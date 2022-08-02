ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Knee injury was no match for cyclist’s will to curb distracted driving - on the CT native’s 10,000 mile ride

By Pam McLoughlin, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

Bicyclist Ben Grannis isn’t going to let a knee injury ground him in the quest to finish his 10,000 mile fundraising “Eyes Up Ride” across the country.

Grannis, 27, started the ride in the fall to benefit a cause close to his heart — the non-profit “TextLess Live More.”

The organization raises awareness of distracted driving — in part by teaching teens to separate from their phones and was created by friends of cyclist, Merritt Levitan, who was killed in broad daylight by a texting driver in 2013.

Grannis didn’t know Levitan, but he knows about what happened because he’s both a trip leader and logistics coordinator at Overland Summer, a camping adventure business Levitan was attending at the time of the accident.

Since then, he’s become friends with her family through other group fundraising endeavors.

Levitan’s dad, Rich Levitan, CEO of TextLess Live More, said Grannis is “an incredible young man,” and “genuine.”

“He took it upon himself to do this (solo fundraising ride),” Levitan said. “He’s been pretty passionate about what TextLess Live More is doing. He’s a really genuine and thoughtful person committed to trying to make a difference.”

Levitan said TextLess Live More is a peer-to-peer awareness and education program which in part teaches teenagers to separate from their phones.

Grannis, originally from Ridgefield, said the ride isn’t about “performing some incredible physical feat in a record setting amount of time.”

“My goal is to raise money for an incredible organization, TextLess Live More, raise awareness of and promote a life without the distractions and noise that fill our lives entirely,” Grannis wrote in a blog. “My goal is to help people gain and strengthen their awareness of the distractions in our lives so they know when to step away and look up from their phones and just bask in the beauty of it all.”

Grannis became a serious bicyclist in 2018 after graduating from Kenyon College with a degree in economics. He worked in the corporate world for nine months and didn’t like the experience.

Grannis had planned to do the entire 10,000 miles at once when he set out in the fall of 2021, but he developed a knee problem from overuse. He said the injury never called for miniscus or ligament care.

So he took a break from the ride, worked at camp this summer and will resume the ride in late August.

To date the fundraising has gone so well that he raised the goal to raising $50,000. He is now at $38,000.

He knew about Merritt and the cause in her memory and later became friends with the family.

“They responded with love and compassion. Not anger,” Grannis said of her family. “I wanted something to work for to make my riding a little more meaningful.”

Merritt is remembered on the TextLess Live More website as an accomplished 18-year-old who loved to ski, hike and bike.

She sustained a traumatic brain injury when she was hit in July 2013 and died the next day.

Comments / 0

Related
i95 ROCK

Connecticut State Police Launch Special Ops to Deter Aggressive Drivers

When I think about a Police Department's Special Operations Unit, I picture a group of highly trained officers going into a sketchy situation to take out a group of bad people. Has the way that people are driving around Connecticut lately turned a few aggressive drivers into criminals? One of our State Police Troops has announced a Special Operation plan to deter aggressive driving on two of the busiest roads in our state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Court: Police justified in entering home after seeing flies

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a murder case that police were justified in entering the defendant's home without a warrant after observing an infestation of flies at a window. The ruling comes in the case of Andrew Samuolis, who is serving a 45-year...
WILLIMANTIC, CT
NBC Connecticut

Some CT Restaurants, Cafes Change Hours Because of Heat

Thursday is another hot day and some local restaurants and cafes are closing early or modifying what they are serving because of the heat. J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville is closing early to keep kitchen staff safe. A heat advisory is in effect for Thursday and Friday and temperatures Thursday...
PLAINVILLE, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgefield, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
State
Connecticut State
105.5 The Wolf

Charge Your Crystals Connecticut, It’s the Last Supermoon of 2022

Have you noticed that people love stacking rocks into cool little columns? I have a couple of rock gardens around our place in Torrington, and I see more and more of them everywhere I go, especially around water. Rock and crystal enthusiasts of Connecticut, head's up, the last Supermoon of 2022 is next week, so get ready to cleanse and charge your crystals under the powerful full moon.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Woman finds kittens abandoned on side of road in Southington

Conn. (WFSB) - People abandoning their pets is a growing problem in Connecticut. Six kittens were found on the side of the road in Southington on Monday. The Southington community is now looking for answers. “My first thing was, did we just drive by kittens?” says Tara Kassey. Kassey...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Traumatic Brain Injury#Cyclist#Distractions
Register Citizen

Mosquitoes with West Nile virus detected in eight CT cities and towns, according to state agency

West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in eight different municipalities, according to a report from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. As of Tuesday, the agency said it had found mosquitoes testing positive for the virus at Brush Island Road and High School Lane in Darien, Catamount Road in Fairfield, Civic Center in Greenwich, Keney Park in Hartford, Beaver Pond Park in New Haven, Cove Island and Sleepy Hollow parks in Stamford, Beacon Point in Stratford and Sherwood Island in Westport.
NBC Connecticut

Rising Rental Scams: What Red Flags to Watch Out For

We know the housing market is hot, with demand way out-pacing supply. That stress has trickled down to the rental market, too. Now, scammers are taking advantage of stressed-out soon-to-be renters, too. Thankfully an NBC Connecticut employee's daughter spotted the red flags. “Whether it's the price, or whether it's the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Is Anything Being Done About Dangerous Speeds On Connecticut Highways?

When I read an article on the Patch this morning about a guy from Danbury who was busted going 160 in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 93, I gotta say I wasn’t shocked. I take the highway to and from work and see this abominable behavior nearly every day, I even wrote an article about my frustrating driving experience in haikus. I was glad to find out the dude wound up getting caught when he was forced to slow down in traffic. Thankfully he didn’t kill himself or someone else…this time. But, what about next time? What is being done about lethal speeds in Connecticut?
DANBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Sports
Eyewitness News

What you can do if you see a dog in a hot car

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut is expecting to get temperatures in the 90s over the next couple of days. Officials are urging people to take care of their pets over the coming days. This is something that Brandon Zawadski keeps in mind when he is out on the job with...
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

CT state trooper hit woman in face while she held baby, police say

VERNON — A Connecticut State Police trooper was charged with a felony assault after he hit a woman in the face while she was holding a baby, causing a “severe laceration,” Vernon police said Tuesday. Trooper Jaime Solis’ police powers have been suspended following his Monday arrest,...
VERNON, CT
thebeveragejournal.com

Restaurant Trade Turns Out for Annual Golf Tournament

The Connecticut Restaurant Association (CRA) hosted its annual Golf Classic at Lyman Orchards Golf Club in Middlefield on June 27, presented by title sponsor Sysco. Participants were treated to lunch before teeing off to play 18 holes, courtesy of US Foods. Sponsors also included Datapay Payroll Services, Morgan Stanley, The Jorgensen Group at Morgan Stanley, Tanda Hospitality and FordHarrison. Tasting stations featured Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Lenny’s Lemonade through Murphy Distributors, Bad Sons Beer Co., Alvarium Beer Co., Litchfield Distillery, The Cocktail Chemist canned cocktail line and Cylinder Vodka. The beverage cart sponsor was Brescome Barton. Additional tournament support from the beverage trade included Connecticut Distributors, Inc.; Allan S. Goodman; Brown-Forman; Slocum & Sons; VerTerra; Pepsi; and the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of Connecticut. Cocktails and a farm-to-table-themed dinner followed the day of golf, led by a renowned lineup of local chefs, including Kristin Eddy from Millwright’s Restaurant in Simsbury, Jared Falco from Rosina’s in Greenwich, Lou Fiore from Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen in West Hartford, Manuel Romero from Olea in New Haven and David Standridge from The Shipwright’s Daughter in Mystic. Approximately 252 golfers took part in the event, with dozens of additional contributors and sponsors, which supports ProStart and culinary scholarships through CRA’s Connecticut Hospitality Educational Foundation, among charitable efforts.
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
WTNH

National Night Out festivities begin across CT

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police across the state and even other parts of the country are making a strong effort to connect with the communities they serve. The festivities begin on Tuesday and the Middletown Police Department is kicking off its first annual National Night Out celebration. Officers said it is a time for fun […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Register Citizen

CT state trooper faces new charges for previous assaults, police say

VERNON — A Connecticut State Police trooper accused of hitting a woman in the face has been charged again, this time in connection with past assaults and threats, police said. Jaime Solis, 29, turned himself in to the Vernon Police Department on Wednesday after learning there was a warrant...
VERNON, CT
Register Citizen

CT state employee found after being reported missing twice in week

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A state employee who was reported missing twice in a week is safe, police said Monday. Jessica Miller, 48, who was reported missing Friday, was located on Monday, state police said. State police said “no criminal aspect” was suspected....
BETHANY, CT
WTNH

Man sells Newtown home without homeowners’ knowledge: PD

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been arrested after being accused of selling a home in Newtown without the homeowner’s knowledge, according to police. Newtown police said on July 27, the Newtown Police Department arrested Edwin Lewis at his home in Willington after a lengthy investigation into a fraudulent home sale. Police said the […]
NEWTOWN, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy