Independent Senate Candidate Wood Delivers 20K Signatures to Secretary of State

Missouri Secretary of State says primary was smooth, looks forward to General Election
Not quite a quarter of Missouri voters took part in Tuesday’s primary election. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says other than the low turnout, he’s pleased with this election’s process. Although the primary is behind us, Ashcroft says the process continues in our counties and state.
Some of the close calls and upsets in MO’s legislative primary races
There were several close calls and upsets in Missouri’s legislative primary races. Alisa Nelson names a few. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
Missouri Attorney General takes GOP slot for US Senate
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt fended off his Republican challengers to win his party’s nomination for U.S. Senate. Joey Parker tells us about the race. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
Ashcroft Appoints New Securities Commissioner Douglas M. Jacoby
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft recently announced that Douglas Jacoby has been appointed Commissioner of the Missouri Securities Division. Jacoby joined the division in December 2019 as Enforcement Counsel and has served as the division’s Director of Enforcement for the past two years. Prior to joining the securities division, Jacoby was in-house counsel for several Wall Street investment banks in New York City and London. As well, he worked for the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) as Senior Counsel for Market Regulation Enforcement and has been an adjunct faculty member at The Stillman School of Business at Seton Hall University. He received a bachelor’s and Juris Doctor degree from Washington University in St. Louis.
MO commission hears from public about ways to recruit and retain K-12 teachers
About 50-percent of Missouri’s K-12 public school teachers leave the field within the first five years. A statewide commission is asking for the public’s input to help recruit and retain teachers. During a public hearing yesterday, Nick Crabtree said school districts should adjust their teacher salary systems annually to account for inflation.
Missouri state auditor finds area for improvement in statewide audit
Missouri state agencies spent more than 20 billion dollars in federal taxpayer funds during fiscal year 2021. It is up to one person and her team to inspect the books for it all; State Auditor Nicole Galloway says it’s a mixed bag as to how well the agencies account for it all. The Statewide Single Audit reviewed the federal programs within 10 state agencies some of which were related to COVID-19 recovery. Half of the 22 findings relate to concerns surrounding compliance with federal rules for social service and health care assistance through Medicaid and other federal programs.
Report out shows continuing inequalities in Missouri’s death rate of pregnant mothers
A multi-year statewide report out shows continuing inequalities in Missouri’s death rate of pregnant mothers. Alisa Nelson reports. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
Southeast Missouri hit by flash flooding
A flood warning is in effect for the St. Louis area after heavy rains hit our state. Matt Beitscher is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says Missouri has seen quite a soaking.
Gas Prices Continue Falling in Missouri
Gasoline prices continue to drop in Missouri and across the nation. Brent Palm has an update. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
Escaped Southeast Missouri inmate is back in custody
An escaped inmate in Southeast Missouri is back in custody. Dunklin County Sheriff Bob Holder reports that Dwayne Woods Jr was taken into custody by the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office and the Hayti Police Department on Monday. Woods had been wanted after he escaped from custody while at the Pemiscot County Hospital early Sunday morning. Woods was being held in custody at the Dunklin County Justice Center on charges of failure to appear, burglary, stealing, assault, robbery, and armed criminal action.
