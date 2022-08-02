ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intersection closed for water main repair Wednesday

ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- Beginning at 7:00am on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, the following intersection will be closed to thru traffic for a water main repair:. Both North/South and East/West traffic will be impacted, motorists are advised to take alternate routes until the work is completed. The intersection is expected to reopen Wednesday evening.
Brown County searching for temporary homes for detained juveniles

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brown County State’s Attorney’s office is asking residents to open up their homes to youth in the court system. The Court Resource Home program is a pilot program taking place in Brown, Codington and Davison County that asks residents to provide a temporary home to low-risk juvenile offenders.
Star Party scheduled for Friday at the Kuhnert Arboretum

ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- The Aberdeen Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department is sponsoring a Star Party on Friday, August 5 from dusk – 11:00 pm at Kuhnert Arboretum located at 2110 South Dakota Street. A Star Party is a gathering of amateur astronomers viewing the night sky or people just...
