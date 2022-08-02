Read on clipperholics.com
‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line
It was announced on Sunday that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan had just agreed to a new deal with Nike. In the report, NBA insider Shams Charania noted that DeRozan will now become the new face of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s iconic sneaker line. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, has now completely refuted this […] The post ‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers already getting bad news on health of 1 player?
The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is far less geriatric this time around, but it may unfortunately be just as injury-prone. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn still has not resumed 5-on-5 activities, calling it the next big hurdle in Nunn’s recovery. Buha adds that it “seems like” the 27-year-old will be ready for training camp in September but notes that “recovery isn’t always linear.”
Pau Gasol and his wife announce they are expecting another child
Another member of the extended Los Angeles Lakers family is on the way. Former Lakers big man Pau Gasol and his wife recently took to social media to announce that they are expecting their second child together. The baby on the way will be a boy. He will be the...
This Mavericks-Nets Trade Sends Kyrie Irving To Dallas
The Brooklyn Nets roster could look a lot different heading into the 2022-23 NBA season than it did when they were eliminated from the postseason by the Boston Celtics. Kevin Durant’s trade request has dominated the headlines, but he is far from the only player that could be on the move.
Warriors Steve Kerr Gives Big Update On Team's Starting Rotation
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says that Kevon Looney will remain the team’s starting center for the start of the 2022-23 season with former No. 2 pick James Wiseman returning from injury.
This Clippers-Jazz Trade Sends Mike Conley To Los Angeles
The Utah Jazz have made the postseason in six consecutive years, as they have been one of the most consistent teams in the NBA throughout the regular season. However, after multiple disappointing exits from the postseason, they have decided to shake things up. Quin Snyder stepping down as head coach...
What If The Clippers Signed This 10x NBA All-Star?
Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent on August 2, after spending last year with the Los Angeles Lakers. The ten-time NBA All-Star had the best years of his career playing with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks. Right now, I believe the Los Angeles Clippers should consider signing him.
Potential Kyrie Irving to Lakers trade has 1 catch
There has been chatter for a while that Kyrie Irving might end up with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets have even had trade discussions surrounding the mercurial point guard. But there might be one catch regarding a potential Irving trade. Lakers reporter Jovan Buha published...
Dodgers News: Watch LA All-Star Blast Two Home Runs in His First Rehab Game
Dodgers utility man Chris Taylor went yard not once, but twice for the OKC Dodgers on Wednesday.
Report: Lakers discussed joining 3-team proposal that involved Mitchell to Knicks, Westbrook to Jazz and key veterans to L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying their best to revitalize their roster ahead of the 2022-23 regular season. While the Lakers haven’t had any luck finding a new home for former MVP Russell Westbrook, they’ve seemingly made quite an effort to move the guard. According to Michael Scotto...
John Calipari shows love to Anthony Davis for offering $350K toward flood relief: ‘This is what makes you proud as a coach’
One of the greatest basketball players in University of Kentucky history is current Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis. Davis was a member of the 2011-12 Kentucky team that won a national championship for the school. However, Kentucky head coach John Calipari is proud of Davis for a different reason right now.
2022 NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent
On August 4, Chris Chiozza still remains a free agent. He was on a two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors this past season. He did not play in the NBA Playoffs, but the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, so he is an NBA Champion.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham reportedly will have the power to bench or remove Russell Westbrook from starting lineup
Former NBA player Darvin Ham has a ton of new responsibilities as a first-time head coach. Not only is he coaching a legendary franchise in the Los Angeles Lakers, but he'll have to juggle the expectations of LA along with the egos and star power of several key players on his team.
Journeyman NBA guard says Warriors' Steph Curry is 'one-dimensional'
"Steph, how he plays and how he gets stuff off, it's just kinda one-dimensional at times."
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Kevin O'Connor Claims The Lakers Are Better Off Without Kyrie Irving: "I Might Rather Have Buddy Hield And Myles Turner"
The Los Angeles Lakers have been mentioned in many rumors this offseason after a tumultuous 2021/22 NBA season. The Purple and Gold struggled to find their best moment with Russell Westbrook on the roster, even failing to make it to the play-in tournament. They have been linked with Kyrie Irving...
LA Clippers' 2023 Championship Odds Revealed
The Clippers have good odds to win it all next year
Steve Kerr reveals roles Donte DiVincenzo, JaMychal Green will play for Warriors
The Golden State Warriors didn’t run it back after all. But just because the defending champions’ departures in free agency leave their bench completely overhauled doesn’t necessarily mean the Warriors’ depth is any less impressive than it was last season. Just ask Steve Kerr. In a sprawling Q&A with Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Kerr extolled […] The post Steve Kerr reveals roles Donte DiVincenzo, JaMychal Green will play for Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Bold Trades To Send Kyrie Irving To Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers took a chance when they acquired Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards last offseason. After making that move, many anticipated them being a title contender with the Brooklyn Nets being their likely NBA Finals matchup. Fast forward a little bit, and there may not have been...
LeBron James’ son Bronny receives his first set of tattoos
Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, is entering his senior year of high school, and he has been growing up before everyone’s eyes. On Wednesday, it was revealed on Instagram that the younger James has just received his first tattoo. The younger James is...
LOOK: Carmelo Anthony's Instagram Story On Tuesday
Carmelo Anthony posted to his Instagram story on Tuesday. The ten-time NBA All-Star played for the Los Angeles Lakers this past season, and he has also played for the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers.
