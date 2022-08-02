Artist Laughs Off the Hate Over Her Jason Aldean Mural: ‘Everybody Has a Right to Their Opinion’

MACON, Ga. — Imagine this: you're in the Walmart checkout line, you turn around and see a man dressed as a scary clown behind you. They happened to a few people this week at the Walmart on Gray Highway in Macon. Several people posted on a Facebook thread saying the man scared them in the parking lot, running between cars, and even up the aisles inside.

