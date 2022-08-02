ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Betting/Fantasy Impact: Astros Acquire Mancini, Vazquez, Smith

By Jennifer Piacenti
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uaCXU_0h1pDUja00

In a flurry of moves, Houston shored up depth for a run at the World Series and we look at the fantasy ramifications.

On Monday, the Houston Astros acquired 1B/DH/OF Trey Mancini from the Orioles as part of a three-team deal that sent OF Jose Siri to the Rays, RHP Chayce McDermott and RHP Seth Johnson to the Orioles. The Astros also acquired RHP Jayden Murray from the Rays .

Shortly after, the Astros also acquired C Christian Vazquez from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for two minor leaguers.

In their final move on Monday evening, the Astros sent SP Jake Odorizzi to the Braves in exchange for a left-handed reliever, undefined .

View the original article to see embedded media.

Houston's lineup can be dangerous, but there was room for improvement, and the Astros found the help. Veteran Yuli Gurriel has underperformed this season, and Jake Meyers, though defensively strong, has not added much to the lineup. 35-year-old Michael Brantley remains on the IL with a lingering shoulder issue. Though invaluable behind the plate, Martin Maldonado has hit only .173 in 2022. Houston has averaged 4.48 runs per game, which ranks 14th in the league.

Mancini, the face of the Orioles organization and a fan favorite, has made headlines for not only beating stage three colon cancer but doing it in dramatic fashion, finishing second in the 2021 Home Run Derby a mere 16 months after having his tumor removed.

Mancini is a career .270 hitter with the versatility the Astros need to play first base, outfield, or DH.

Vazquez brings a strong bat and postseason experience to the club. With the news that Jason Castro may not be returning this season, and the lack of offensive ability from the catcher position in Houston, A catcher that can hit was a big need. The veteran backstop is a career .282 hitter that can also help guide the young pitching talent in Houston.

Mancini and Vazquez should be rostered in all fantasy baseball formats.

The Astros have been one of the best teams in baseball due mostly to their stellar pitching, including an AL Cy Young candidate in Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez, Luis Garcia, Cristian Javier, and Jose Urquidy, with Lance McCullers expected to return before the postseason. In acquiring Smith, the Astros added a veteran lefty to the bullpen, dealing veteran SP Odorizzi from their starting pitching depth.

Houston's bullpen currently owns the lowest ERA in the MLB (2.79). Astros starters have the second-best ERA in the league (3.17), trailing only the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Houston is now +188 to win the AL Pennant, behind the New York Yankees at +150 on SISB. Houston is +350 to win their first World Series since 2017, behind the Yankees (+320) and the Dodgers (+300).

I’ll take that value on Houston, please.

More Betting, Fantasy and MLB:
Fantasy/Betting Impact: Hader to Padres
Betting Impact: Yankees Acquire Frankie Montas
Super Bowl Odds
Massachusetts to Legalize Sports Betting
Celtics Emerge as Title Favorites
Buccaneers Over/Under
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Week 17
June Betting Recap
ACC Betting Preview
SI Fantasy Draft Kit
Bold Fantasy Predictions
Everything to Know: MLB Trade Deadline

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral

Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals

The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Vazquez makes interesting comment about future after Red Sox trade

Christian Vazquez has a new home after the Boston Red Sox traded him to the Houston Astros for a pair of prospects before Monday night's game at Minute Maid Park. Vazquez joins an Astros club that leads the American League West standings and has a strong chance to make another deep postseason run.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Massachusetts State
Houston, TX
Sports
ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade

A little more than a year after acquiring Joey Gallo in a deal before the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees shipped off their disappointing outfielder to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league right-hander Clayton Beeter on Tuesday. Gallo struggled mightily during his tenure in New York, notching a paltry .159 […] The post Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL
The Spun

Braves Trade For Veteran Closer: Fans React

The Atlanta Braves are reportedly acquiring veteran closer Raisel Iglesias from the Los Angeles Angels in a last-minute trade before the 2022 deadline. The Braves are sending veteran right hander Jesse Chavez and third-year lefty Tucker Davidson to LA in exchange for Iglesias. The MLB world took to Twitter to...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Framber Valdez
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Jake Odorizzi
Person
Lance Mccullers
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Yankees, Dodgers Trade

The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers, two of the top teams in baseball, agreed to a blockbuster trade just before Tuesday's MLB deadline. The Yankees are sending two-time All-Star Joey Gallo to LA in exchange for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. Dodgers fans were hoping to land superstar...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Fantasy Baseball#Orioles#The Boston Red Sox#Braves#Home Run Derby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

87K+
Followers
37K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy