4 children, 1 adult seriously injured after tire blows out on I-75, SUV overturns multiple times: FHP

Pickup truck crashed into trees near Elkton, FHP confirms driver died
SPUDS, Fla. — On Thursday at 9:20 a.m., a red pickup truck driving southbound on State Road 207, just south of Elkton in unincorporated Spuds, collided with the tree line. The pickup truck left the lane it was traveling on and entered the median. The truck then crossed the northbound lanes of SR 207 where it crossed the shoulder and crashed.
Palatka man killed in St. Johns County crash, troopers say
A 36-year-old Palatka man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was driving a pickup truck south on State Road 207 near Floyd Lane around 9:20 a.m. when the vehicle left the southbound lanes, crossed the median, went over the northbound lanes, and then collided with the embankment and tree line.
Driver dies in head-on car crash in Levy County
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a driver died in a car accident early this morning, Aug. 3rd, in Levy County. FHP Public Affairs Officer, Lieutenant Patrick Riordan, says a pickup truck was traveling south on SR 121, while a sedan was traveling north. The pickup truck traveled across the center...
Levy County crash kills one driver, leaves another with injuries
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is dead and a man has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Williston. State troopers say a 52-year-old man was driving a truck south on State Road 121 around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. They say he swerved across the road where he hit a...
Five people injured in two-car crash in Gilchrist County
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a two-car crash in Gilchrist County that left five people injured on Sunday night. According to an FHP report, an SUV was traveling west on County Road 340 and did not stop at the intersection of State Road 47. A pickup truck was traveling north on State Road 47 as the SUV went through the intersection and was hit on its right side.
Woman killed, man critically injured in two-vehicle crash on SR 121 in Levy County
A 49-year-old woman was killed on Wednesday morning, and a 52-year-old man was critically injured, after their vehicles collided on State Road 121 in Levy County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report, at approximately 7:15 a.m., the 52-year-old man from Williston was traveling southbound on State Road 121, around half a mile south of NE 65th Street, in a 2017 Ram pickup truck.
FHP: 7-year-old girl dies following major crash along I-4 in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl involved in a serious crash in Seminole County Wednesday morning has died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the child died at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando just after 11:30 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
Putnam County man dies in crash
ARMSTRONG, Fla. (WCJB) - A Palatka man is dead after a crash in Saint Johns County. The 36-year-old driver was traveling on State Road 207, north of Floyd Lane at 9 a.m. Thursday morning. State troopers say his truck swerved into the median and into the northbound lanes. The truck...
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 1 near Williston
A two-vehicle collision killed one person and critically injured another along State Road 121 northeast of Williston on Wednesday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 52-year-old male from Williston was driving a 2017 Ram pickup south on State Road 121 around 7:15 a.m. when he crossed the center line about a half mile south of NE 65th Street. The pickup struck a 2021 Nissan Kicks sedan being driven by a 49-year-old female from Williston head-on.
Alachua County man arrested after crashing stolen vehicle
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested Quentin Black, 22, Wednesday night. Black was seen driving recklessly in a stolen Mercedes on Southwest Williston Road. When deputies tried pulling over the vehicle Black sped off. The vehicle crashed into two other vehicles near 3300 Southwest Williston Road. Three...
4 cars collide with person who ran onto I-95 in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed that at 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday an unidentified person ran out onto I-95 and was struck by four separate vehicles. The incident happened in Nassau County on I-95 northbound, at mile marker 380. FHP’s official report indicates that a tractor...
Live Oak man dies in collision with tree
A 60-year-old Live Oak man died early Wednesday morning when his car left County Road 250 and struck a tree. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the man was driving a sedan east on CR 250 near 167th Road around 12:17 a.m. when he left to roadway to the left and struck a large tree on the north shoulder.
Archer man arrested after allegedly snatching purse, running into woods in northeast Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Antonio Dewayne Price, 37, was arrested yesterday morning after allegedly snatching a purse in the Cedar Grove area of northeast Gainesville, then running into the woods to avoid capture. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a report of an armed robbery; the caller reportedly said...
Live Oak man killed in single vehicle crash
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Live Oak was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning while driving on County Road 250. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the 60-year-old man was headed east on the county road near 167th Road around midnight. His car veered off the roadway...
Multiple incidents cause delays on Argyle Forest Blvd in Jacksonville Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Heavy police presence was reported on Jacksonville's Westside Wednesday due to a traffic crash. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tweeted around 4:26 p.m. that crews are working a traffic crash involving a flipped vehicle at Argyle Forest Blvd. and Spencer's Trace with one person confirmed trapped.
Report: 3 children, baby, one adult from Lake City seriously injured in crash after blowing a tire
ALACHUA, Fla — Two children, a baby and an adult from Lake City were seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident in Alachua County, a report from Florida Highway Patrol said. The baby, who is 7 months old, was not in a car seat or restraint, according to the report.
Driver, four children hospitalized after SUV overturns on I-75 in Alachua County
A woman and four children from Lake City were seriously injured on Monday afternoon after their sports utility vehicle overturned on Interstate 75 in Alachua County. At approximately 3 p.m., the 29-year-old woman was traveling southbound on I-75, near mile marker 406, in a 2004 Ford SUV. The Florida Highway Patrol incident report indicated that the ages of the four passengers ranged from 7 months old to 11 years old.
Orange Park woman arrested on charge of child neglect
Orange Park woman arrested for child neglect. Bond set at $50,003.Douglas Sacha, via Getty Images. An Orange Park woman was arrested Tuesday for one count of child neglect after a 5-year-old child under her guardianship was found wandering an apartment complex alone, wearing only underwear and socks.
Oh my! Photos capture car dangling from parking garage in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A scary situation for one driver Tuesday after their car sped past a barrier and was dangling on the side of a parking garage on Jacksonville's Southbank. The incident happened in the afternoon hours at The Peninsula of Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and...
Lake City police attempt to identify individual connected to grand theft
LAKE CITY, Fla. — A grand theft occurred at a Lake City Walmart on July 31 and now police are looking for more information on an individual who may be connected. The Lake City Police Department provided a photo of the individual below. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
