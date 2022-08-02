Read on www.wcn247.com
Arizona county axes elections boss after ballot problems
PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in an Arizona county that weathered issues during Tuesday's primaries have fired their elections director and said he is no longer employed. Pinal County officials had promised swift changes during a Wednesday news conference where they did not assign blame directly on Elections Director David Frist. They said Thursday that elected Pinal County Recorder Virginia Ross agreed to become the new elections director "to restore confidence for voters.” Ross oversaw elections for several years until county supervisors separated the Elections Department from her office in 2017. Frist was hired in March. Hundreds of voters complained they couldn't immediately vote Tuesday because the county had run out of some ballots.
Michels goes after Kleefisch in Wisconsin governor's race
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Days after saying that running negative ads is “just bad policy” and politicians who do that are “losing,” the Wisconsin Republican candidate for governor backed by Donald Trump has launched his first attack ad against his primary opponent. Tim Michels launched the ad this week, a blistering attack against Rebecca Kleefisch that makes a series of accusations, faults her for not backing Trump in 2016, and brands her as “the ultimate Madison insider.” Kleefisch is a former two-term lieutenant governor backed by former Vice President Mike Pence. The winner of Tuesday’s primary will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Transgender child sues over Tennessee school bathroom law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A transgender child and her parents are suing the Tennessee Department of Education over a law that prohibits transgender students and staff from using school bathrooms or locker rooms that match their gender identities. The suit was filed Thursday in federal court in Nashville by a student identified only as D.H. It claims Tennessee's law violates D.H.'s Constitutional rights under the Equal Protection Clause and also violates Title IX, the 1972 federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in education. Whether Title IX protects transgender students is a subject of fierce debate. The U.S. Department of Education issued guidance in June that it did apply, but a federal judge temporarily blocked that interpretation last month.
Hessian remains unearthed at Revolutionary War battle site
NATIONAL PARK, N.J. (AP) — Researchers believe they have uncovered at a battle site in New Jersey the remains of as many as 12 Hessian soldiers who fought during the Revolutionary War. Scientists from Rowan University and county officials announced the discovery Tuesday at Red Bank Battlefield Park. The remains rested in a trench for 245 years until a human femur was found during a archaeological dig in June. Officials believe the skeletal remains are part of a mass grave of Hessian soldiers who were killed by Colonial forces during the 1777 Battle of Red Bank. Scientists hope to eventually find their descendants.
Police: Girl held captive with remains of mother, brother
Authorities in Alabama say a 12-year-old girl who was held captive for a week with the dismembered remains of her mother and brother provided key information that led to the arrest of the woman’s live-in boyfriend. The girl is now safe in the custody of state welfare officials. Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett says she's a hero for both surviving and providing important information that led to the arrest of José Paulino Pascual-Reyes. Pascual-Reyes has been charged with capital murder and kidnapping. Court documents show the girl was taken hostage around the time her mother and brother were killed. She escaped by gnawing through restraints that held her to a bed.
