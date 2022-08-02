Authorities in Alabama say a 12-year-old girl who was held captive for a week with the dismembered remains of her mother and brother provided key information that led to the arrest of the woman’s live-in boyfriend. The girl is now safe in the custody of state welfare officials. Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett says she's a hero for both surviving and providing important information that led to the arrest of José Paulino Pascual-Reyes. Pascual-Reyes has been charged with capital murder and kidnapping. Court documents show the girl was taken hostage around the time her mother and brother were killed. She escaped by gnawing through restraints that held her to a bed.

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO