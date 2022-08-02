ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Brad Pitt Skipped The Skirt But Wore Bright Lime To The Latest Bullet Train Premiere

By Mike Reyes
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

The Bullet Train is steaming ahead, as critical reactions to Brad Pitt’s latest are pulling into the station, ahead of this week’s wide release. As the man himself has been rocking some smart fashions on the red carpet, Pitt wore an awesome skirt recently to promote the film in Berlin. However, at the Hollywood premiere for director David Leitch’s upcoming movie , Brad Pitt skipped the skirt and chose a bright lime green led ensemble to make his latest statement.

Funny enough, this could be a sly reference to competing Bullet Train hitmen Lemon (Bryan Tyree Henry) and Tangerine (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), as they’re two of the parties trying to foil Brad Pitt’s Ladybug in his quest. There are clearly no rivalries on this carpet though, as Pitt and all involved are nothing but smiles. Enough talk though, let’s get to Brad Pitt’s fit:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ohznz_0h1pF0eh00

(Image credit: Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Right from the start, Pitt’s look is working like a charm. Contrasting that lime green suit is a teal polo shirt, which makes for a sharp but pleasing contrast to the rest of the outfit. Gone is the breeziness that made Pitt previously favor a skirt ; but that smile says this trade off was no trouble at all. Now let’s take a step back, and see what’s going on with the rest of this ensemble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40BD1D_0h1pF0eh00

(Image credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic )

Spotting the pink carpet that everyone at the Bullet Train premiere walked only further highlights the top notch choices of Brad Pitt’s stylists. Everything pops harder when put up against that detail; especially what looks like a pair of Adidas that are colored a rather lemony yellow, with red stripes.

Our own Eric Eisenberg noted in our official review for Bullet Train that Pitt “has a blast” in the very movie he’s now promoting. That image only shines brighter with this latest premiere look, as Brad Pitt has aced it again, no question. So how does his fresh and upbeat outfit stack up with the rest of the Bullet Train cast’s looks? Perhaps a photo of the entire cast lined up together will answer that question:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=141E2R_0h1pF0eh00

(Image credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic )

If there’s a “most colorful” superlative, then Brad wins it without much contest. That’s not necessarily a bad thing though, as while the rest of the Bullet Train ensemble is mostly dressed in more neutral colors, they aren’t any less stylish. Brad Pitt’s Bullet Train mates certainly seemed to appreciate his vibrant ways, as you can see in this official Instagram from last night’s frivolities:

As if to drop one last fitting cherry onto this promotional sundae, the moment Brad Pitt took his spot in the lineup marked a very special music cue. With the Bullet Train family all gathered together, ready to take their group photos, the cover of  “Stayin’ Alive” that played in the film’s fast and funny trailer kicked on to tie it all in a bow. The branding is strong, as while Pitt shied away from a lemon or tangerine colored top, he still represented the citrus family of colors in his own flashy way.

Don’t get too used to this look though, as Brad Pitt is a bit more subdued in his costuming for Bullet Train , which pull into theaters this weekend. Though who knows what we’ll see him wear in the near future, as Pitt’s upcoming movies should give him plenty of opportunities to mix it up.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Hello, Good Morning, Brad Pitt Is "Dating" Someone and Has a "Large Group of Artsy Friends"

On top of absolutely slaying his Bullet Train press tour looks and buying a $40 million bachelor pad on a casual cliff, Brad Pitt is dating again. Before you frantically join Raya in the hopes of finding him there, a source tells People that Brad “has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with," and is "dating, but is not in a serious relationship." Um, wow, would love to know more about Brad Pitt's large group of artsy friends and how to become one of them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
David Leitch
Person
Aaron Taylor Johnson
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Dances At Zahara’s College Sendoff As Brad Gushes Over Daughter’s Future

Angelina Jolie was by her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s, side at an event for Spelman College students on July 31. A video from the event shows Angelina dancing the electric slide with other students and their parents amidst the celebration. The actress was glowing and looked carefree as she smiled alongside the group. Zahara will be attending Spelman college in the fall, and she and Angelina attended the July 31 event to celebrate.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo

Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skirt#Lime#The Bullet Train#Ladybug#Axelle Bauer Griffin
shefinds

This Leaked Video Of Prince William Is The Reason Why The Palace Is So Mad Right Now

Prince William recently had a major outrage with the media and the palace is definitely not happy about it. According to an article published by The Daily Beast, a leaked video of the Duke of Cambridge shows him “shouting angrily at a paparazzi photographer who was filming his family while on a bike ride.” In a now deleted video, the outlet reports that the 40-year-old royal was spotted “remonstrating with the man about his behavior while his wife Kate Middleton, who remains out of shot, does the same.”
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Harper's Bazaar

Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever

Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Brad Pitt Rocks a Skirt on the Red Carpet

Brad Pitt showed off his legs at the Bullet Train premiere in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, opting for a knee-length skirt look on the red carpet. The famed actor paired a matching brown cardigan and skirt with a salmon-colored button-up shirt and finished the look with combat boots. Pitt's eye-catching ensemble also featured tortoise-shell sunglasses and his signature, long chains. ET has learned that New York-based Haans Nicholas Mott is the designer behind Brad Pitt's outfit.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
137K+
Followers
36K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy