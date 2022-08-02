Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide To School Comes To Dallas Children’s Theater

Read on www.focusdailynews.com
"Globalists go to hell, I have come to Texas," says Hungarian PMAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Texas Gov Abbott speaks to half empty room at CPAC todayAsh JurbergTexas State
Opinion: CPAC in Texas will influence whether Trump runs in 2024Ash JurbergDallas, TX
American Airlines Awards $300,000 in Scholarships to Children of EmployeesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
NorthPoint Development Building 1 Million Square Foot Warehouse in DFWLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Enjoy an Elvis Tribute Show, Patriotic Concert, Summer Movies and More at the Historic Palace Theatre
GRAPEVINE, TEXAS – (Aug. 1, 2022) – Grapevine’s beautifully restored 1940s-era Palace Theatre, located at 300 S. Main St., continues its Summer Movie Series this month in addition to a colorful lineup of classic films, an Elvis tribute concert, cornet band and more. Audiences can enjoy the following:
Ash & Ember Brewing, Family Friendly Brewery In Cedar Hill Celebrates 2 Years
Ash & Ember Brewing Co. opened in the toughest time imaginable, in the midst of a worldwide pandemic of COVID-19. Of course, there were doubters – but they certainly didn’t include co-owners Brian Krajcirovic and Tim Martin. Now, Cedar Hill’s first brew pub is going strong, celebrating two...
Kiwanis Club of Mansfield Is Focused On Helping Kids
When it comes to helping area youths, the Kiwanis Club of Mansfield leads in a big way. Fifteen members comprise the only Kiwanis Club in the city, and they are a busy lot. If they aren’t working on a current project for youngsters, they are preparing for the next – and quite often they are doing both.
Save On World Food Championships Tickets Until Aug. 1
Tickets for the year’s biggest and most unique live-cooking competition go on sale August 2. The World Food Championships (WFC) – which features over 1,000 visiting chefs competing for industry awards – will return to Dallas for its third year November 9-13, 2022. Focus Daily News readers...
ROISD Joint Training with Cities of Red Oak & Glenn Heights; Receives Motto Signage
(RED OAK, TX) — The ROISD Police Department is partnering with city first responders (Red Oak and Glenn Heights) for joint training on Tuesday, August 2 through Thursday, August 4 at the ROISD Career & Technical Education building behind the ROISD police offices and adjacent to Red Oak Middle School. Training will take place from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
2022-2023 DeSoto ISD Dress Code, No Uniforms Required
DeSoto ISD Will Be Communicating Expectations About The 2022-2023 Dress Code. Back to school shopping creates a lot of anxiety for parents, students as well as teachers and administrators. There’s a lot happening behind the scenes for all parties involved from new policies, hiring staff, shopping for supplies and more. Every July as summer break winds down, parents look to their school district to find out what changes are made to the dress code. There was a lot of buzz this year about whether DeSoto ISD would require uniforms, but in the end, they decided against them.
Beto O’Rourke to Return to Dallas Area Next Week
With stops in Waxahachie, Cleburne, Mineral Wells, Decatur, Gainesville, Greenville and Frisco. Dallas – Beto O’Rourke will continue his 49-day, more than 5,600 mile statewide Drive for Texas by visiting the Dallas area with stops in Waxahachie, Cleburne, Mineral Wells, Decatur, Gainesville, Greenville and Frisco. These events are public and open to members of the media.
Duncanville ISD $7 million Gear UP Grant Aimed at College Readiness
Students in the Duncanville Independent School District are about to have new opportunities for preparing for their futures, thanks to a $7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education. Known as GEAR UP, the Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs grants are intended to increase the academic...
Dinosaurs Return To Dallas With Jurassic Quest at Fair Park
DALLAS (July 21, 2022) – The largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America is BACK, BIGGER, and BETTER than EVER! Families can walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest® opens at Fair Park in Dallas for a limited run July 29-31. This follows a spring showing at Ft. Worth Convention Center (April 1-3), giving Dallas-area families two chances for a prehistoric adventure this spring and summer!
Cedar Hill ISD To Host Community Learning Exchanges
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill Independent School District will host a pair of important meetings during the first part of August. All community members are encouraged to attend. “As we prepare for an exciting and productive 2022-2023 academic year, we look forward to visiting with our community about the...
Harmony Public Schools Offering Virtual Option For K-12
2022-2023 Virtual Option At Harmony Public Schools. [TEXAS] – Harmony Public Schools will offer a full virtual learning option to DFW students in kindergarten through Grade 12 when the 2022-23 school year begins in August. Students zone to Dallas ISD, Fort Worth ISD, Arlington ISD, Garland ISD, Grand Prairie...
Midlothian Mayor’s Annual Back To School Bash
Midlothian Mayor’s Annual Back To School Bash July 30 4pm-10pm. Summer is coming to an end, even though the brutal Texas heat doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. But, no matter the weather, the beginning of the 2022-2023 Midlothian ISD school year is only two weeks away. So, that means it’s time to get ready for Back to School with the Mayor’s Annual Back to School Bash this weekend.
Judge Little Elected to NCTCOG Executive Board
Ellis County, TX – County Judge Todd Little has been elected to serve on the Executive Board of the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG), a regional association of county and municipal governments that coordinates common needs and opportunities among North Texas communities. As an Executive Board director, Judge Little has voting authority over all policy, fiscal, and vision-setting activities undertaken by NCTCOG.
Carla Settle Promoted to Chief Financial Officer of CHISD
The Cedar Hill Independent School District Board of Trustees voted to promote Executive Director of Finance Carla Settle to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on Monday night. “I’m absolutely excited about where we’re taking the Business Office,” Settle said. “I’m most proud of the relationships we’re building with the departments and campuses. The goal is to keep building that.”
Growth and Taxes are Issues of Concern in MIdlothian; Not National Issues
MIDLOTHIAN – The Midlothian City Council opened its meeting Tuesday night with a presentation of certificates awarded to eight organizations that were instrumental in assisting the city with the April 4, 2022 tornado event. The certificates were presented by Midlothian’s Emergency Manager, Tonya Hunter to American Red Cross, Church of Jesus of Latter-Day Saints, Crisis Response Ministry, Ellis County Long Term Recovery Committee, Pastor Joseph Barrett of the Central Baptist Church in Italy, Salvation Army, Texas Baptist Men and United Way of Ellis County.
Glenn Heights Thanks Communities for Fire Assistance; Sets Special Election
Glenn Heights Thanks Multiple Departments For Assistance With Last Week’s Fire. The meeting was called to order by Glenn Heights Mayor Pro Tm Sonja Brown at 7:07 pm on Tuesday, August 2. She began by telling visitors there were two important events coming up. The first being the Back to School Celebration which will be held at Red Oak High School in cooperation with Red Oak ISD from 8:30 in the morning until 11:30 am on Saturday, August 6. Another Back to School celebration in partnership with DeSoto ISD will take place from 9 am until noon at DeSoto High School on Saturday, August 13.
DeSoto ISD Board Approves Three Leadership Appointments
(DESOTO, TX) — During the July 25, 2022 regular monthly meeting of the Board of Trustees, the district approved the appointment of three leadership positions:. Executive Director of Administrative Services, Dr. Silvia Martinez. Deputy Chief of College, Career and Military Readiness, Dr. Jaime Kovar. Principal, Cockrell Hill Elementary, Cathye...
New Giant Pacific Octopus Debuts at Children’s Aquarium Dallas
The Children’s Aquarium Dallas at Fair Park has a new resident. A Giant Pacific Octopus (GPO) is making its public debut beginning Thursday & Friday, July 21 & 22. The young 15-pound Octopus is a female and has an arm span of approximately two feet. It will grow to have a span of up to 10 feet during its life.
Play Street Museum – Mansfield – is Open and Ready for Children!
There’s a new spot in Mansfield for children of all ages to discover, imagine and explore – and it is indoors, where the hot Texas sun and dangerous record-breaking heat can’t ruin the fun. Located at 110 South US Highway 287, Suite 118, The Play Street Museum...
GOODWILL NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS HOSTS SUMMER EARN & LEARN WORK PROGRAM FOR STUDENTS WITH DISABILITIES
FORT WORTH, TEXAS (July 21, 2022) – Goodwill North Central Texas provides a unique summer program for youth with disabilities to obtain workplace readiness training and paid work experience. Summer Earn & Learn helps students transition from a classroom environment to the real-world work setting. In partnership with Texas...
