Clarksburg, WV

The Ultimate Tribute to Kenny Rogers coming to the Robinson Grand

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 3 days ago
WDTV

Hayward Bazzle Hosey

Hayward Bazzle Hosey, 70 of Webster Springs passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Summersville Regional Medical Center. He was born October 9, 1951 in Sutton to the late Burl and Clara Clutter Hosey and previously worked at the saw mill. Bazzle enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in the yard, sitting on the porch, visiting with people, and spending time with his nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Scott Hosey; and sisters Dorothy Baughman and Dollie Dilley. He is survived by his sisters Bonnie Cogar and Mable Giles; many nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; great-great-nieces Halleigh, Maria, and Haidyn; great-great-nephew Littlest Scott on the way; and many friends and neighbors who will mourn his passing. Funeral Services to celebrate Bazzle’s life will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Doy Carpenter officiating. Interment will follow in Beaver Run Cemetery, Bolair. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hosey family.
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
WTRF- 7News

Pet Of The Week: Fawn

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Meet this sweet, loving, 7-month-old boy Fawn on this week’s Pet of the Week. Fawn came to the Marshall County Animal Shelter as a stray and has been at the shelter for a little over a month. Since arriving at the shelter Fawn has learned how to walk on a leash, […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Jesus Fest returns to Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Jesus Fest is set to return to Clarksburg later this month in Jackson Square. The event is scheduled for August 12-13, according to its Facebook page. Entertainment and admission are free for this two-day event. Officials said there will be several vendors participating in the event.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Restaurant Road Trip: The Southern Kitchen WV

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Southern Kitchen is an up-and-coming restaurant in Randolph County where the focus is soul food as well as community. An idea that started in a small school kitchen will become a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Elkins in the coming months. Sharell Harmon and Sinquiss Anderson, have been best friends for more […]
ELKINS, WV
WDTV

Susan Marie Mace

Susan Marie Mace, 94 of Hacker Valley, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston. She was born February 4, 1928 in Coe to the late Everett and Lora Hammons Nicholas and was a retired store clerk. She was a lifelong resident of Webster County...
HACKER VALLEY, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginians get ‘Idol Across America’ chance next week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — “American Idol” hopefuls in the Mountain State have the opportunity to audition virtually over Zoom next Monday, Aug. 8 as part of “Idol Across America.” During this first round of auditions, hopefuls can sign up to audition in front of producers and receive real-time feedback. It starts this Wednesday, Aug. 3. […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
morgantownmag.com

Cheers to Outdoor Dining Downtown

Gibbie’s has proven the concept—now let’s see some more restaurants join in. If you’ve been down High Street this summer, you may have felt a stab of table envy when you passed Gibbie’s Pub & Eatery. It’s the only restaurant so far to take advantage of the city’s arrangements for sidewalk dining downtown, and boy has it been popular.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTOV 9

Tragedy strikes the same Dallas, W.Va. family twice in one summer

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Less than 2 months after the McCord family in Dallas lost its home to a fire, a tornado took the rest of their belongings on Monday night. Two pets were also lost in the fire. The tornado wiped out a barn that held any possessions they were able to salve from the blaze.
DALLAS, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport donates items to Kentucky flood victims

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tim Curry, Bridgeport’s director of emergency management, hopped in a 20 foot U-Haul full of supplies and drove to Letcher County Kentucky, Wednesday. A local high school is serving as a distribution site for supplies to help people who are suffering from flood damages. Curry...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport hosts fundraiser to help Kentucky flood victims

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - People in eastern Kentucky are still without clean water and power. The community of Bridgeport is hoping to make a change. Director of emergency management, Tim Curry, organized a donation drive where people can donate items to the flood victims. Cars began lining up outside of...
BRIDGEPORT, WV

