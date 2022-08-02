One Day Cup: Timm van der Gugten leads Glamorgan victory rush at Derby

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold
Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
Commonwealth Games: England beat New Zealand to line up Australia semi-final
Defending champions England will face 2018 runners-up Australia in Saturday's Commonwealth netball semi-final after...
Day Six at the Commonwealth Games: Johnson-Thompson and Campbell go for gold
Emily Campbell bids to add Commonwealth Games gold to her Olympic silver medal in the women’s weightlifting, while Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s heptathlon challenge reaches its conclusion on the track.Here, the PA news agency tees up Wednesday’s action and looks back at some of the highlights from day five.Emily’s gold bidCampbell shot to fame when she won a silver medal in the women’s weightlifting 87kg+ category at the Tokyo Olympics.The Nottingham 28-year-old, who won bronze on the Gold Coast four years ago and is also the reigning European champion, is favourite to snatch a gold medal on her home stage and continue...
Commonwealth Games: Ioan and Garan Croft both guaranteed to win boxing medals for Wales
Welsh identical twins Ioan and Garan Croft both secured boxing medals at the 2022...
Hege Riise: Former England interim boss and Team GB manager appointed Norway coach
Former England interim and Team GB manager Hege Riise has been appointed as Norway's new head coach. The 53-year-old has taken over from Swede Martin Sjogren after Norway's early exit from Euro 2022. Sjogren oversaw Norway's embarrassing 8-0 thrashing by England and disappointing 1-0 defeat to Austria at the finals.
One Day Cup: Colin Ingram masterclass leads Glamorgan to win over Kent
Kent 304-8 (50 ov): Evison 109, Blake 66, Robinson 50; Ingram 2-42, Douthwaite 2-43, Weighell 2-59 Glamorgan 308-7 (48.2 ov): Ingram 155, Cullen 80*; Linde 2-59, Quinn 2-60 A superb 155 from Colin Ingram steered Glamorgan to a three-wicket win over Kent after the visitors seemed well in charge. Ingram...
England excited by chance to ‘do the job on Australia’ in netball semi-finals
England goalkeeper Geva Mentor is relishing the prospect of shaking up netball’s well-established world order on the eve of the hosts’ Commonwealth Games rematch against Australia at the NEC in Birmingham on Saturday.Mentor and her team-mates head into the unexpected semi-final showdown on a high after thumping world champions New Zealand 54-44 on Thursday, after Jamaica had upset the odds to sink the Australians and claim top spot in Group A.The result means England and Australia will reprise their thrilling Gold Coast showdown one match earlier than expected, with the prize at stake a place in the final that had...
On this day in 2008: Kevin Pietersen named England Test and one-day captain
Kevin Pietersen was named as England’s new Test and one-day captain on this day in 2008.The 28-year-old Hampshire batter had been regarded as favourite for the two roles after Michael Vaughan and Paul Collingwood stood down from their positions the previous day.Pietersen took charge in the middle of a series against South Africa, as one of the only players who was guaranteed a place in both red and white-ball squads.The South Africa-born batter’s spell as skipper began promisingly with a six-wicket win at The Oval, with Pietersen scoring a hundred and picking up both Player of the Match and Player...
Racing League returns on Sky Sports Racing at Doncaster as Hayley Turner carries hopes of team East
Racing League returns to Sky Sports Racing on Thursday as Doncaster hosts the competition opener, while it is Challenge Cup day at Brighton and Hollie Doyle is in action at Yarmouth. 6.10 Doncaster - Fresh Hope fancied in race two of Racing League. Hayley Turner, runner-up in the inaugural Racing...
United Rugby Championship: BBC Sport NI to broadcast six Ulster home games live
BBC Sport NI will broadcast six of Ulster's home games live during the forthcoming United Rugby Championship season. The matches will be shown on BBC Two NI, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. First up will be Ulster's opening game of the campaign against Connacht on 17 September, followed...
Ariarne Titmus and Australia’s swimmers wrap up golden Commonwealth Games
Ariarne Titmus, Sam Short and the women’s 4x100m relay medley team picked up yet more gold as the swimming competition came to a close in Birmingham
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica shock Australia to shake up netball gold battle
Jhaniele Fowler led the way as Jamaica defeated Australia in a stunning 57-55 upset, beating netball’s No 1-ranked side to take top spot in their Commonwealth Games pool. Down by six goals heading into the last quarter, the Sunshine Girls came storming back before a raucous crowd at Arena Birmingham. Fowler, a four-time Super Netball MVP with West Coast Fever in Australia, proved unstoppable, scoring 47 goals from 50 attempts.
CWG 2022: Nikhat, Nitu, Hussamuddin confirm boxing medals, Lovlina, Ashish lose in quarterfinals
Nitu Ghanghas, Nikhat Zareen and Mohammad Husamuddin confirmed boxing medals for India by qualifying for the semifinals but Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain suffered a shock defeat in the quarterfinals. Ashish Kumar also lost his quarterfinal bout against Aaron Bowen of England. Nitu assured herself of a medal in her...
Commonwealth Games: Bowls and athletics gold for Team Wales on day five
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Paralympic sprinter Olivia Breen and the lawn men's bowls pairs struck gold for Wales...
Snowdonia: Student Christopher Wilson died after 1,300ft fall
A student died after falling 1,300ft in Snowdonia, an inquest has heard. Christopher Wilson, 18, of Brixham, Devon, died on 26 July on Crib y Ddysgl. At an inquest opening in Caernarfon, Gwynedd, the coroner heard Mr Wilson was walking with his father when he fell down a hill, suffering "multiple substantial injuries".
Commonwealth Games: Netball & athletics after England diving golds
Jonathan Jurejko, Mike Henson, Becky Grey and Lorraine McKenna. His coach managed to obey the rules and get out of the way during his second attempt of 160kg. Two red lights are handed out by the judges, which means another failed lift for the 37-year-old para-lifter. Following Micky Yule's success...
Australian 4x100m mixed medley swim team win Commonwealth gold... while England secure bronze medal at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre
Australia picked up another gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after winning the 4x100m mixed medley on Tuesday evening. The Aussie superstars managed to win the final at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre despite the awkward love triangle within the Australian team. The gold medal-winning team consisted of Mathew Temple,...
Jake Jarman ‘delighted’ to claim four golds in Commonwealth Games first
Jake Jarman became the first gymnast to win four gold medals at the Commonwealth Games while Alice Kinsella won individual gold in the floor exercise
Leon Reid: Sprinter in Ireland's European Championships team after Commonwealth Games bar
Leon Reid has been included in Ireland's 4x100m relay team for the European Championships despite being barred from the Commonwealth Games. Commonwealth Games organisers prevented Reid from competing in Birmingham following a security risk assessment. Reid was found guilty in February of allowing his flat to be used to produce...
Jack Laugher defends diving gold at Commonwealth Games
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — English diver Jack Laugher extended his dominance in the one-meter springboard event Thursday to take a third straight gold at the Commonwealth Games. The 27-year-old Laugher, who was England’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony last week, continued a run that also included gold in...
