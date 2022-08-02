ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Calvin Ridley, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley, who was suspended for the entire 2022 season for gambling, responded to criticism from a fan on Twitter who said he isn’t interested in playing football: “Most definitely wanna play!!”. Falcons HC Arthur Smith said LB Deion Jones is “trending in the right direction”...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons continue to handle the quarterback situation perfectly

The Atlanta Falcons haven’t been shy about letting the fanbase and league know that despite drafting Desmond Ridder this is Marcus Mariota’s team heading into the first game of the pre-season. While fans will be understandably anxious to get their first regular season look at Ridder naming Mariota the starter for the first half of the season is the right move for the Falcons.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

4 Atlanta Falcons in danger of being benched this season

One of the more exciting aspects of the Atlanta Falcons rebuild is the fact that nearly every roster spot is up for grabs. This opens up competition and allows unexpected contributors to earn opportunities they wouldn’t with other organizations. It is a chance for Atlanta to attempt to find...
ATLANTA, GA
lonelyplanet.com

A stadium from the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta now lies in ruin

Eerie images have revealed the crumbling remains of an abandoned American football stadium that hosted field hockey during the 1996 Olympics. The shots show disintegrating concrete stands overlooking an overgrown football field filled with dandelions and other weeds. Other pictures show the bowels of the stadium that have suffered at...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons are clearly moving on from Jalen Mayfield

The Atlanta Falcons haven’t wasted any time during camp addressing the issue at left tackle shifting Jalen Mayfield to the second team. Mayfield is coming off of a terrible season for the Falcons one that would have gotten many guards benched during the season. Far too often watching Mayfield...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Will this be Brady’s final season haunting the Atlanta Falcons?

Atlanta Falcons fans were given false hope this off-season when Tom Brady retired and it looked as if the NFC South would be wide open for the foreseeable future. As much as Atlanta fans recognize and respect Brady’s accomplishments they were ecstatic to see Brady leave the division and the league altogether. A player who orchestrated Atlanta’s most embarrassing moment and has dominated them anytime they have matched up.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Florida football begin anew with Billy Napier at the helm

Florida endured a tough 2021 season which saw the firing of Dan Mullen. A new era begins with Billy Napier, hoping to turn the Gators back into a winner. Florida started off the 2021 season 3-1, the one blemish being a close two-point loss to Alabama. But what followed was a disaster. An upset loss to Kentucky, a blowout loss to Georgia, and a blowout loss to 18-point underdog South Carolina put the Gators on the brink. Head coach Dan Mullen fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham but it was a band-aid for what was a larger problem.
GAINESVILLE, FL
FanSided

3 Star free agents for the 2023 Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons front office and coaching staff seem likely to get a pass on a 2022 season that is a rebuilding year. Atlanta doesn’t have the budget or the roster to compete within the NFC or within their own division. This season Atlanta will deal with their massive dead cap hit and evaluate their young players before approaching the 2023 off-season with a sense of urgency.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

5 Former Atlanta Falcons to watch closely this season

Over the last three years, Atlanta Falcons fans have sat and watched as the team has lost the majority of its impact players in free agency or through trades. The team slowly committed to the idea of a rebuild making it all the more painful to watch as fan favorites slowly filtered out of Atlanta as the new Falcons front office has brought in their own players and put their stamp on this roster.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Watch: Atlanta Falcons’ sophomore DB looking like a breakout star

There is one specific Atlanta Falcons player that no defensive back in the league wants to match up against, that being Kyle Pitts. However, the player the Falcons took after Kyle Pitts in last year’s draft has been welcoming the nightmare matchup in training camp, and to say his results are impressive is an understatement.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Why the St. Louis Cardinals Won the Harrison Bader Trade

The St. Louis Cardinals made a surprising move, trading Harrison Bader for starter Jordan Montgomery. This deal was a win for the Redbirds. The St. Louis Cardinals were active at the MLB trade deadline, acquiring multiple arms to bolster their rotation, bullpen, and pitching depth as a whole. Although the club missed out on Juan Soto, they are clearly a better team today then they were yesterday, and St. Louis should be the clear favorites for the NL Central title.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Trade Deadline Should be a Future Lesson

The St. Louis Cardinals were finally active during this year’s trade deadline. But will they learn that offseason additions can help save prospects?. Adding Jose Quintana and Chris Stratton was a good – and necessary – move for the St. Louis Cardinals. It hurts to lose Harrison Bader but continuing to fortify the rotation by adding Jordan Montgomery was even better.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
247Sports

N.C. A&T's Coach Will Jones wins recruiting coup for highly regarded 3-star Georgia guard

Garrison Powell, the 6-foot-4 guard from Holy Innocents Episcopal Sin Georgia, was reported to be considering reclassifying down a year. “I’ve been weighing my options,” he said. “I could do a possible post-grad reclass to class of ’22. If I do that, I can develop more, play another year of AAU, take visits to schools, and not have to rush to make a decision.” He said he doesn’t really know what route he is going to take yet.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

FanSided

