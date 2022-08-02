ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

One Day Cup: Timm van der Gugten leads Glamorgan victory rush at Derby

BBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
SPORTS
BBC

Commonwealth Games: England beat New Zealand to line up Australia semi-final

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Defending champions England will face 2018 runners-up Australia in Saturday's Commonwealth netball semi-final after...
SPORTS
The Independent

Day Six at the Commonwealth Games: Johnson-Thompson and Campbell go for gold

Emily Campbell bids to add Commonwealth Games gold to her Olympic silver medal in the women’s weightlifting, while Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s heptathlon challenge reaches its conclusion on the track.Here, the PA news agency tees up Wednesday’s action and looks back at some of the highlights from day five.Emily’s gold bidCampbell shot to fame when she won a silver medal in the women’s weightlifting 87kg+ category at the Tokyo Olympics.The Nottingham 28-year-old, who won bronze on the Gold Coast four years ago and is also the reigning European champion, is favourite to snatch a gold medal on her home stage and continue...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Ingram
Person
Sam Conners
Person
Michael Neser
Person
Kiran Carlson
Person
Anuj Dal
Person
Billy Godleman
Person
Chris Cooke
Person
Luis Reece
Person
Timm Van Der Gugten
Person
Mattie Mckiernan
BBC

One Day Cup: Colin Ingram masterclass leads Glamorgan to win over Kent

Kent 304-8 (50 ov): Evison 109, Blake 66, Robinson 50; Ingram 2-42, Douthwaite 2-43, Weighell 2-59 Glamorgan 308-7 (48.2 ov): Ingram 155, Cullen 80*; Linde 2-59, Quinn 2-60 A superb 155 from Colin Ingram steered Glamorgan to a three-wicket win over Kent after the visitors seemed well in charge. Ingram...
SPORTS
The Independent

England excited by chance to ‘do the job on Australia’ in netball semi-finals

England goalkeeper Geva Mentor is relishing the prospect of shaking up netball’s well-established world order on the eve of the hosts’ Commonwealth Games rematch against Australia at the NEC in Birmingham on Saturday.Mentor and her team-mates head into the unexpected semi-final showdown on a high after thumping world champions New Zealand 54-44 on Thursday, after Jamaica had upset the odds to sink the Australians and claim top spot in Group A.The result means England and Australia will reprise their thrilling Gold Coast showdown one match earlier than expected, with the prize at stake a place in the final that had...
SPORTS
The Independent

On this day in 2008: Kevin Pietersen named England Test and one-day captain

Kevin Pietersen was named as England’s new Test and one-day captain on this day in 2008.The 28-year-old Hampshire batter had been regarded as favourite for the two roles after Michael Vaughan and Paul Collingwood stood down from their positions the previous day.Pietersen took charge in the middle of a series against South Africa, as one of the only players who was guaranteed a place in both red and white-ball squads.The South Africa-born batter’s spell as skipper began promisingly with a six-wicket win at The Oval, with Pietersen scoring a hundred and picking up both Player of the Match and Player...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal London One Day Cup#Derbyshire#Leus Du Plooy
The Guardian

Commonwealth Games: Jamaica shock Australia to shake up netball gold battle

Jhaniele Fowler led the way as Jamaica defeated Australia in a stunning 57-55 upset, beating netball’s No 1-ranked side to take top spot in their Commonwealth Games pool. Down by six goals heading into the last quarter, the Sunshine Girls came storming back before a raucous crowd at Arena Birmingham. Fowler, a four-time Super Netball MVP with West Coast Fever in Australia, proved unstoppable, scoring 47 goals from 50 attempts.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
BBC
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Bowls and athletics gold for Team Wales on day five

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Paralympic sprinter Olivia Breen and the lawn men's bowls pairs struck gold for Wales...
SPORTS
BBC

Snowdonia: Student Christopher Wilson died after 1,300ft fall

A student died after falling 1,300ft in Snowdonia, an inquest has heard. Christopher Wilson, 18, of Brixham, Devon, died on 26 July on Crib y Ddysgl. At an inquest opening in Caernarfon, Gwynedd, the coroner heard Mr Wilson was walking with his father when he fell down a hill, suffering "multiple substantial injuries".
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Netball & athletics after England diving golds

Jonathan Jurejko, Mike Henson, Becky Grey and Lorraine McKenna. His coach managed to obey the rules and get out of the way during his second attempt of 160kg. Two red lights are handed out by the judges, which means another failed lift for the 37-year-old para-lifter. Following Micky Yule's success...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Australian 4x100m mixed medley swim team win Commonwealth gold... while England secure bronze medal at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre

Australia picked up another gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after winning the 4x100m mixed medley on Tuesday evening. The Aussie superstars managed to win the final at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre despite the awkward love triangle within the Australian team. The gold medal-winning team consisted of Mathew Temple,...
SWIMMING & SURFING
The Associated Press

Jack Laugher defends diving gold at Commonwealth Games

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — English diver Jack Laugher extended his dominance in the one-meter springboard event Thursday to take a third straight gold at the Commonwealth Games. The 27-year-old Laugher, who was England’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony last week, continued a run that also included gold in...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy