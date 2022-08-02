Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Gets Excited When She Sees Photo Of Steve Irwin

A new video of Bindi Irwin’s daughter Grace shows her getting excited when she sees a photo of her grandfather, Steve Irwin. “We have a little construction going on to make our Tasmanian devil habitat @australiazoo even more beautiful. Grace’s favourite part? Visiting Grandpa Crocodile,” Bindi posted in the caption alongside the video, exploring Australia Zoo grounds.

The video shows Grace going up to a sign showing a photo of Steve in a construction hat and points to it. “Do you see him? Is he over here?” Bindi encourages her as she runs up to the sign excitedly. “Do you love Grandpa Crocodile?” Grace then replies, “Yeah!”

Grace runs back and forth looking between the different photos of Steve, stopping to wave at her mom before Bindi chimes in behind the camera, “I love you, sweetheart! Grandpa Crocodile loves you too!”

Back in May, Bindi opened up about showing her daughter everything Steve-related. “We have so many documentaries of Dad, and we’re always playing them for Grace. It’s so fun to watch her study him,” she says at the time. “I didn’t realize how much Dad’s passion for life and his animated facial expressions — I mean, they captivate her.”

Grace also shares a deep bond with grandmother Terri Irwin, whom Bindi recently praised for being such a wonderful person and role model to her daughter. “Our beautiful daughter is blessed beyond measure to have all the love in the world from my sweet mama. ❤️ Happy Birthday, Bunny!” Bindi captioned a sweet post showing a series of photos of Terri and Grace together.