The Ultimate Tribute to Kenny Rogers coming to the Robinson Grand

Morgantown native to show off BBQ skills on Food Network show
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown native is set to show off his cookout skills in a new Food Network series. Luke Darnell is now the pitmaster of Old Virginia Smoke in Bristow, Virginia, which is about 30 miles south of Washington, D.C. Old Virginia Smoke is a catering service as well as a regular […]
WDTV
Tomato Festival schedules return to downtown Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The annual Tomato Festival is set to return to downtown Fairmont on Aug. 20. Local gardeners interested in entering their prize tomatoes in the competition are asked to bring their entry to the Police Reserve building located at the East Marion Park on Friday, August 19 between 3 and 6 p.m.
WDTV
Wanda June (Hennings) Kelley
Wanda June (Hennings) Kelley, 73, of Bridgeport, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 2, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Clarksburg on March 14, 1949, a daughter of the late Roland Hennings and Wanda Ferald McClain Hennings. On April 17, 1965, she married Robert “Bob”...
YSS Celebrate Youth Festival drew 1,000 kids and parents
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) The 15th Annual YSS Celebrate Youth Festival is a beloved tradition where everything is free, from school supplies, community resources, food, games, inflatables and all park activities. This year the event returned to in-person, after two years of being done as a drive-through during COVID. “We saw a lot of smiling faces,” […]
WDTV
Hayward Bazzle Hosey
Hayward Bazzle Hosey, 70 of Webster Springs passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Summersville Regional Medical Center. He was born October 9, 1951 in Sutton to the late Burl and Clara Clutter Hosey and previously worked at the saw mill. Bazzle enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in the yard, sitting on the porch, visiting with people, and spending time with his nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Scott Hosey; and sisters Dorothy Baughman and Dollie Dilley. He is survived by his sisters Bonnie Cogar and Mable Giles; many nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; great-great-nieces Halleigh, Maria, and Haidyn; great-great-nephew Littlest Scott on the way; and many friends and neighbors who will mourn his passing. Funeral Services to celebrate Bazzle’s life will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Doy Carpenter officiating. Interment will follow in Beaver Run Cemetery, Bolair. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hosey family.
Pet Of The Week: Fawn
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Meet this sweet, loving, 7-month-old boy Fawn on this week’s Pet of the Week. Fawn came to the Marshall County Animal Shelter as a stray and has been at the shelter for a little over a month. Since arriving at the shelter Fawn has learned how to walk on a leash, […]
WDTV
Jesus Fest returns to Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Jesus Fest is set to return to Clarksburg later this month in Jackson Square. The event is scheduled for August 12-13, according to its Facebook page. Entertainment and admission are free for this two-day event. Officials said there will be several vendors participating in the event.
Restaurant Road Trip: The Southern Kitchen WV
ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Southern Kitchen is an up-and-coming restaurant in Randolph County where the focus is soul food as well as community. An idea that started in a small school kitchen will become a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Elkins in the coming months. Sharell Harmon and Sinquiss Anderson, have been best friends for more […]
WDTV
Susan Marie Mace
Susan Marie Mace, 94 of Hacker Valley, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston. She was born February 4, 1928 in Coe to the late Everett and Lora Hammons Nicholas and was a retired store clerk. She was a lifelong resident of Webster County...
West Virginians get ‘Idol Across America’ chance next week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — “American Idol” hopefuls in the Mountain State have the opportunity to audition virtually over Zoom next Monday, Aug. 8 as part of “Idol Across America.” During this first round of auditions, hopefuls can sign up to audition in front of producers and receive real-time feedback. It starts this Wednesday, Aug. 3. […]
morgantownmag.com
Cheers to Outdoor Dining Downtown
Gibbie’s has proven the concept—now let’s see some more restaurants join in. If you’ve been down High Street this summer, you may have felt a stab of table envy when you passed Gibbie’s Pub & Eatery. It’s the only restaurant so far to take advantage of the city’s arrangements for sidewalk dining downtown, and boy has it been popular.
WJLA
Sensational sunflower fields at Whitetails Farm
7NewsDC — Eileen visited the wonderful Whitetails Farm in Clarksburg, where the sunflower fields are blooming all summer long. Learn more at whitetailsfarm.com.
WDTV
Big Daddy Guns challenges Protect Morgantown to raise money for students in need
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Big Daddy Guns called on Protect Morgantown for a challenge to raise money for students in need. The Monongalia County Deputy Sheriff’s Association reached out to Big Daddy Guns to see if they would become a sponsor for the annual Back to School Bash. This provided students in need with supplies for school.
WTOV 9
Tragedy strikes the same Dallas, W.Va. family twice in one summer
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Less than 2 months after the McCord family in Dallas lost its home to a fire, a tornado took the rest of their belongings on Monday night. Two pets were also lost in the fire. The tornado wiped out a barn that held any possessions they were able to salve from the blaze.
Protect Morgantown: Big Daddy Guns challenge ‘not a game we’re willing to play’
MORGANTOWN — “It's not a game we find cute or clever, nor is it a game we’re willing to play.” That’s how Protect Morgantown organizer Jodi Hollingshead responded Thursday morni. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Between The Eers: Should WVU Stay in the Big 12?
A little conference realignment talk for today's show.
Big Daddy Guns issues fundraising challenge, puts The Deck location on the line
MORGANTOWN -- The ongoing saga of Big Daddy Guns and Protect Morgantown took an unexpected turn on Wednesday when the firearms retailer issued a public fundraising challenge to the local com. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
This is the best chocolate chip cookie in West Virginia, according to Yelp
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Yelp’s blog made a list of the best chocolate chip cookies in each state across America for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Aug. 4. Apple Annie’s, which is located in both Morgantown and Fairmont was deemed the best place to get chocolate chip cookies in West Virginia. Yelp created its […]
WDTV
Bridgeport donates items to Kentucky flood victims
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tim Curry, Bridgeport’s director of emergency management, hopped in a 20 foot U-Haul full of supplies and drove to Letcher County Kentucky, Wednesday. A local high school is serving as a distribution site for supplies to help people who are suffering from flood damages. Curry...
WDTV
Bridgeport hosts fundraiser to help Kentucky flood victims
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - People in eastern Kentucky are still without clean water and power. The community of Bridgeport is hoping to make a change. Director of emergency management, Tim Curry, organized a donation drive where people can donate items to the flood victims. Cars began lining up outside of...
