Digital Trends

This powerful Dell laptop is over $1,200 off today

If you’re in search of a professional computer with the capacity to go anywhere with you, look no further than the Dell Latitude 5520. And if you’re in search of one of the best laptop deals, look no further than this deal on the Latitude 5520, which discounts this powerhouse laptop down to just $1,709 when you purchase directly from Dell. That’s a massive savings of more than $1,200, as its regular price clears the $2,900 mark. Free next-day delivery is included with your purchase, making this one of the best Dell laptop deals you’ll find.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Dell’s best business laptop is ridiculously cheap today

There are a lot of great Dell laptop deals going on right now, but if you want a good business laptop at a budget price, the Vostro 5620 is an excellent option. Not only is it specced out well, but Dell has also discounted it to $899 from $1,570, a whopping $671, so it’s well worth considering if you want a great productivity and business laptop.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Best Buy drops the price of the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop by $300

If you’re looking for one of the most stylish and powerful 2-in-1 laptop deals, then check out this HP Envy x360 deal from Best Buy. Ordinarily priced at $1,100, it’s $300 off for a limited time, meaning it’s down to $800. A far more affordable proposition than before, it’s a truly stylish looking laptop that also offers some suitably high-powered hardware. Read on while we take you through why this is one of the most unmissable laptop deals out there today.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Hurry — this 70-inch 4K TV is under $500 at Best Buy today

If you’re looking for great value, one of the best TV deals around today is being able to snap up an Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV from Best Buy for only $470. Normally priced at $650, you save $180 by buying today. Paying $470 for a 70-inch 4K TV is a pretty great deal as anyone who has been checking out recent 70-inch TV deals can tell you. Buy it now and you even get a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) included in the deal. While it might not be the biggest name brand around, there are some key reasons why you might want to snap up the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV and we’re here to tell you why.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Amazon Luna arrives on Samsung's latest smart TVs

Earlier this year, the Samsung Gaming Hub brought Xbox Game Pass, NVIDIA GeForce Now, Google Stadia and other gaming services to Samsung smart TVs and smart monitors, promising to add new services like Amazon Luna "soon." Soon, it turns out, is today: Amazon's cloud gaming service is now available on 2022 Samsung smart TVs.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

What I love (and regret) about ditching the Galaxy S22 Ultra for the iPhone 13 Pro Max

The Galaxy S22 Ultra was my primary device since its launch earlier in the year. That is until I decided to buy the iPhone 13 Pro Max in July. One of my primary concerns with the Samsung flagship was its battery life. When I was using all its features — high refresh rate, maxed-out screen resolution, and more — it simply didn’t last as long as I needed it to.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The best outdoor TV antennas for 2022

Thinking of cutting the cord? Tired of paying for cable channels that you never watch? If your household is all about network news, local sports, and the shows broadcast on your local affiliate stations, a TV antenna is an excellent way to supplement the lack of broadcast TV stations that streaming services don't provide, giving you access to free, over-the-air broadcasts.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 65-inch Sony OLED 4K TV just got a $500 price cut at Best Buy

If you’ve been shopping for 4K TV deals, you already know the sheer number of options can be overwhelming. Modern TVs are packed with features, and there are so many acronyms to keep straight that it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. Luckily for you, Best Buy has a great deal on a 65-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED 4K TV that cuts $500 off the original price of $2,500 for a sale price of just $2,000. When it comes to OLED TV deals, this is one you don’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy just dropped the price of this Microsoft Surface laptop to $550

Laptop deals can feel overwhelming but we can confidently say that many people will be more than happy to gravitate straight toward this Microsoft Surface laptop deal. Right now, you can buy a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go from Best Buy for $550 saving you $150 off the usual price of $700. An already great value option for anyone looking for a mid-range laptop, if you’re keen to work on your commute or you want to look like the most stylish student in your class, this is the deal for you.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Don’t need a flagship? Get this Motorola Android phone for $150

While the focus is often on the most highly sought-after smartphones when checking out phone deals, if you’re simply looking for an inexpensive handset, you’re in luck. Right now, you can buy the Moto G Fast smartphone for just $150 at Amazon, saving you $50 off the usual price. It might not be the fastest or the greatest smartphone out there, but for covering the basics, you’ll be delighted. Here’s why you need it.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Multiple Roomba models are on sale at Best Buy today

Families who need help in keeping their floors spotless should check out Best Buy’s robot vacuum deals, which includes Roomba deals. The iRobot-owned brand has become synonymous with robot vacuums, and for good reason — its products provide powerful cleaning capabilities, supported by smart home functions that provide even more convenience for household members. These robot vacuums are also available across a wide range of prices, so no matter your budget, there’s a Roomba that will be perfect for your home.
ELECTRONICS
Billboard

Back-to-School Laptop Deals: MacBook, HP, Lenovo & More

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Whether you’re heading back to the office, or back to school, it’s a great time to...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Intel is working on a new type of processor you've never heard of

Intel has let slip information about a new type of processor soon to make its way into the company’s portfolio: the versatile processing unit, or VPU. Although no formal announcement has been made, written materials published by Intel alongside a new Linux driver confirmed the existence of the processor, which is designed to accelerate AI inference workloads.
COMPUTERS
Simplemost

How To Store Batteries To Make Them Last Longer

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Toys, electronics, kitchen appliances, health and beauty devices and so many other items in...
ELECTRONICS

