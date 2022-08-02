ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should the Patriots try and trade for Bears’ Teven Jenkins?

By Lou Scataglia
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago
CBS Sports

Bill Belichick believes Patriots' Gillette Stadium renovations will 'definitely affect the game'

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The in-stadium experience at Gillette Stadium is going to be completely different in 2023. Next year, the Patriots are set to finish up a $225 million renovation to the stadium, that'll include what the team says is "the largest outdoor stadium high-definition video board in the country." Behind the video board will be 75,000 square feet of enclosed glass space that will connect the upper concourse for full 360 accessibility.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
FanSided

A Possibility the New England Patriots reunite with former Patriot

The New England Patriots recently sign veteran DT Davon Godchaux. However, the possibility of reuniting with former Patriot Adam Butler is fairly high. Recently, former New England Patriot DT Adam Butler was released by the Miami Dolphins due to a failed physical, reported by the Miami Dolphins. Now, the Pats just re-signed Davon Godchaux earlier this week. The addition of Butler can easily make this the most well-rounded defensive interior throughout the NFL. The inquiry of veteran DT Adam Butler can elevate the Pats run defense. In 2021, the Patriots’ rush defense ranked 24th (126.5 yards per game) throughout the entire NFL. The presence of another veteran DT would greatly benefit the Alabama product Christian Barmore.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers make major Minkah Fitzpatrick move for training camp

On July 26, Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was placed on the NFI list after suffering a wrist injury on vacation when he fell off his bike. Just nine days later, Fitzpatrick is back on the field and ready to roll as of Thursday. Via Brooke Pryor: Minkah Fitzpatrick is off the NFI list […] The post Steelers make major Minkah Fitzpatrick move for training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
FanSided

Terrell Owens live-streamed racist harassment by his bigoted neighbor

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens live-streamed a disturbing video in which a white woman called the police because Owens approached her. “You’re a Black man approaching a white woman!”. Although there’s a great deal of context missing from what led to this short video clip, that sentence gave...
NFL
FanSided

Ty Montgomery becoming the Patriots’ new secret weapon

It’s well-known the Patriots love a versatile player that can be used in several different ways. Could Ty Montgomery be their next secret weapon?. The loss of Brandon Bolden in free agency this past offseason may not have been newsworthy to some. But the veteran running back was as versatile of a player as they come and the Patriots benefitted from that over the years.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant takeaways from Day 7 of Patriots training camp

The New England Patriots offense spent Wednesday rebuilding its confidence. The Patriots looked significantly more on-point on Wednesday during an unpadded session. Without pads, they could not use contact, which gave the offense a distinct advantage after two rough days for them during padded, contact sessions. Take away the pass-rush, take away the problem — apparently.
NFL
FanSided

Three best moves in the offseason for the New England Patriots

The 2022 offseason for the New England Patriots wasn’t that special, but here are the team’s top three moves since the 2021 season ended. The 2021 New England Patriots were a team filled with an insane amount of free agency signings. Last offseason, the Patriots spent a ton of money trying to rebuild their team a couple years after Tom Brady left.
NFL
FanSided

Could the New England Patriots upgrade their quarterback for 2023?

Could there be any chance at all that the New England Patriots move on from Mac Jones after 2022 and upgrade for the 2023 season?. What I would be referencing here is just about the worst case scenario for the New England Patriots. In some world, perhaps far away, the team regresses mightily in year two with Mac Jones, perhaps only winning a few games, and putting into question the long-term viability of many players.
NFL
NBC Sports

Patriots stock up, stock down: Barmore showing promise entering Year 2

The Patriots were back at it again in full pads on Tuesday, and they were able to continue to grind away on more early-down situations. The offense hammered its new-look running game. The defense did its best to sniff out early-down play-action attempts. And in between, there were some highly entertaining one-on-one battles both in the trenches and out on the boundary.
NFL
