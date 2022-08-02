Caterpillar Gets Wrapped in Slowing China Demand and Supply-Chain Woes

Read on money.usnews.com
International Business Times
No Worries About U.S. Demand For Now, Japan's Subaru Says
Japan's Subaru Corp expects strong demand from U.S. car buyers to continue, a senior executive said on Wednesday, amid growing concern about a slowdown in the world's largest economy. Chief Financial Officer Katsuyuki Mizuma's confidence highlights the split between consumers struggling to afford basic necessities amid record inflation and those...
Hit by rising costs and supply snarls, Toyota profit tumbles 42%
TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp's (7203.T) profit slumped a worse-than-expected 42% in its first quarter as the Japanese automaker was squeezed between supply constraints and rising costs.
A price cap on Russian oil could push crude past $130 even if OPEC+ increases production, Bank of America says
A price cap on Russian oil could push Brent crude past $130 a barrel, BofA analysts said. Western leaders have touted the cap as an effective tool to combat energy inflation. But Russia could retaliate and send oil prices even higher, even if OPEC+ steps up production. A price cap...
Asian stocks higher as US-China tensions rise
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks dipped Tuesday following another day of meandering trading, as Wall Street debates whether the market’s strong recent run is the start of a turnaround or just a temporary blip. The S&P 500 fell 27.44, or 0.7%, to 4,091.19 after drifting between a loss of 0.9% and a gain of 0.5% through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped even more, losing 402.23, or 1.2%, to 32,396.17, largely because of a tumble for equipment maker Caterpillar. The Nasdaq composite held up better but still slipped 20.22, or 0.2%, to 12,348.76. Treasury yields climbed...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
China's Most Advanced Fighter Jets Compared to U.S. F-22 Raptor
As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, Chinese fighter jets patrol the nearby airspace. Here's how they compare to U.S. jets.
The U.S. made a breakthrough battery discovery — then gave the technology to China
Taxpayers spent $15 million on research to build a breakthrough battery. Then the U.S. government gave it to China.
torquenews.com
Bad News for Tesla: Nio Is Getting 150-kWh Semi-Solid-State Batteries
If how far your electric car can travel on one charge is important to you, as a general rule of thumb, you want an EV with a big battery. In other words, you want one with a large kWh rating as this will be able to power the car for the most amount of time.
US News and World Report
China Signals Plan to Launch Missiles Over Taiwan in a Dramatic, Troubling Escalation
China signaled on Wednesday it plans to dramatically escalate military provocations aimed at Taiwan to include flying missiles over it for the first time, a clear sign that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s departure from visiting the island nation marks not the end of a burgeoning standoff with the U.S. but rather the beginning of one.
US News and World Report
Pelosi Lands in Taiwan as China Lashes Out
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday and was met with a a furious screed from China’s Foreign Ministry, which blasted what it considers a “provocative” and “wrongful” act on behalf of the entire U.S. government and lashed out at warnings from President Joe Biden’s top advisers that Beijing not escalate an already precarious security situation.
U.S. considers crackdown on memory chip makers in China
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is considering limiting shipments of American chipmaking equipment to memory chip makers in China including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co Ltd (YMTC), according to four people familiar with the matter, part of a bid to halt China’s semiconductor sector advances and protect U.S. companies.
Oil drops as weak Chinese factory data heightens demand concerns
LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped on Monday as weak manufacturing data from China and Japan weighed on the demand outlook while investors braced for this week's meeting of officials from OPEC and other top crude producers on supply adjustments.
Oil edges up ahead of OPEC meeting despite recession worries
NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Oil futures edged up less than 1% on Tuesday ahead of a meeting of OPEC+ producers this week that may not lead to a further boost in crude supply amid concerns a possible global recession could limit energy demand.
Russian oil exports to Asia have dropped 12% but expensive crude has boosted energy revenues for the Kremlin
Russian crude flows to Asia have declined 12% from the daily 2.1 million barrels in April and May, per Bloomberg. But the dip in exports has not impacted the Kremlin's revenues, since expensive crude is bolstering its war chest still. Four-week average export duty receipts have climbed higher for Moscow.
This Stock Could Lead China's Reopening Recovery
COVID-related lockdowns dealt a blow to Yum China in its second quarter, but the company showed it was resilient.
Dow falls 402 points as U.S.-China tensions weigh down markets
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. markets fell for the second straight session Tuesday at the start August as tensions between the United States and China weighed on investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 402.23 points, or 1.23%, the S&P 500 fell 0.67% and the Nasdaq Composite closed down 0.16%.
US News and World Report
China Says U.S. Politicians Who 'Play With Fire' on Taiwan Will Pay
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday that those U.S. politicians who "play with fire" on the Taiwan issue will "come to no good end", according to a ministry statement. He did not specify any U.S. politician. China has expressed opposition to a potential visit to...
International Business Times
S.Korea July Exports Rise At Faster Pace, But Risks To Outlook Grow
South Korea's exports grew at a faster annual pace in July as robust demand from the United States offset weak sales to China, though the trade and broad economic outlook was clouded by slowing global growth amid rapidly rising borrowing costs. Outbound shipments rose 9.4% in July from a year...
Business Insider
The US's 'lightning carrier' concept may have lessons for China's growing navy
The US Navy and Marine Corps recently demonstrated the "lightning carrier" concept on an amphibious assault ship for the first time. During the exercise this spring, sailors and Marines operated 20 F-35B jets from USS Tripoli. Military analysts say China could learn from the tactic to improve its own navy...
Japan, China cut holdings of U.S. Treasuries to multi-year lows -data
NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - Japan and China pared back holdings of U.S. Treasuries in May to multi-year lows, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Monday. Japan's holdings fell to $1.212 trillion, the lowest since January 2020, when the country's stash of Treasuries was $1.211 trillion. In April, Japan's holdings were at $1.218 trillion.
