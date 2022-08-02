ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJPW G1 Climax 32 Part One Review | NJPW Bread Club (Ep. 6)

By Fightful Overbooked
 3 days ago
Conor McGregor Lands Leading Role In 'Road House' Remake

Former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor is taking his talents to the big screen. On Wednesday, it was reported by Deadline's Justin Kroll that McGregor will make his acting debut alongside former Oscar nominee, Jake Gyllenhaal, in a remake of the classic 1989 Patrick Swayze-led action film "Road House." The movie will be released on Amazon's streaming service Prime Video and starts production this month in the Dominican Republic. The specifics of what character McGregor will be playing are unknown, but according to Kroll's report, the Irish star will be playing an original character and not himself in the film. McGregor's spokesperson, Karen Kessler, provided journalist Ariel Helwani with the following statement about the news.
MOVIES
CJ Perry Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Her 'WWE Is A Wrestling Company, You Should Know How To Bump'

CJ Perry recalled Vince McMahon being adamant that Lana start to wrestle. In 2015, Lana, after being absent from a contract signing between John Cena and Rusev, became one of the most popular characters on the program and the fans were clearly getting behind “The Ravishing Russian.” Shortly thereafter, Lana break away from Rusev and in the summer of 2015, Lana began to get in the ring as part of a storyline that also included Summer Rae and Dolph Ziggler.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bread#Fan Club#Combat#Mvp#Stardom Njpw#Njpw
Acknowledge Your Daddy With A New Roman Reigns T-Shirt From WWE Shop

Daddy is gone. Acknowledge your Daddy. WWE has released a new t-shirt to honor Roman Reigns with the phrases "Acknowledge Your Daddy" and "Tribal Chief is My Daddy." The shirts are available at WWE Shop for $27.99. Description:. Pledge fealty to your Tribal Chief by sporting this Roman Reigns Acknowledge...
WWE
Paul Heyman: Today's Recruits View WWE As An Option, Not An Obsession

Paul Heyman believes there's one critical difference between today's recruits and those who previously aimed to pursue greatness in the world of sports entertainment. Heyman, the former head of ECW, is renowned for his eye for talent, and he was on hand at the WWE tryout in Nashville ahead of WWE SummerSlam. This experience allowed him to meet the prospective superstars of tomorrow, and he learned a lot about them.
WWE
Ciampa: I'm The Greatest Sports Entertainer Of All Time

Ciampa had a night to remember on Monday's WWE Raw when he won a triple threat match featuring Chad Gable and Dolph Ziggler earlier in the night and then went on to defeat AJ Styles later in the night. The two victories earned him a shot at Bobby Lashley and...
WWE
Top Contender Match | AEW Dynamite 8/3/22 Full Show Review | Sean Ross Sapp

Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Alex Pawowski (@AlexSourGraps) review AEW Dynamite for August, 3, 2022. - Top Contender Match: Chris Jericho vs. Wheeler Yuta. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!. Go to Harrys.com/Fightful to get your razors at a much more...
WWE
Taya Valkyrie: I'm Thrilled To Be Champions With Rosemary, We Have A Fun Dynamic

Taya Valkyrie says her bond with Rosemary is stronger than ever, and she's excited to show the world what they can do together. Valkyrie returned to IMPACT Wrestling in April and went on to form an alliance with Rosemary. The duo captured the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship by defeating The Influence at the Slammiversary pay-per-view on June 19.
WWE
Solo Sikoa Regains His Crown, 'Melo Don't Miss, Axiom's Heroic Feat | NXT Fight Size

Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for July 26. - Solo Sikoa is once again the king of the streets. Von Wagner previously got the drop on him and laid the fan-favorite out at a SmackDown taping. The two powerhouses clashed in a Falls Count Anywhere match on Tuesday, and Sikoa emerged victorious after he hit a frog splash through the broadcast table. In a WWE Digital Exclusive after the show, Sikoa stated that anyone who wants to step up can come and get it.
WWE
Becky Lynch: It Is The Dawning Of A New Era In WWE

Becky Lynch comments on Triple H leading WWE creative. On July 22, Vince McMahon retired as CEO of WWE amid a WWE Board investigation over alleged sexual misconduct and hush money. Triple H assumed all creatives duties for the company and made an immediate impact at WWE SummerSlam when he aligned a returning Bayley (injury), Dakota Kai (released), and IYO SKY (injury). The trio squared off with Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch after Belair defeated Lynch to retain the Raw Women's Championship.
WWE
Logan Paul Reflects On Table Spot At WWE SummerSlam, Praises The Miz

Logan Paul moved to 2-0 in his wrestling career at WWE SummerSlam when he defeated The Miz. Paul was first successful at WWE WrestleMania 38 when he teamed with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios (Rey & Dominik Mysterio). After the bout, Miz turned on Paul, setting up their SummerSlam showdown.
WWE
Jericho Cheats To Beat Yuta, Kingston Wants To Fight Guevara, Hayter Wins Big | Post-AEW Fight Size

Here is your Fight Size update following the August 3 episode of AEW Dynamite. - Chris Jericho faced Wheeler Yuta in the main event on Wednesday. Had Yuta won, he would have earned Jericho's shot at the AEW Interim World Championship next week. Unfortunately for the ROH Pure Champion, Jericho outsmarted him by kicking him below the belt when the referee wasn't looking. He then trapped Yuta in the Liontamer and made him tap out. Moxley, the Interim World Champion, rescued Yuta when Jericho kept the hold locked in, and the challenger vowed to bring back the "Lionheart" next week.
WWE
Chris Jericho Jokes He'll Do Another Barbed Wire Match In 30 Years

At AEW Fyter Fest week two, Chris Jericho competed in a barbed wire everywhere match against Eddie Kingston. Jericho was victorious in the bout, but suffered a broken nose and needed stitches in his inner thigh due to a cut suffered. Speaking on the Absolute Geek Podcast at San Diego...
WWE
