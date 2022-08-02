The Ultimate Tribute to Kenny Rogers coming to the Robinson Grand

Hayward Bazzle Hosey, 70 of Webster Springs passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Summersville Regional Medical Center. He was born October 9, 1951 in Sutton to the late Burl and Clara Clutter Hosey and previously worked at the saw mill. Bazzle enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in the yard, sitting on the porch, visiting with people, and spending time with his nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Scott Hosey; and sisters Dorothy Baughman and Dollie Dilley. He is survived by his sisters Bonnie Cogar and Mable Giles; many nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; great-great-nieces Halleigh, Maria, and Haidyn; great-great-nephew Littlest Scott on the way; and many friends and neighbors who will mourn his passing. Funeral Services to celebrate Bazzle’s life will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Doy Carpenter officiating. Interment will follow in Beaver Run Cemetery, Bolair. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hosey family.

WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV ・ 20 HOURS AGO