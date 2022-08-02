ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Dolphins center Michael Deiter might be sidelined until regular season

By Omar Kelly, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vsa9i_0h1pDbxn00
Dolphins center Michael Deiter gestures before a play against the New York Giants at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 5, 2021 in Miami Gardens. John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

The Miami Dolphins are preparing to be without Michael Deiter for an extended portion of training camp, and possibly the exhibition season because of a foot injury he suffered on the first day of practice last week.

“I don’t have concern right now with information we have about the regular season. We will make the week play out and see where he is,” coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday of Deiter’s foot injury.

Deiter, who has started 23 of the 40 games he’s played the past three seasons, was viewed as a possible starter before Miami moved Connor Williams from guard to center during the offseason program.

The 2019 third-round pick missed eight games last season because of a foot and quadriceps injury he suffered in September, but Deiter returned to finish out the year as a starter in December.

But in his absence the Dolphins used three centers to make it through a nine-game stretch.

Cole Banwart, a second-year player from Iowa who has spent time with the Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants, is the only other true center on the roster at the moment.

The Dolphins will likely explore having other interior players snapping the football since it is possible they’ll have to play the three exhibition games without Deiter.

Signing a veteran center is also an option. J.C. Tretter, who happens to be the NFLPA president, is the most experienced center on the free-agent market. While it has been reported that teams have expressed an interest in signing Tretter, he remains unsigned.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Tua Tagovailoa secretly married ahead of Dolphins training camp

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa might not have a Super Bowl ring (yet), but he’s added some bling to his ring finger after getting married prior to reporting to training camp, according to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640. The former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback reportedly got hitched to Annah Concetta Gore in the middle […] The post Tua Tagovailoa secretly married ahead of Dolphins training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Bills Tight End O.J. Howard: Josh Allen's a Dog

It's no secret that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of the best at his position in the NFL. Currently pegged as the MVP favorite, players that have spent a while playing with Allen know just how good he is. But, don't get it twisted, players across the NFL...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Iowa State
Miami Gardens, FL
Football
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Miami Gardens, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
City
Miami Gardens, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Heat linked to former All-NBA big man

The Miami Heat could be trying to help compensate for the loss of 37-year-old PJ Tucker by bringing in [checks notes] … another 37-year-old. Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney spoke recently with an unnamed NBA executive who indicated that the Heat may be a potential landing spot for veteran big man LaMarcus Aldridge, who remains unsigned in free agency.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Cardinals RB coach James Saxon on administrative leave amid domestic battery charges

The Arizona Cardinals continue to be in headlines for regrettable reasons ahead of their preseason opener at the Cincinnati Bengals next Friday. Wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, acquired by the Cardinals in April, was arrested on criminal speeding charges on Wednesday morning. As Josh Weinfuss noted for ESPN, it was then learned on Thursday that Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon had been arrested in May and charged with two counts of domestic battery following an alleged incident involving a woman being assaulted in front of two children in Indianapolis.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Titans#American Football#The New York Giants#Florida Sun Sentinel Tns
Miami Herald

Podcast: Reacting to Dolphins’ tampering violations, what’s next

An otherwise pleasant training camp practice with fans in attendance Tuesday turned sour, as the NFL announced discipline for the Dolphins in its six-month investigation into violations of the integrity of the game. The league concluded that on three separate occasions spanning multiple years, the Dolphins violated the anti-tampering policy in their pursuit of Tom Brady and Sean Payton.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Yardbarker

Dolphins Sign P Sterling Hofrichter, Waive P Tommy Heatherly

Hofrichter, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Falcons back in 2020. He signed a four-year rookie contract with the Falcons, but was later waived at the start of the 2021 season. The Buccaneers signed Hofrichter to their practice squad late last season and he returned to Tampa Bay...
TAMPA, FL
Miami Civic

Leaving Miami after a Year.. Some Thoughts

After almost exactly a year of coming down here, I've made the decision to head back to my home base of the DMV area and I wanted to share some thoughts about this town. #1.) It's gorgeous. Despite everything that goes on out here the weather will always make you feel wealthy when it comes to the experience with nature day in and day out. There's just something so beautiful about living with so much sunshine and having the vibrancy of nature be around 24/7.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

3 Trade Packages The Miami Heat Should Still Try To Pursue

The Miami Heat got about as close to the NBA Finals as a team could possibly get without actually making it last season. A Jimmy Butler pull-up 3-pointer that fell about an inch and a half short within the final 20 seconds of Game 7 against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals became the ultimate decider of the entire series. That shot goes in and JB and the Heat more than likely head to their second Finals appearance in three seasons.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Jaguars sign Beau Benzschawel, waive Jared Hocker

The Jaguars made a couple of roster moves involving offensive linemen on Wednesday. The team announced the signing of guard Beau Benzschawel to their 90-man roster. Guard Jared Hocker was waived with an injury designation, so he’ll revert to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed. Benzschawel was undrafted out...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy