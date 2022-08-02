Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide To School Comes To Dallas Children’s Theater

DeSoto ISD Will Be Communicating Expectations About The 2022-2023 Dress Code. Back to school shopping creates a lot of anxiety for parents, students as well as teachers and administrators. There’s a lot happening behind the scenes for all parties involved from new policies, hiring staff, shopping for supplies and more. Every July as summer break winds down, parents look to their school district to find out what changes are made to the dress code. There was a lot of buzz this year about whether DeSoto ISD would require uniforms, but in the end, they decided against them.

