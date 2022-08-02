ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Gets Excited When She Sees Photo Of Steve Irwin

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lovoz_0h1pEJJ200

A new video of Bindi Irwin’s daughter Grace shows her getting excited when she sees a photo of her grandfather, Steve Irwin. “We have a little construction going on to make our Tasmanian devil habitat @australiazoo even more beautiful. Grace’s favourite part? Visiting Grandpa Crocodile,” Bindi posted in the caption alongside the video, exploring Australia Zoo grounds.

The video shows Grace going up to a sign showing a photo of Steve in a construction hat and points to it. “Do you see him? Is he over here?” Bindi encourages her as she runs up to the sign excitedly. “Do you love Grandpa Crocodile?” Grace then replies, “Yeah!”

Bindi Irwin’s daughter Grace gets so excited about late grandfather Steve Irwin

Grace runs back and forth looking between the different photos of Steve, stopping to wave at her mom before Bindi chimes in behind the camera, “I love you, sweetheart! Grandpa Crocodile loves you too!”

Back in May, Bindi opened up about showing her daughter everything Steve-related. “We have so many documentaries of Dad, and we’re always playing them for Grace. It’s so fun to watch her study him,” she says at the time. “I didn’t realize how much Dad’s passion for life and his animated facial expressions — I mean, they captivate her.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33XAF3_0h1pEJJ200
CROCODILE HUNTER: COLLISION COURSE, Steve Irwin, 2002 (c) MGM. Courtesy Everett Collection.

Grace also shares a deep bond with grandmother Terri Irwin, whom Bindi recently praised for being such a wonderful person and role model to her daughter. “Our beautiful daughter is blessed beyond measure to have all the love in the world from my sweet mama. ❤️ Happy Birthday, Bunny!” Bindi captioned a sweet post showing a series of photos of Terri and Grace together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42V6FX_0h1pEJJ200
Grace, Terri, and Bindi / Instagram

Comments / 1

Related
SheKnows

Grace Warrior’s Reaction When She Spots Her Mama Bindi Irwin is So Precious!

Click here to read the full article. Growing up in the Australia Zoo, Grace Warrior, 1, is used to discovering amazing sights like red pandas and gorgeous nature scenes. But her favorite thing? Spotting her mama, Bindi Irwin, in the wild. During a photo shoot for Irwin’s 24th birthday — sporting her cute short haircut! — Irwin posed for pictures by a tree. But when Grace saw her, she couldn’t leave her mama’s side! Irwin posted the sweet photos of Grace’s reaction to Instagram yesterday. “Grace spotting me, a photo series…” Irwin wrote. “Swipe for the cutest little sunshine in the world,...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bindi Irwin
Person
Steve Irwin
Person
Terri Irwin
Fox News

Hank Williams Jr.'s wife cause of death revealed

CAUSE OF DEATH - Hank Williams Jr.'s late wife Mary Jane Thomas' cause of death revealed as 'collapsed' lung. Continue reading…. MOVING ON - Kate McKinnon reveals why she left 'SNL': 'All I ever wanted to do.' Continue reading…. BABY BLISS - Nick Cannon welcomes his eighth child, first with...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tasmanian#Australia Zoo
Popculture

Tony Dow Is Not Dead, 'Leave It to Beaver' Actor's Wife Owns up to Miscommunication

UPDATE: Tony Dow is not dead. Despite an official statement posted by the Leave It to Beaver star's management, the actor, who is stricken with liver cancer, is still alive. TMZ reports that Dow's wife Lauren "believed her husband was dead" and told the star's management he had passed, hence the official statement that media outlets widely circulated. However, TMZ notes that, "he is still alive and breathing while in hospice care." ABC7 reporter George Pennacchio then spoke to Lauren and clarified exactly how this major miscommunication with the public occurred.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Alec Baldwin details ‘why’ he and pregnant wife Hilaria have ‘so many children’

Alec Baldwin has revealed “why” he and his currently pregnant wife Hilaria Baldwin “have so many children”, as he is a soon-to-be father of eight.The 64-year-old actor addressed how people have long commented about his large family in an Instagram post this week with a video of his two youngest children, Eduardo and María Lucía, both age one.In the clip, the children could be seen drinking from bottles of milk and dressed up in onesie-pyjamas, which had floppy ears and a tail on it, as they stood next to their mother.“People comment about how many children we have and...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
DoYouRemember?

How Is Lisa Marie Presley In $16 Million Debt Despite Inheriting Her Father’s Millions?

Aside from being a singer-songwriter and author, Lisa Marie Presley is well known because her late father is the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. Additionally, she’s had romances with well-known celebrities like first husband Danny Keough; second husband, King of Pop Michael Jackson; as well as Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage, and music producer Michael Lockwood. She had two children — Benjamin and Riley— with Keough and another two with Lockwood, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love. Sadly, her first son, Benjamin, died by suicide in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Slam Pat Sajak for This ‘Annoying’ Habit

For over half of his life, television personality Pat Sajak has known one thing – Wheel of Fortune. First getting the job in 1981, Sajak wasn’t just at the right place at the right time. He spent years as a disc jockey and even a weatherman for KNBC. Luckily for Wheel of Fortune fans, Merv Griffin saw something special in Sajak. And with 38 seasons behind him, it appears Griffin was right. But throughout the years of Sajak hosting, dedicated fans of the game show noticed some interesting, and sometimes, irritating nuances he brings to Wheel of Fortune. While there is no denying the love for the host, some fans are calling him out for one certain tactic.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
163K+
Followers
8K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy