Climate health expert: While you sleep in NC, extreme heat is quietly deadly

Read on www.newsobserver.com
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Coronavirus updates for Aug. 4: Here’s what to know in North Carolina this week
We’re tracking information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back every Thursday for updates. At least 31,848 new coronavirus cases were reported in North Carolina last week, down from 33,159 the week before, according to preliminary data from state health officials. The N.C. Department of Health...
Raleigh News & Observer
71-year-old motorcyclist dies trying to dodge tree on Blue Ridge Parkway, rangers say
A 71-year-old trying to avoid a tree was killed in a crash along the Blue Ridge Parkway, officials said. The man was riding a motorcycle through North Carolina when he came around a curve and braked for the fallen tree. He then “crashed into a heavily wooded area with his motorcycle coming to rest approximately 20 feet off the roadway” on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to the National Park Service.
Raleigh News & Observer
The best sandwiches in SC are served at this oyster bar, Yelp says. Why it’s special
A South Carolina seafood spot is serving the best sandwiches in the state, new rankings show. 167 Raw Oyster Bar in Charleston was named the Palmetto State’s top place to get a sandwich. While the restaurant’s name pays tribute to its raw bar, other dishes such as po’boys and lobster rolls have made it onto the menu.
Raleigh News & Observer
Know your rights: 5 things to watch for when it comes to neighbor vs. neighbor disputes
In neighbor vs. neighbor disputes involving homeowners associations, N.C. law gives the HOAs most of the power. To be sure, HOAs are legally armed to enforce the letter of their neighborhood laws — from what kind of mailbox you can have to the type of fencing you can wrap around your yard.
RELATED PEOPLE
Raleigh News & Observer
The best sandwiches in NC are served at this deli, Yelp says. What makes it so special
A deli in a quaint mountain town is serving the best sandwiches in North Carolina, new rankings show. The High Test Deli & Sweet Shop was named the state’s top place to grab a sandwich. While the eatery’s menu has sandwiches ranging from chicken salad to grilled cheese, it doesn’t only focus on the savory kind.
Raleigh News & Observer
An Ohio restaurant group makes NC debut with new Italian restaurant near SouthPark mall
A new Italian restaurant group is making its North Carolina debut near SouthPark mall. Leo’s Italian Social opens its third upscale restaurant Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 4720 Piedmont Row Drive in Piedmont Town Center, managed by real estate investment firm Lincoln Harris. Leo’s has two other locations in Ohio with plans to open two more this summer in North Carolina, in Asheville and Morrisville.
Raleigh News & Observer
Go ahead, North Carolina Republicans. Put abortion on the ballot.
Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion in North Carolina has remained legal, but Republicans seem eager to restrict it. GOP lawmakers have already indicated they are likely to pass tougher abortion legislation next year if they win a veto-proof majority in November’s election. Instead, we...
Raleigh News & Observer
An NC lottery player just won the ‘unique prize’ of $1,000 a day for life, but who?
A “lucky” lottery player in Gaston County could receive $1,000 a day for the rest of their life, but they’ll have to claim their prize first, lottery officials said Thursday. The winner bought the Lucky for Life ticket online in Gastonia on Wednesday, N.C. Education Lottery officials...
Comments / 0