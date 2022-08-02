Tröegs releases its take on a traditional German brew with Oktoberfest Lager

YORK, Pa. — The start of the high school football season is just one week away. Training camp for teams gets started on Monday, but first teams are grilled by local media on how they think they will fair this year during media day. The York Adams League was first on the docket. All three sections splitting up to talk about their goals and aspirations. The Central York Panthers are one team many people have their eyes on. They won the section 1 championship last year, but with the loss of star QB and now Penn State freshman Beau Pribula others will now have to step up.

