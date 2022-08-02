Tom Sandoval Says He Makes Bigger Music Than His Vanderpump Rules Co-Stars

Of course Tom Sandoval’s flamboyant personality needed another creative outlet. The Vanderpump Rules star has mastered the arts of cocktail making, performance art, costumes, party planning, and interior decorating. Not to mention running successful restaurants. Then there’s Tom’s ability to bring it for the cameras season after season.

Now that the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-founder has branched out into the music scene, Tom’s making “bigger” music than the average reality stars. I.E. his co-stars Lala Kent , Scheana Shay , and James Kennedy who have created such hits as “Good as Gold,” “Get Loose” and “Boy.”

Page Six caught up with Tom after a Saturday night concert of his cover band at The Canyon in Agoura Hills, California. “I would say that what I’m doing is a bigger production and that’s why it’s called Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras because we’re f–king extra as f–k,” he said of the music group’s vision.

The event was filmed for Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules and a roundup of cast members were on hand to cheer the 10 musician group on. Ariana Madix , Tom Schwartz , Scheana , Katie Maloney , and James took in the live debut of “Superstars,” the band’s first original single.

Tom listed Daft Punk and Foster the People as inspirations for “Superstars.” He explained, “I’m really, really proud of this song. It was originally more electronic and I sort of brought it into this full-band experience.”

“I just love the dimension of it, the depth, the layers,” Tom continued, adding that the single would release in the next few months. Fans can expect a unique sound from that of his co-stars, inspired by retro jams.

“Obviously, Lala , James , Scheana … they’ve done more original music,” Tom explained. “Look, I’m on a reality show, let’s be real. Me coming in and having people come out and want to listen to, like, 12 original tracks by me? Is that really a draw? Do I really even want to put people through that?”

This self-awareness has guided Tom in the direction of covers of 80’s, 90’s and 2000s classics. A rendition of “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” brought the house down during Saturday’s performance.

It’s a practical approach that means Tom is always scrambling for new content. Instead, the draw is Tom’s flair applied to your favorite hits. He explained, “That’s the best part about being in a cover band is that people don’t have to come out and be into my s–t. They can be into their favorite songs, you know?”

Should Tom decide to create original content, long-time partner Ariana will be supplying her vocals to the project. “Ariana has an incredible voice, really good,” he said. “Like, she can sing nearly anything. She’s so f—king good.”

Putting musical expectations aside, Tom revealed that the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules will be stellar. “We have been through the f–king thick of it” he said. “Every single one of them have put themselves out there. Whether [the cast is] currently getting along or not, I at least respect them at the end of the day for really putting themselves out there.”

[Photo Credit: Ralph Bavaro/ Bravo ]

