From Karol G to Rosalía: All the celebs rocking Little Mermaid’s iconic red hair

Alert! Alert! Alert! The Little Mermaid called and said, “they all look beautiful.”

Over the weekend, Karol G took to social media to pen an emotional tribute to all the great moments she experienced while she had her blue hair . Becoming an extension of her artistry, the striking feature was the Colombian’s most recognizable detail, and her fans adopted the look for all her concerts.

“To say goodbye, my blue hair and I left on vacation to some of the countries on my bucket list,” she wrote in a heartfelt post. “We went all out with tears because we said goodbye to the past, of a stage I will never forget, of people I loved a lot, of incredible success, of re-connecting with myself, of the most successful album of my career until now, of my first sold-out shows, of my first stadiums, of songs for my heartbreak, of my No. 1 songs, of songs for people who I loved but were no good for me, from drinking ‘200 Copas’ with my friends to feeling free as in ‘Provenza.’”

@karolg

“I want to thank everyone who loved this era. All of you who lived it with me, and everything I evolved and learned from it,” she noted. “I’m definitely ready for what’s to come. The next level is unblocked. And no, I don’t have blue hair anymore, but I know we will all love what’s to come.”

After her post, Karol shared a video revealing her new hairdo — a fiery red wavy mane that will add more heat to her projects.

But the 31-year-old Medellín native is not the only one going red this summer. Rosalía also unveiled a new look. The Spanish singer shared a post showing her Little Mermaid hair with deep dark roots.

RELATED:

Many other stars, including Lourdes Leon, Kim Kardashian , and Kylie Jenner , had dyed their tresses red. Let’s take a look below at all the celebs rocking Ariel’s iconic shade.

Karol G

Lourdes Leon

Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner

Rihanna

Camila Cabello

Ariana Grande

Megan Thee Stallion

Shakira

Bella Thorne

DJ Duffey

Justina Valentine