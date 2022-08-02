Read on profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason
Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
Look: 'Motherf----r' Quarterback Tom Brady Referenced Identified
Just last summer, on an episode of “The Shop” on HBO, Tom Brady made headlines when he called out an NFL team. The seven-time Super Bowl champion couldn't believe that team was sticking with an unnamed quarterback when he was still a free agent and determining his future. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?'” Brady said.
Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Jerry Jones' Wide Receiver Decision
The Dallas Cowboys could begin the 2022 season severely short-handed at wide receiver. James Washington is expected to miss six to 10 weeks after suffering a foot fracture during training camp. Even with a speedy recovery, the free-agent signing could miss their Sunday Night Football season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Raiders receiver Davante Adams frustrated with teammate Hunter Renfrow's ride sharing choices
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is one of quarterback Derek Carr’s most dependable pass-catchers, but his off-field decision-making on Wednesday was far from reliable. On Wednesday, Renfrow, Carr and wide receivers Davante Adams and Mack Hollins piled into an Uber to go to a nearby Top Golf....
OBJ Has Wide Receiver Suggestion for Cowboys
Beckham remains a free agent himself, but he thinks Dallas should bring in another veteran wide receiver.
Michael Irvin Predicting 'Incredible' Season For 1 NFL Quarterback
Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has high expectations for Trey Lance as he heads into his first year as an NFL starter. Irvin expects the San Francisco 49ers' QB1 to put on an "incredible" performance in 2022. "I can't wait to see it," Irvin told 95.7 The Game's...
Deshaun Watson Settles Three of Four Remaining Lawsuits
In the waking hours of Monday morning, Tony Buzbee announced settlements with three of the four remaining women accusing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and misconduct.
Former Buccaneers running back passes away at age 56
Lars Tate, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back from 1988-1989, has passed away. The entire Buccaneers community is deeply saddened by the news. Lars Tate may not have spent a ton of time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that pales in comparison to the limited time he spent alive on this earth. While nothing is official as of this writing, Tate had been diagnosed with throat cancer about a month back, leading many to connect the dots.
Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer
Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
Panthers Wide Receiver Makes Cam Newton Opinion Very Clear
The Carolina Panthers are highly unlikely to bring back Cam Newton again. After drafting Matt Corral in the third round, Carolina acquired Baker Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield will probably take the starting job from Sam Darnold, whose shoulder injury paved the way for the Panthers to reunite with Newton during the 2021 season.
Jawad Williams on 2022-23 Tar Heels: Offseason Work; Player Jumps; Key Addition
When a former North Carolina Tar Heel basketball player speaks, the fanbase listens. When that former player is a national champion and a 17-year veteran of professional basketball, the spoken words carry even more weight. Add in multiple summers of taking part in the famous alumni Smith Center pick up games, and you have words that matter and provide a deep glimpse into what Hubert Davis is building in Chapel Hill coming off a NCAA Championship game appearance and potential preseason No. 1 start to 2022-23.
Cowboys sign former Vikings LB Anthony Barr to one-year deal
After months of rumors of mutual interest between the two parties, the Cowboys finally signed Anthony Barr. The four-time Pro Bowler adds some much-needed depth and experience to the linebacker room. News broke late Wednesday afternoon that Barr would officially be a Cowboy on a one-year, $2 million contract that...
Jackson already capturing attention of All-Pro Williams
SANTA CLARA — Rookie Drake Jackson already has the attention of Trent Williams. The young edge rusher has been diligent in his preparation for his first NFL season and the All-Pro left tackle has taken notice. During the offseason, Jackson vowed to be like a sponge in the talented defensive line room and he has kept good on his word.
Report: Tyrann Mathieu back with Saints
Safety Tyrann Mathieu missed the first week of Saints training camp while dealing with a personal family matter, but it looks like he’ll be back to work on Wednesday. Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reports that Mathieu is at the team’s facility on Wednesday. That development comes two days after head coach Dennis Allen said there was no timetable for Mathieu to rejoin the team.
What Shanahan said to 49ers after Aiyuk-Warner dustup
SANTA CLARA -- After two scuffles on the 49ers' practice field Tuesday, Kyle Shanahan stopped practice. With the heat rising in both temperature and the on-field competition, Fred Warner and Brandon Aiyuk provided the impetus of the dustups. To avoid further conflict, the head coach huddled the entire team up to address the event and practice resumed without any other incidents.
Buccaneers Announce Official Tristan Wirfs Injury Update
A scary moment unfolded at Buccaneers training camp this Tuesday morning when offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs was carted off the practice field. Fortunately, it's not a serious injury; or an injury at all, for that matter. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said during an appearance on NFL Network that Wirfs...
West Charlotte High’s head football coach suspended, district officials say
N.C. High school football teams take precautions for the heat as practice begins. During this first week, schools are only allowed one practice a day and not more than three hours. West Charlotte High School must forfeit all of its football games. Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:20 AM EDT.
Nolan Turner shining at Buccaneers training camp
Former Clemson safety Nolan Turner is turning heads at Buccaneers training camp. Signed by Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent, Turner intercepted Tom Brady during Monday’s practice session and has routinely made some impressive plays over the last few days. Turner’s performance on the practice field has caught the attention of Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who is impressed with the former Tiger’s intelligence. “Nolan has been balling,” Winfield said on Tuesday. “He’s been making plays everywhere. He’s a smart player and a smart guy. He picked up the scheme extremely fast. Just seeing him out there making plays, I’m happy for the guy.” In his five seasons at Clemson, Turner was credited with 190 total tackles (13.5 for loss), seven interceptions and 13 passes defended. Arguably his most impactful play came in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl when Turner intercepted Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with 37 seconds remaining, sealing a victory and sending Clemson to the national championship game. Nolan Turner with an interception; stepping in front of Kyle Rudolph. Turner had a good day Saturday and continues to build today. — Kasey Hudson (@TheSportsKase) August 1, 2022 List Where does Clemson land in 247Sports' top programs over last decade?
Ron Rivera: Tre Walker is retiring
For the second time in the last couple of weeks, the Commanders have a player who’s elected to retire. Head coach Ron Rivera said in his Friday press conference that rookie linebacker Tre Walker has elected to hang up his cleats. “Tre Walker, one of our rookie linebackers, decided...
