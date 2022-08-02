Climate health expert: While you sleep in NC, extreme heat is quietly deadly

A 71-year-old trying to avoid a tree was killed in a crash along the Blue Ridge Parkway, officials said. The man was riding a motorcycle through North Carolina when he came around a curve and braked for the fallen tree. He then “crashed into a heavily wooded area with his motorcycle coming to rest approximately 20 feet off the roadway” on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to the National Park Service.

