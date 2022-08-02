Yankees blockbuster trades seemingly decided Red Sox fate at deadline

Read on bosoxinjection.com
NH Governor calls on the Red Sox to fire Alex Cora
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu has some takes. On WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” he called on the Boston Red Sox to fire Alex Cora this season.
Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral
Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
NBC Sports
Vazquez makes interesting comment about future after Red Sox trade
Christian Vazquez has a new home after the Boston Red Sox traded him to the Houston Astros for a pair of prospects before Monday night's game at Minute Maid Park. Vazquez joins an Astros club that leads the American League West standings and has a strong chance to make another deep postseason run.
Dodgers Fan Grabs Woman Between Legs During Stadium Brawl
A Dodgers fan grabbed a woman between her legs during a fan brawl.
Family Of Yankees Fans Welcome New Bronx Bomber Back Home
On Tuesday, left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery was traded by the New York Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pinstripes organization is the only baseball family that the 29 year-old ever knew. In return for Montgomery, general manager Brian Cashman acquired the Gold Glove centerfielder that he desired for his playoff run, Harrison Bader. In a strange turn of events, the 28 year-old Bader is coming home to his family in New York, which happens to be a group of Yankees fans.
Joey Gallo gave the saddest interview about his time in New York before Dodgers trade
You really have to feel sorry for Joey Gallo. Throughout his entire career, he’s been the same player. He’s a guy who will not hit for average (like, at all), he’ll strike out a ton *but* he will hit dingers. The Yankees knew that when they traded for Gallo from the Rangers last season, hoping the lefty Gallo would feast on the short porch to right field at Yankee Stadium.
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
Why the Cubs didn’t trade Willson Contreras, explained
Why didn’t the Cubs manage to trade catcher Willson Contreras at the MLB trade deadline? Chicago’s plans were scuppered by their high asking price. Willson Contreras said his goodbyes to the Cubs faithful at Wrigley Field last week during what was thought to be his final home game with the organization.
Yardbarker
Braves get a discouraging injury update on Ozzie Albies
Originally, the timeline looked like it could be as early as the middle of July. Now, it seems like Albies could be out a bit longer. The Braves added Ehire Adrianza, a player from the 2021 World Series run, to the roster to platoon with Orlando Arcia at second base. Hopefully, Albies can be back for the 2022 postseason push — the Braves will need him.
Braves Trade For Veteran Closer: Fans React
The Atlanta Braves are reportedly acquiring veteran closer Raisel Iglesias from the Los Angeles Angels in a last-minute trade before the 2022 deadline. The Braves are sending veteran right hander Jesse Chavez and third-year lefty Tucker Davidson to LA in exchange for Iglesias. The MLB world took to Twitter to...
Yankee fans trying to make sense of Harrison Bader/Jordan Montgomery deal
The Yankees officially announced the Jordan Montgomery trade to St. Louis, and many fans are having trouble understanding why the move was made.
Look: Yankees Fans Not Happy With Significant Pitcher Trade
On Tuesday afternoon, Major League Baseball's trade deadline came and went, but not without some significant action. One of the final deals to be made before the deadline officially set in was between the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals. New York shipped out a veteran pitcher for an outfielder.
Here’s how an MLB analyst graded the Red Sox trade for Eric Hosmer
"It's also kind of a head scratcher." The Red Sox defeated the Astros 2-1 on Tuesday with Rafael Devers driving in both Boston runs in his return to the lineup. And Tuesday was another busy day for the Red Sox front office, as Boston acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer prior to the MLB trade deadline.
Cardinals deal Bader to Yankees for lefty Montgomery
NBC Sports
Watch: Newly-acquired Red Sox prospect homers in WooSox debut
Enmanuel Valdez did Chaim Bloom a solid Wednesday. The Boston Red Sox' chief baseball officer has received mixed reviews for his activity ahead of the MLB trade deadline, which included dealing starting catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros for two little-known prospects. Well, one of those little-known prospects is...
Report: Phillies acquire outfielder Brandon Marsh in trade with Angels
The Los Angeles Angels traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in a deal that is expected to send minor league catcher Logan O'Hoppe to the Angels organization, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. Marsh, 24, made his major league debut last July after being touted as...
Nationals acquire Luke Voit to complete Soto-Bell trade with Padres
The Nationals are receiving first baseman and designated hitter Luke Voit from the Padres to complete the trade for Juan Soto and Josh Bell, a deal that was rendered incomplete after Eric Hosmer rejected a trade to the Nats.
Look: Only 1 MLB Team Didn't Make A Trade Before Deadline
Tuesday brought an absolute whirlwind of blockbuster trade deals before the 2022 MLB trade deadline. According to ESPN stats and info, this year's trade dealings included five All-Star players — Andrew Benintendi, Luis Castillo, Josh Hader, Jorge Lopez and Juan Soto. The only team not make a trade before...
Popculture
MLB All-Star and MVP Candidate Signs $212 Million Contract Extension
A star MLB player just signed a big contract. This week, the Atlanta Braves announced they have signed third baseman Austin Riley to a 10-year, $212 million contract extension, making it the most lucrative deal in franchise history. The contract includes a $20 million option for 2033 when Riley will be 36 years old.
Aaron Boone Explains Why Joey Gallo Didn't Work Out in New York
Boone reacted to the trade that sent Gallo from the Yankees to the Dodgers on Tuesday
FanSided
