4 children, 1 adult seriously injured after tire blows out on I-75, SUV overturns multiple times: FHP

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a two-car crash in Gilchrist County that left five people injured on Sunday night. According to an FHP report, an SUV was traveling west on County Road 340 and did not stop at the intersection of State Road 47. A pickup truck was traveling north on State Road 47 as the SUV went through the intersection and was hit on its right side.

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO