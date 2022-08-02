ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

2-year-old shot while sitting in vehicle in Southwest Detroit

 3 days ago
Detroit police say a 2-year-old girl was shot in the crossfire when a car was shot up in Southwest Detroit.

We're told the shooting happened between near the intersection of Witt and Lawndale, which is near Fort St. and I-75.

Police tell us three adults were in a car with the 2-year-old when a silver Jeep pulled up and opened fire. The 2-year-old was hit under the arm.

Then, a man working on his car down the street heard the shots and came out and he was also hit with a stray bullet in the back.

The 55-year-old man and the two-year-old are in temporary serious condition.

This is the latest shooting involving a child in the City of Detroit. A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed last week , a 12-year-old was shot and killed on July 19 , a 14-year-old was killed accidentally by another minor at a party near the Detroit Riverfront, and more.

