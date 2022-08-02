ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

From Karol G to Rosalía: All the celebs rocking Little Mermaid’s iconic red hair

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uvwRK_0h1pHbXH00

Alert! Alert! Alert! The Little Mermaid called and said, “they all look beautiful.”

Over the weekend, Karol G took to social media to pen an emotional tribute to all the great moments she experienced while she had her blue hair . Becoming an extension of her artistry, the striking feature was the Colombian’s most recognizable detail, and her fans adopted the look for all her concerts.

“To say goodbye, my blue hair and I left on vacation to some of the countries on my bucket list,” she wrote in a heartfelt post. “We went all out with tears because we said goodbye to the past, of a stage I will never forget, of people I loved a lot, of incredible success, of re-connecting with myself, of the most successful album of my career until now, of my first sold-out shows, of my first stadiums, of songs for my heartbreak, of my No. 1 songs, of songs for people who I loved but were no good for me, from drinking ‘200 Copas’ with my friends to feeling free as in ‘Provenza.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GAu4U_0h1pHbXH00 @karolg

“I want to thank everyone who loved this era. All of you who lived it with me, and everything I evolved and learned from it,” she noted. “I’m definitely ready for what’s to come. The next level is unblocked. And no, I don’t have blue hair anymore, but I know we will all love what’s to come.”

After her post, Karol shared a video revealing her new hairdo — a fiery red wavy mane that will add more heat to her projects.

But the 31-year-old Medellín native is not the only one going red this summer. Rosalía also unveiled a new look. The Spanish singer shared a post showing her Little Mermaid hair with deep dark roots.

RELATED:

New look: How to dye your hair with natural ingredients at home

How to achieve Chrishell Stause and Jessica Alba’s ‘expensive blonde’ look

Celebrity hairstyles: How to choose the right bangs for your face shape

Many other stars, including Lourdes Leon, Kim Kardashian , and Kylie Jenner , had dyed their tresses red. Let’s take a look below at all the celebs rocking Ariel’s iconic shade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E6ECB_0h1pHbXH00

Karol G

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Zb4P_0h1pHbXH00

Lourdes Leon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g01qq_0h1pHbXH00

Kim Kardashian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X49gn_0h1pHbXH00

Kylie Jenner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jqmuj_0h1pHbXH00

Rihanna

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U6xnr_0h1pHbXH00

Camila Cabello

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cpYzu_0h1pHbXH00

Ariana Grande

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W83Li_0h1pHbXH00

Megan Thee Stallion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OB2Ui_0h1pHbXH00

Shakira

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t9aoF_0h1pHbXH00

Bella Thorne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gZmlf_0h1pHbXH00

DJ Duffey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uIYCQ_0h1pHbXH00

Justina Valentine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0glpxX_0h1pHbXH00

Cardi B

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Selena Gomez stuns in a beautiful Versace gown

Selena Gomez is welcoming a new decade with glamour. The singer and actress, who recently celebrated her 30th birthday, shared a couple of photos while wearing a gorgeous Versace gown. RELATED: Selena Gomez celebrates her birthday with Taylor Swift: See their best moments together ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HOLAUSA

Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo share exciting ‘Wicked’ update

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo shared a small but exciting update of “Wicked.” Erivo and Grande both shared posts hiding some photos for fans of the movie. They also commented on each other’s posts, leaving encouraging messages. RELATED: Ariana Grande shows love for Selena Gomez...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Jessica Alba
Person
Karol G
Person
Chrishell Stause
Person
Lourdes Leon
Harper's Bazaar

Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever

Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Hair#Mermaid#Natural Hair#Colombian
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo

Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elle

Adele Wore a $4,415 Outfit on a Yacht With Her Boyfriend Rich Paul, Because Why Not?

Adele Talks to Zane Lowe About How Son Angelo Showed Empathy to Her During Divorce. Paparazzi captured Adele and her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul doing exactly what you'd expect the ultra-rich and famous to do over the summer: yachting on the Mediterranean in designer clothes. Adele was captured wearing a Loewe x Paula's Ibiza print top and matching pants, a £1,825 ($2,186.13) set and carrying Saint Laurent's Rive Gauche raffia and leather bag, which costs £1,860 ($2,228.06), per the Daily Mail. The couple was boating near Sardinia with friends yesterday.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Beyonce Shares Rare Photo With All 3 Children — And Gives Them a Sweet Shout-Out Ahead of ‘Renaissance’ Release

The Carter crew! As Beyoncé gears up for her anticipated Renaissance album release, she credited her three children for their cooperation amid her musical process. “This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” the “Crazy in Love” songstress, 40, wrote via her website on Thursday, July 28, alongside a sleepy selfie with daughter Blue […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Jen Garner Reunite As They Take Son Samuel, 10, To The Pool After J.Lo Wedding

Ben Affleck, 49, got back from his Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, 53, and spent some quality time with his 10-year-old son Samuel. The actor was seen holding hands with his youngest child as they left a local Pacific Palisades pool on July 31, as seen in photos on Daily Mail. Ben’s ex and Samuel’s mom, Jennifer Garner, 50, was also spotted at the pool with a friend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
59K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy