Blink49 Studios Moves Into Non-Scripted Game With Double eOne Hire; Toby Dormer To Lead New Division

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
The ever-expanding Blink49 Studios is moving into the non-scripted game.

The Toronto-headquartered Endeavor Content-backed outfit has tapped two eOne execs, Allison Brough and Toby Dormer, to lead the charge and forge a slate of non-fiction entertainment targeting the Canadian and international marketplace.

Dormer will lead the division, taking on the Executive Vice President, Unscripted Television role.

He joins from Blink49 co-founder John Morayniss’ former employer eOne, where he was Executive Vice President, Unscripted, Canada, overseeing a non-scripted slate that included Food Network’s Project Bakeover, CBC/Nat Geo’s Arctic Vets and Discovery+’s Hunt for the Chicago Strangler. He founded an indie, Remedy Productions, in 2003, which was acquired by Argonon in 2011.

Brough becomes Vice President, Unscripted Television, having served most recently as eOne’s Vice President of Development, Unscripted Television & Head of Podcast Network. She championed a “podcast to broadcast” model during her eOne tenure and also managed a non-scripted slate including CTV/Crave’s Thunder Bay.

Dormer will report to Morayniss and Brough will report to Dormer, with the pair based in Vancouver and Toronto respectively.

Morayniss described the duo as a “formidable team with stellar reputations and an impressive track record of developing and producing a compelling and diverse slate of unscripted content for a global market.”

Blink49 launched in late 2021 but has already optioned books and struck several major talent deals with the likes of Lucifer exec Sheri Elwood, The Walking Dead: World Beyond co-exec Ben Sokolowski and multi-hyphenate Lilly Singh. It most recently tied with Jeff Wachtel’s Future Shack Entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Deadline

