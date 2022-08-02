Should the Patriots try and trade for Bears’ Teven Jenkins?

Read on musketfire.com
Albert Breer on Bears LB Roquan Smith contract extension: 'They definitely got a ways to go'
The Chicago Bears have been without star linebacker Roquan Smith for the first two weeks of training camp as he remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Tthe bigger concern is the status of contract negotiations between Smith and the team. Smith is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and he’s gearing up for a big pay day.
CBS Sports
Bill Belichick believes Patriots' Gillette Stadium renovations will 'definitely affect the game'
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The in-stadium experience at Gillette Stadium is going to be completely different in 2023. Next year, the Patriots are set to finish up a $225 million renovation to the stadium, that'll include what the team says is "the largest outdoor stadium high-definition video board in the country." Behind the video board will be 75,000 square feet of enclosed glass space that will connect the upper concourse for full 360 accessibility.
A Possibility the New England Patriots reunite with former Patriot
The New England Patriots recently sign veteran DT Davon Godchaux. However, the possibility of reuniting with former Patriot Adam Butler is fairly high. Recently, former New England Patriot DT Adam Butler was released by the Miami Dolphins due to a failed physical, reported by the Miami Dolphins. Now, the Pats just re-signed Davon Godchaux earlier this week. The addition of Butler can easily make this the most well-rounded defensive interior throughout the NFL. The inquiry of veteran DT Adam Butler can elevate the Pats run defense. In 2021, the Patriots’ rush defense ranked 24th (126.5 yards per game) throughout the entire NFL. The presence of another veteran DT would greatly benefit the Alabama product Christian Barmore.
Steelers make major Minkah Fitzpatrick move for training camp
On July 26, Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was placed on the NFI list after suffering a wrist injury on vacation when he fell off his bike. Just nine days later, Fitzpatrick is back on the field and ready to roll as of Thursday. Via Brooke Pryor: Minkah Fitzpatrick is off the NFI list […] The post Steelers make major Minkah Fitzpatrick move for training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Terrell Owens live-streamed racist harassment by his bigoted neighbor
Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens live-streamed a disturbing video in which a white woman called the police because Owens approached her. “You’re a Black man approaching a white woman!”. Although there’s a great deal of context missing from what led to this short video clip, that sentence gave...
Ty Montgomery becoming the Patriots’ new secret weapon
It’s well-known the Patriots love a versatile player that can be used in several different ways. Could Ty Montgomery be their next secret weapon?. The loss of Brandon Bolden in free agency this past offseason may not have been newsworthy to some. But the veteran running back was as versatile of a player as they come and the Patriots benefitted from that over the years.
Instant takeaways from Day 7 of Patriots training camp
The New England Patriots offense spent Wednesday rebuilding its confidence. The Patriots looked significantly more on-point on Wednesday during an unpadded session. Without pads, they could not use contact, which gave the offense a distinct advantage after two rough days for them during padded, contact sessions. Take away the pass-rush, take away the problem — apparently.
Three best moves in the offseason for the New England Patriots
The 2022 offseason for the New England Patriots wasn’t that special, but here are the team’s top three moves since the 2021 season ended. The 2021 New England Patriots were a team filled with an insane amount of free agency signings. Last offseason, the Patriots spent a ton of money trying to rebuild their team a couple years after Tom Brady left.
RELATED PEOPLE
Could the New England Patriots upgrade their quarterback for 2023?
Could there be any chance at all that the New England Patriots move on from Mac Jones after 2022 and upgrade for the 2023 season?. What I would be referencing here is just about the worst case scenario for the New England Patriots. In some world, perhaps far away, the team regresses mightily in year two with Mac Jones, perhaps only winning a few games, and putting into question the long-term viability of many players.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska RB Gabe Ervin Jr. on OC Mark Whipple: 'This offensive staff is different – night and day'
Nebraska running back Gabe Ervin is excited to be playing for the new offensive staff this season in Lincoln. The Cornhusker offense struggled mightily in 2021, so head coach Scott Frost made a change. Frost brought in veteran offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who was most recently on staff at Pittsburgh, the 2021 ACC champion.
NBC Sports
Patriots stock up, stock down: Barmore showing promise entering Year 2
The Patriots were back at it again in full pads on Tuesday, and they were able to continue to grind away on more early-down situations. The offense hammered its new-look running game. The defense did its best to sniff out early-down play-action attempts. And in between, there were some highly entertaining one-on-one battles both in the trenches and out on the boundary.
FanSided
