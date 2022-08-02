ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- Beginning at 7:00am on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, the following intersection will be closed to thru traffic for a water main repair:. Both North/South and East/West traffic will be impacted, motorists are advised to take alternate routes until the work is completed. The intersection is expected to reopen Wednesday evening.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO