Knee injury was no match for cyclist’s will to curb distracted driving - on the CT native’s 10,000 mile ride

Bicyclist Ben Grannis isn’t going to let a knee injury ground him in the quest to finish his 10,000 mile fundraising “Eyes Up Ride” across the country.

Grannis, 27, started the ride in the fall to benefit a cause close to his heart — the non-profit “TextLess Live More.”

The organization raises awareness of distracted driving — in part by teaching teens to separate from their phones and was created by friends of cyclist, Merritt Levitan, who was killed in broad daylight by a texting driver in 2013.

Grannis didn’t know Levitan, but he knows about what happened because he’s both a trip leader and logistics coordinator at Overland Summer, a camping adventure business Levitan was attending at the time of the accident.

Since then, he’s become friends with her family through other group fundraising endeavors.

Levitan’s dad, Rich Levitan, CEO of TextLess Live More, said Grannis is “an incredible young man,” and “genuine.”

“He took it upon himself to do this (solo fundraising ride),” Levitan said. “He’s been pretty passionate about what TextLess Live More is doing. He’s a really genuine and thoughtful person committed to trying to make a difference.”

Levitan said TextLess Live More is a peer-to-peer awareness and education program which in part teaches teenagers to separate from their phones.

Grannis, originally from Ridgefield, said the ride isn’t about “performing some incredible physical feat in a record setting amount of time.”

“My goal is to raise money for an incredible organization, TextLess Live More, raise awareness of and promote a life without the distractions and noise that fill our lives entirely,” Grannis wrote in a blog. “My goal is to help people gain and strengthen their awareness of the distractions in our lives so they know when to step away and look up from their phones and just bask in the beauty of it all.”

Grannis became a serious bicyclist in 2018 after graduating from Kenyon College with a degree in economics. He worked in the corporate world for nine months and didn’t like the experience.

Grannis had planned to do the entire 10,000 miles at once when he set out in the fall of 2021, but he developed a knee problem from overuse. He said the injury never called for miniscus or ligament care.

So he took a break from the ride, worked at camp this summer and will resume the ride in late August.

To date the fundraising has gone so well that he raised the goal to raising $50,000. He is now at $38,000.

He knew about Merritt and the cause in her memory and later became friends with the family.

“They responded with love and compassion. Not anger,” Grannis said of her family. “I wanted something to work for to make my riding a little more meaningful.”

Merritt is remembered on the TextLess Live More website as an accomplished 18-year-old who loved to ski, hike and bike.

She sustained a traumatic brain injury when she was hit in July 2013 and died the next day.