There's been a lot of talk about recession lately, but all the bad vibes are doing little to slow job growth. The latest numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that the U.S. added 528,000 jobs in July, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent.This is well above estimates that the U.S. would add just 250,000 jobs last month, as many economists misjudged how much the economy would slow due to the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes, which have been pitched explicitly as a way to curb wage and employment growth and ultimately bring down inflation. But the central...

