Minnesota Twins acquire closer Jorge Lopez from Orioles

 3 days ago

Baltimore Orioles closer Jorge Lopez was traded to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

MLB Network reported Lopez, who had 19 saves and an ERA of 1.68 with Baltimore in 2022, was one of multiple arms on the radar of the Twins.

Per ESPN, the Orioles will receive four minor league pitchers: left-handers Cade Povich and Juan Rojas as well as right-handers Yennier Cano and Juan Nunez.

Lopez, 29, has a 4-6 record in 44 games this season. He’s in his third season with the Orioles after breaking into the league with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Lopez also spent time with the Kansas City Royals, starting 25 games total in 2019 and 2020 with a combined 6-13 record.

He went 3-14 as a starting pitcher with the Orioles last season.

