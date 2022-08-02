NJPW G1 Climax 32 Part One Review | NJPW Bread Club (Ep. 6)

Read on www.fightful.com
Related
Toni Storm Appears On Fitness Gurls Cover, Effy Names His Favorite Jon Moxley Movie | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, August 2, 2022. - AEW's Toni Storm is the cover girl of the latest Fitness Gurls magazine:. - Effy, who is set to challenge for Moxley's GCW World Title in two weeks, has revealed that he believes his opponent has made a perfect movie before:
Conor McGregor Lands Leading Role In 'Road House' Remake
Former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor is taking his talents to the big screen. On Wednesday, it was reported by Deadline's Justin Kroll that McGregor will make his acting debut alongside former Oscar nominee, Jake Gyllenhaal, in a remake of the classic 1989 Patrick Swayze-led action film "Road House." The movie will be released on Amazon's streaming service Prime Video and starts production this month in the Dominican Republic. The specifics of what character McGregor will be playing are unknown, but according to Kroll's report, the Irish star will be playing an original character and not himself in the film. McGregor's spokesperson, Karen Kessler, provided journalist Ariel Helwani with the following statement about the news.
CJ Perry Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Her 'WWE Is A Wrestling Company, You Should Know How To Bump'
CJ Perry recalled Vince McMahon being adamant that Lana start to wrestle. In 2015, Lana, after being absent from a contract signing between John Cena and Rusev, became one of the most popular characters on the program and the fans were clearly getting behind “The Ravishing Russian.” Shortly thereafter, Lana break away from Rusev and in the summer of 2015, Lana began to get in the ring as part of a storyline that also included Summer Rae and Dolph Ziggler.
Orange Cassidy: AEW Is Moving Wrestling Forward, Britt Baker Calls It 'Very Progressive'
Orange Cassidy and Britt Baker believe that All Elite Wrestling is moving wrestling forward. Since its launch in 2019, AEW has been a buzzworthy promotion, and it has continued to evolve by adding a number of top-level stars. This ongoing growth has helped AEW establish its place as a legitimate competitor in the wrestling landscape.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Butch Describes Backstage Atmosphere At WWE SmackDown Day Of Vince McMahon Retirement Announcement
On July 22, Vince McMahon announced he would be retiring as CEO of WWE. The news came around 4 p.m. ET with SmackDown set to go live at 8 p.m. ET. Butch was backstage at SmackDown described the atmosphere to Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy. "To be honest, up till...
Acknowledge Your Daddy With A New Roman Reigns T-Shirt From WWE Shop
Daddy is gone. Acknowledge your Daddy. WWE has released a new t-shirt to honor Roman Reigns with the phrases "Acknowledge Your Daddy" and "Tribal Chief is My Daddy." The shirts are available at WWE Shop for $27.99. Description:. Pledge fealty to your Tribal Chief by sporting this Roman Reigns Acknowledge...
Paul Heyman: Today's Recruits View WWE As An Option, Not An Obsession
Paul Heyman believes there's one critical difference between today's recruits and those who previously aimed to pursue greatness in the world of sports entertainment. Heyman, the former head of ECW, is renowned for his eye for talent, and he was on hand at the WWE tryout in Nashville ahead of WWE SummerSlam. This experience allowed him to meet the prospective superstars of tomorrow, and he learned a lot about them.
Derby City Street Fight! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 8/4/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for August 4, 2022. - PCO vs. Doc Gallows in a Derby City Street Fight. - Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Joe Doering and Deaner. - Brian Myers vs. Black Taurus for the Digital Media Championship. - Masha Slamovich...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ciampa: I'm The Greatest Sports Entertainer Of All Time
Ciampa had a night to remember on Monday's WWE Raw when he won a triple threat match featuring Chad Gable and Dolph Ziggler earlier in the night and then went on to defeat AJ Styles later in the night. The two victories earned him a shot at Bobby Lashley and...
Top Contender Match | AEW Dynamite 8/3/22 Full Show Review | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Alex Pawowski (@AlexSourGraps) review AEW Dynamite for August, 3, 2022. - Top Contender Match: Chris Jericho vs. Wheeler Yuta. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!. Go to Harrys.com/Fightful to get your razors at a much more...
Taya Valkyrie: I'm Thrilled To Be Champions With Rosemary, We Have A Fun Dynamic
Taya Valkyrie says her bond with Rosemary is stronger than ever, and she's excited to show the world what they can do together. Valkyrie returned to IMPACT Wrestling in April and went on to form an alliance with Rosemary. The duo captured the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship by defeating The Influence at the Slammiversary pay-per-view on June 19.
Solo Sikoa Regains His Crown, 'Melo Don't Miss, Axiom's Heroic Feat | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for July 26. - Solo Sikoa is once again the king of the streets. Von Wagner previously got the drop on him and laid the fan-favorite out at a SmackDown taping. The two powerhouses clashed in a Falls Count Anywhere match on Tuesday, and Sikoa emerged victorious after he hit a frog splash through the broadcast table. In a WWE Digital Exclusive after the show, Sikoa stated that anyone who wants to step up can come and get it.
Claudio Castagnoli Wants To Represent Excellent Wrestling With ROH, Is Excited About Fresh Matches
As the ROH World Champion, Claudio Castagnoli wants to represent the best wrestling on the planet. Castagnoli won the title by defeating Jonathan Gresham at ROH Death Before Dishonor on July 23. In doing so, he captured his first world championship. When asked about the future of ROH during an...
Becky Lynch: It Is The Dawning Of A New Era In WWE
Becky Lynch comments on Triple H leading WWE creative. On July 22, Vince McMahon retired as CEO of WWE amid a WWE Board investigation over alleged sexual misconduct and hush money. Triple H assumed all creatives duties for the company and made an immediate impact at WWE SummerSlam when he aligned a returning Bayley (injury), Dakota Kai (released), and IYO SKY (injury). The trio squared off with Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch after Belair defeated Lynch to retain the Raw Women's Championship.
Logan Paul Reflects On Table Spot At WWE SummerSlam, Praises The Miz
Logan Paul moved to 2-0 in his wrestling career at WWE SummerSlam when he defeated The Miz. Paul was first successful at WWE WrestleMania 38 when he teamed with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios (Rey & Dominik Mysterio). After the bout, Miz turned on Paul, setting up their SummerSlam showdown.
WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Rises Again On 8/2, Records Highest Demo Number In A Month
Viewership for the August 2 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 is in. According to Brandon Thurston, NXT 2.0 on August 2 drew 649,000 viewers. This number is up from the 600,000 viewers the show drew on July 26. This continues a four week trend of NXT's viewership number rising. NXT...
Jericho Cheats To Beat Yuta, Kingston Wants To Fight Guevara, Hayter Wins Big | Post-AEW Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update following the August 3 episode of AEW Dynamite. - Chris Jericho faced Wheeler Yuta in the main event on Wednesday. Had Yuta won, he would have earned Jericho's shot at the AEW Interim World Championship next week. Unfortunately for the ROH Pure Champion, Jericho outsmarted him by kicking him below the belt when the referee wasn't looking. He then trapped Yuta in the Liontamer and made him tap out. Moxley, the Interim World Champion, rescued Yuta when Jericho kept the hold locked in, and the challenger vowed to bring back the "Lionheart" next week.
Chris Jericho Jokes He'll Do Another Barbed Wire Match In 30 Years
At AEW Fyter Fest week two, Chris Jericho competed in a barbed wire everywhere match against Eddie Kingston. Jericho was victorious in the bout, but suffered a broken nose and needed stitches in his inner thigh due to a cut suffered. Speaking on the Absolute Geek Podcast at San Diego...
Sasha Banks Posts First Tweet Since Being Suspended By WWE, Promotes Upcoming Appearance
Sasha Banks has remained silent since she and Naomi walked out of WWE in the middle of Monday Night Raw on May 16, 2022. Following their actions, WWE suspended Naomi and Sasha Banks and publicly stated that “they let us all down.”. Naomi has been more active than Sasha...
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (8/4): Hikaru Shida, Mance Warner, Tony Nese, More In Action
The August 4 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation premieres at 7 p.m. ET on AEW's YouTube channel. You can watch the episode in the video above & check out the results below. AEW Dark: Elevation Results (8/4) Mance Warner def. Serpentico. Tony Nese & Josh Woods def. Dean Alexander &...
Fightful
12K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0