -- For families affected by the Carter Canyon wildfires in the Nebraska Panhandle, the weekend was emotion-filled as they watched flames surround their rural neighborhoods for the second summer in a row. Cassy Eskam, together with her husband and children, live on a ranch at the base of Carter...
WNCC seeking actors to portray patients for nursing simulations
SCOTTSBLUFF - Western Nebraska Community College is seeking actors to play the roles of patients and family members in life-like simulations for the WNCC Nursing Program. Auditions will be held Saturday, August 6 starting at 10 a.m. in the Judy Chaloupka Theater on WNCC's Scottsbluff Campus. All actors must be 18 or older, and comfortable with measurement of vital signs and simple, non-invasive medical procedures. These are paid positions and a background check is required.
Chadron police arrest man for cocaine, terroristic threats following chase
On July 28 Chadron Police Officers were called to a local hotel for a disturbance. Officers arrived on scene and received a statement that a man had reportedly entered into an argument with the owner of the hotel. He had threatened to shoot the owner then fled that area in a silver Mercedes.
