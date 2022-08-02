LeBron James Rumors: Cavaliers Don't Intend to Reunite with Lakers Star

Read on bleacherreport.com
NBA Executive Says The Cleveland Cavaliers Could Land Both LeBron And Bronny James
LeBron James signing with the Los Angeles Lakers instantly transformed the Lakers' fortune. Signing with the team all the way back in 2018, the Lakers went from being a lottery team to a championship contender in a year. Not only that, LBJ even led the team all the way to...
Big News About LeBron James On Thursday
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, LeBron James is officially eligible to sign an extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. James has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat in addition to the Lakers.
LOOK: Kevin Durant Comments On LeBron's Instagram Post
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant commented on Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' Instagram post.
Report: Cavs Have Already Offered “Absolute Maximum” To Collin Sexton
Prior to free agency, rumors swirled about how much the Cavaliers were willing to pay restricted free agent Collin Sexton. Would it be $14-18 million, as the Cavs preferred?. Or would the figure exceed $20 million, as Sexton’s camp hoped?. And yet, both of those figures exceeded the $10-12...
NBA Insider Says Cavaliers Only Want LeBron James To Return If It Is On "Shared Terms": "How Can We Make This Work For All Of Us?"
LeBron James is one of the best players in the league currently, and he has had a spectacular season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He averaged 30.3 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 6.2 APG for the team this year. There have been some suggestions that LeBron James could leave the Los...
NBA Analyst Kevin O'Connor Claims The Lakers Are Better Off Without Kyrie Irving: "I Might Rather Have Buddy Hield And Myles Turner"
The Los Angeles Lakers have been mentioned in many rumors this offseason after a tumultuous 2021/22 NBA season. The Purple and Gold struggled to find their best moment with Russell Westbrook on the roster, even failing to make it to the play-in tournament. They have been linked with Kyrie Irving...
Potential Kyrie Irving to Lakers trade has 1 catch
There has been chatter for a while that Kyrie Irving might end up with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets have even had trade discussions surrounding the mercurial point guard. But there might be one catch regarding a potential Irving trade. Lakers reporter Jovan Buha published...
LOOK: Kyrie Irving Tweeted Something On Tuesday
On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet. Irving has played three seasons for the Nets, and before that he played for the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Knicks Discuss 3-Way Donovan Mitchell Trade with Lakers, Jazz
This deal could give all three teams what they’re looking for this offseason.
NBA Rumor: Mavs, Cavs Talk Collin Sexton Sign-&-Trade?
Although Collin Sexton would fill in Jalen Brunson’s spot nicely, the Dallas Mavericks’ might simply just not have the assets to get a trade done.
Lakers Notes: Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham, LeBron James, Free Agents
This isn’t to say that is Ham’s intent. Rather, it just goes to show that Ham was given control of managing the roster — a sometimes iffy proposition in the coaching world, particularly as it related to LA. Per Jovan Buha of The Athletic, “Lakers head coach...
Cavs Have No Intention Of Reuniting With LeBron James
At least, that is the theory as relayed by Joe Vardon of The Athletic. James, currently with the Lakers, led the Cavaliers to five Finals appearances and the lone championship in franchise history. Rumors of another possible return have been running rampant lately, as James is eligible for a two-year...
NBA Rumors: Miami Heat President Pat Riley Reportedly Really Likes Young Guard Collin Sexton
The Miami Heat have been among the most active teams of the 2022 offseason so far. Over the past few weeks, they've been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, and plenty of other names currently up for relocation. Apparently, Cavaliers point guard Collin Sexton is...
RUMOR: Collin Sexton has drawn interest from Pat Riley, Heat
The Miami Heat’s pursuit of Brooklyn Nets want-away superstar Kevin Durant appears to have bogged down. The same is the case for their chase for Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz. At this point, it seems that Miami might not be able to bring a new superstar to South Beach this summer. Now might be the time to consider other options on the market. Perhaps a player like Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers?
Lakers, LeBron James have 'productive' talks about contract extension
Four-time MVP LeBron James will head into the 2022-23 NBA season on the final year of a two-year, $85.6M contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, James and his agent Rich Paul had "productive" talks with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka on Thursday surrounding a possible contract extension for the 18-time All-Star.
Lakers: Former Cavs GM David Griffin Might Hold Key to LeBron James Extension
One NBA expert pointed out how former Cavaliers GM, and current Pelicans GM, David Griffin might hold the key to LeBron James' contract extension decision.
NBA Rumors: LeBron James Expected to Sign Lakers Contract Extension In 'Some Form'
LeBron James is eligible to sign a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, and the expectation is he will sign a new deal "in some form," per Kurt Helin of NBC Sports. "LeBron does not give off the vibe of a guy looking to...
Report: Rockets Preserving Cap for '23 Free Agency in Kevin Porter Jr. Contract Talks
The Houston Rockets are reportedly prioritizing saving salary-cap space for next offseason in their contract talks with guard Kevin Porter Jr. According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Rockets are seeking a team-friendly deal with Porter since they want to be players on the free-agent market in 2023. Scotto...
NBA Rumors: Rockets Have 'No Urgency to Trade' Eric Gordon; SG Viewed 'as an Asset'
The Houston Rockets are reportedly in no hurry to trade veteran guard Eric Gordon despite significant interest on the trade market. According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Rockets view Gordon as an asset on the court and a leader, and thus, they have "no urgency" to move him.
Ranking the Most Exciting Young NBA Prospects at Every Position
The NBA revolves around its stars and not just the ones currently in orbit. Up-and-comers can be just as intoxicating as established stars, maybe even more so in the right, forward-thinking markets. There is an inherent excitement around young players given the seemingly limitless possibilities in front of them, but...
