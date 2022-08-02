ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agoura Hills, CA

Tom Sandoval Says He Makes Bigger Music Than His Vanderpump Rules Co-Stars

By Karolina
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xHaMC_0h1pGL8u00

Of course Tom Sandoval’s flamboyant personality needed another creative outlet. The Vanderpump Rules star has mastered the arts of cocktail making, performance art, costumes, party planning, and interior decorating. Not to mention running successful restaurants. Then there’s Tom’s ability to bring it for the cameras season after season.

Now that the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-founder has branched out into the music scene, Tom’s making “bigger” music than the average reality stars.  I.E. his co-stars Lala Kent , Scheana Shay , and James Kennedy who have created such hits as “Good as Gold,” “Get Loose” and “Boy.”

Page Six caught up with Tom after a Saturday night concert of his cover band at The Canyon in Agoura Hills, California. “I would say that what I’m doing is a bigger production and that’s why it’s called Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras because we’re f–king extra as f–k,” he said of the music group’s vision.

The event was filmed for Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules and a roundup of cast members were on hand to cheer the 10 musician group on. Ariana Madix , Tom Schwartz , Scheana , Katie Maloney , and James took in the live debut of “Superstars,” the band’s first original single.

Tom listed Daft Punk and Foster the People as inspirations for “Superstars.” He explained, “I’m really, really proud of this song. It was originally more electronic and I sort of brought it into this full-band experience.”

“I just love the dimension of it, the depth, the layers,” Tom continued, adding that the single would release in the next few months. Fans can expect a unique sound from that of his co-stars, inspired by retro jams.

“Obviously, Lala , James , Scheana … they’ve done more original music,” Tom explained. “Look, I’m on a reality show, let’s be real. Me coming in and having people come out and want to listen to, like, 12 original tracks by me? Is that really a draw? Do I really even want to put people through that?”

This self-awareness has guided Tom in the direction of covers of 80’s, 90’s and 2000s classics. A rendition of “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” brought the house down during Saturday’s performance.

It’s a practical approach that means Tom is always scrambling for new content. Instead, the draw is Tom’s flair applied to your favorite hits. He explained, “That’s the best part about being in a cover band is that people don’t have to come out and be into my s–t. They can be into their favorite songs, you know?”

Should Tom decide to create original content, long-time partner Ariana will be supplying her vocals to the project. “Ariana has an incredible voice, really good,” he said. “Like, she can sing nearly anything. She’s so f—king good.”

Putting musical expectations aside, Tom revealed that the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules will be stellar. “We have been through the f–king thick of it” he said. “Every single one of them have put themselves out there. Whether [the cast is] currently getting along or not, I at least respect them at the end of the day for really putting themselves out there.”

TELL US- ARE YOU INTERESTED IN HEARING TOM’S BAND? WHAT ARE YOUR EXPECTATIONS FOR ARIANA’S VOCALS? WHAT WILL GO DOWN ON VANDERPUMP RULES SEASON 10?

[Photo Credit: Ralph Bavaro/ Bravo ]

The post Tom Sandoval Says He Makes Bigger Music Than His Vanderpump Rules Co-Stars appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reality Tea

Stassi Schroeder Returned The Money That Brittany Cartwright And Jax Taylor Sent For Her Wedding

Is it just me or has Stassi Schroeder not changed one bit? The fired Vanderpump Rules star was always terrible to her friends. But after being publicly dragged for her racially inventive behavior, it seemed like maybe she would take some inventory about her actions. Not so much. The married mother of one turned her Italian wedding to Beau Clark into tabloid fodder with her supposed friends.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Vanderpump Rules’ Peter Madrigal Says It’s ‘Messed Up’ Stassi Schroeder Disinvited the Cast From Her Wedding Via Email

The drama continues! Peter Madrigal weighed in on Stassi Schroeder’s wedding drama, revealing to Us Weekly that he too was disinvited. “Honestly, if you can’t pick up the phone for a two-minute conversation and say, ‘Hey, do you really want to come?’” Madrigal, 38, exclusively told Us on July 12, while hosting a dinner and cocktail-making experience on National Michelada Day with Clamato at L.A. hotspot Toca Madera. “[If] you can’t do that and you BCC everybody, that’s messed up.”
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Crystal Kung Minkoff Tells Former Real Housewife Camille Grammer To “Get A Job” After Camille Calls Her Boring

There are three words that no Real Housewife ever wants to hear: Get a job. But, that’s the exact advice that Crystal Kung Minkoff is giving to Camille Grammer. Throughout season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the former “Most Hated Housewife” has continued her tried and true tradition of criticizing everything about the show where she once starred. Whether it’s about the storylines, the non-waterproof mascara, or the fake friendships, you can bet that Camille will share her opinion. Usually, the shade goes unchecked, but this time, Crystal decided to hit back against the Beverly Hills OG.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Agoura Hills, CA
Entertainment
City
Agoura Hills, CA
E! News

Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...

Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Maloney
Person
Ariana Madix
Person
Scheana Shay
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Gets A Visit From "Vanderpump Rules" Lala Kent Years After Feud

As fun as beef may be to read about, it's always better to see people make amends... as rare as it may be for legendary New York rapper and businessman 50 Cent. TMZ reports that Lala Kent, reality TV star of Vanderpump Rules, paid a visit to 50 Cent at the content-creation space, Sway House, while he was filming his upcoming horror film, Skill House, in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reality Tea

Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off

Now that Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club is over, it’s time to spill the tea. And no-one is better equipped to do that than Marco “The Butler.” While catering to the ladies during their time filming at Blue Stone Manor, he saw it all. And now he’s dishing about what it was like. […] The post Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

‘I Was So Embarrassed’: Crystal Kung Minkoff Slams ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Eating Disorder Jokes

When does a cliffhanger cross the line?It’s a question some viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills want to know. Last week’s episode ended with “to be continued,” Bravo’s oft-used dramatic signal to the audience that a cliffhanger of drama would continue. There are numerous times this has been used successfully to engage the audience in heightened drama—on The Real Housewives of New York City alone it was shown during a meltdown in the Berkshires, the nearly-capsized Boat Ride from Hell in Cartagena, and when Luann de Lesseps discovered it was, in fact, about Tom—but the recent dramatic embellishment...
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back

Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant has no problem throwing shade. Case in point: when Gizelle and her Reasonably Shady podcast co-host and bestie, Robyn Dixon, dragged Teddi Mellencamp. Teddi had claimed in an Instagram video that her podcast with Tamra Judge, Two T’s In A Pod, was “the most listened to housewives podcast.” Gizelle […] The post Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Electronic Music#Music Group#Performance Art#The Schwartz Sandy
Reality Tea

Megan Fox Met Ex Brian Austin Green And Sharna Burgess’ Baby

Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess danced with her real-life boyfriend, Brian Austin Green, during season 30 of the show. They didn’t come close to winning the mirror ball. That honor went to Daniella Karagach and NBA star Iman Shumpert. But Sharna and the actor were winning in the love department. The couple announced that […] The post Megan Fox Met Ex Brian Austin Green And Sharna Burgess’ Baby appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Says She “Would Give Anything” To Have Teddi Mellencamp Back On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

There are a lot of reasons to dislike Kyle Richards – especially on this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But one thing I will never forgive her for is her insistence on making Teddi Mellencamp happen. Despite being booted from the show back in 2020, Teddi has still made multiple guest appearances. And I’m sure that’s all thanks to Kyle’s friendship with the so-called accountability coach.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna Lets Erika Jayne ‘Have It’ & Calls Her Out On Her ‘Out Of Control’ Drinking

Erika Jayne‘s drinking got so out of control during the July 27 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that Lisa Rinna felt the need to step in and check Erika on her recent behavior. But before we get to that, let’s start from the beginning. This week’s episode picked up where last week’s left off — at Diana Jenkins‘ holiday party.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Jim Edmonds Slams Ex-Wife Meghan King For Sharing Their Son’s Potty Training Struggles On Social Media

If there is one thing I know about Jimmy Dad Jeans Edmonds, it’s that he will take any chance he can get to disparage ex-wife Meghan King. The former couple, who finalized their divorce in 2021, still haven’t found a way to coparent their three kids peacefully. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum recently admitted that the relationship between the two is worse than when they first split.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
26K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy