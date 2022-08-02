Read on www.digitaltrends.com
Related
Digital Trends
This powerful Dell laptop is over $1,200 off today
If you’re in search of a professional computer with the capacity to go anywhere with you, look no further than the Dell Latitude 5520. And if you’re in search of one of the best laptop deals, look no further than this deal on the Latitude 5520, which discounts this powerhouse laptop down to just $1,709 when you purchase directly from Dell. That’s a massive savings of more than $1,200, as its regular price clears the $2,900 mark. Free next-day delivery is included with your purchase, making this one of the best Dell laptop deals you’ll find.
Digital Trends
Dell’s best business laptop is ridiculously cheap today
There are a lot of great Dell laptop deals going on right now, but if you want a good business laptop at a budget price, the Vostro 5620 is an excellent option. Not only is it specced out well, but Dell has also discounted it to $899 from $1,570, a whopping $671, so it’s well worth considering if you want a great productivity and business laptop.
Digital Trends
Best Buy drops the price of the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop by $300
If you’re looking for one of the most stylish and powerful 2-in-1 laptop deals, then check out this HP Envy x360 deal from Best Buy. Ordinarily priced at $1,100, it’s $300 off for a limited time, meaning it’s down to $800. A far more affordable proposition than before, it’s a truly stylish looking laptop that also offers some suitably high-powered hardware. Read on while we take you through why this is one of the most unmissable laptop deals out there today.
Digital Trends
Hurry — this 70-inch 4K TV is under $500 at Best Buy today
If you’re looking for great value, one of the best TV deals around today is being able to snap up an Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV from Best Buy for only $470. Normally priced at $650, you save $180 by buying today. Paying $470 for a 70-inch 4K TV is a pretty great deal as anyone who has been checking out recent 70-inch TV deals can tell you. Buy it now and you even get a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) included in the deal. While it might not be the biggest name brand around, there are some key reasons why you might want to snap up the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV and we’re here to tell you why.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Engadget
Amazon Luna arrives on Samsung's latest smart TVs
Earlier this year, the Samsung Gaming Hub brought Xbox Game Pass, NVIDIA GeForce Now, Google Stadia and other gaming services to Samsung smart TVs and smart monitors, promising to add new services like Amazon Luna "soon." Soon, it turns out, is today: Amazon's cloud gaming service is now available on 2022 Samsung smart TVs.
Galaxy S22 Ultra is surprisingly popular, and Samsung may cancel a phone to prioritize it
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sits at the top of our list of the best smartphones, but maybe it's too good, because it sounds like another Samsung phone was canceled just so that the company could build more Ultra units. This comes from Korean website The Elec (opens in new...
Free Samsung Galaxy update turns your handset into an even better camera phone
If you own a Samsung phone, there's now one more way to take fantastic pictures on your mobile, and it doesn't cost you a penny. The company has just released a new app called Galaxy Enhance-X, which you can download on Samsung phones using the Galaxy store – it's a free app but it does need 123MB of free space (which really isn't that much).
The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300
If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
What I love (and regret) about ditching the Galaxy S22 Ultra for the iPhone 13 Pro Max
The Galaxy S22 Ultra was my primary device since its launch earlier in the year. That is until I decided to buy the iPhone 13 Pro Max in July. One of my primary concerns with the Samsung flagship was its battery life. When I was using all its features — high refresh rate, maxed-out screen resolution, and more — it simply didn’t last as long as I needed it to.
Digital Trends
The best outdoor TV antennas for 2022
Thinking of cutting the cord? Tired of paying for cable channels that you never watch? If your household is all about network news, local sports, and the shows broadcast on your local affiliate stations, a TV antenna is an excellent way to supplement the lack of broadcast TV stations that streaming services don't provide, giving you access to free, over-the-air broadcasts.
Digital Trends
This 65-inch Sony OLED 4K TV just got a $500 price cut at Best Buy
If you’ve been shopping for 4K TV deals, you already know the sheer number of options can be overwhelming. Modern TVs are packed with features, and there are so many acronyms to keep straight that it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. Luckily for you, Best Buy has a great deal on a 65-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED 4K TV that cuts $500 off the original price of $2,500 for a sale price of just $2,000. When it comes to OLED TV deals, this is one you don’t want to miss.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are back to a terrific low price on Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live normally sell for $150 but an offer on Amazon right now drops the price to just under $100 (opens in new tab). That’s a great deal for these earbuds – a set that we called “a true jump forward ” in our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review.
Digital Trends
Best Buy just dropped the price of this Microsoft Surface laptop to $550
Laptop deals can feel overwhelming but we can confidently say that many people will be more than happy to gravitate straight toward this Microsoft Surface laptop deal. Right now, you can buy a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go from Best Buy for $550 saving you $150 off the usual price of $700. An already great value option for anyone looking for a mid-range laptop, if you’re keen to work on your commute or you want to look like the most stylish student in your class, this is the deal for you.
Digital Trends
Don’t need a flagship? Get this Motorola Android phone for $150
While the focus is often on the most highly sought-after smartphones when checking out phone deals, if you’re simply looking for an inexpensive handset, you’re in luck. Right now, you can buy the Moto G Fast smartphone for just $150 at Amazon, saving you $50 off the usual price. It might not be the fastest or the greatest smartphone out there, but for covering the basics, you’ll be delighted. Here’s why you need it.
Digital Trends
Multiple Roomba models are on sale at Best Buy today
Families who need help in keeping their floors spotless should check out Best Buy’s robot vacuum deals, which includes Roomba deals. The iRobot-owned brand has become synonymous with robot vacuums, and for good reason — its products provide powerful cleaning capabilities, supported by smart home functions that provide even more convenience for household members. These robot vacuums are also available across a wide range of prices, so no matter your budget, there’s a Roomba that will be perfect for your home.
Billboard
Back-to-School Laptop Deals: MacBook, HP, Lenovo & More
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Whether you’re heading back to the office, or back to school, it’s a great time to...
Intel is working on a new type of processor you've never heard of
Intel has let slip information about a new type of processor soon to make its way into the company’s portfolio: the versatile processing unit, or VPU. Although no formal announcement has been made, written materials published by Intel alongside a new Linux driver confirmed the existence of the processor, which is designed to accelerate AI inference workloads.
What’ll be the best Lovelace GPU? Nvidia RTX 4080 rumor suggests it’ll be... the RTX 4070
Nvidia’s RTX 4080 graphics card could be a little less beefy than has been previously rumored, which follows swiftly on the heels of news that the RTX 4070 might be a peppier GPU than anticipated. This fresh Lovelace speculation again comes from Kopite7kimi, a regular hardware leaker on Twitter...
How To Store Batteries To Make Them Last Longer
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Toys, electronics, kitchen appliances, health and beauty devices and so many other items in...
Comments / 0