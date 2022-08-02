Independent Senate Candidate Wood Delivers 20K Signatures to Secretary of State

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft recently announced that Douglas Jacoby has been appointed Commissioner of the Missouri Securities Division. Jacoby joined the division in December 2019 as Enforcement Counsel and has served as the division’s Director of Enforcement for the past two years. Prior to joining the securities division, Jacoby was in-house counsel for several Wall Street investment banks in New York City and London. As well, he worked for the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) as Senior Counsel for Market Regulation Enforcement and has been an adjunct faculty member at The Stillman School of Business at Seton Hall University. He received a bachelor’s and Juris Doctor degree from Washington University in St. Louis.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO