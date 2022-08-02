Governor Lamont Announces $580 Million Investment for the Protection of Connecticut Waters From Sewage Pollution

Read on news.hamlethub.com
Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Awarded $23.9 Million in Federal Funding To Support Workforce Training Initiative
Governor Ned Lamont yesterday announced that the Connecticut Office of Workforce Strategy is being awarded a $23.9 million American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce to support the creation of the Strengthening Sectoral Partnerships Initiative. The initiative will provide resources to support ten Regional...
New Reproductive Rights Website and Infoline for Individuals Seeking Assistance With Abortion Services in Connecticut
In the wake of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the State of Connecticut has launched a reproductive rights telephone hotline and website to help people seeking information on abortion services in the state get connected to the resources they need. Starting...
Lamont Extends Connecticut’s Extreme Hot Weather Protocol Through Tuesday Morning
Governor Ned Lamont today announced that due to an updated forecast indicating that temperatures in the state are expected to remain very high for the next several days, he is directing Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol to remain in effect through 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The...
Lieutenant Governor Promotes Summer Museum Program at Greenwich Historical Society
CT Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz visited Greenwich Historical Society to promote the Summer at the Museum Program and the valuable learning opportunities it offers children who can visit museums in the state with an adult for free. CT State Representative Steve Meskers, Greenwich First Selectman Fred Camillo, Town of Greenwich...
Connecticut Cancer Foundation 3rd Annual John Ellis Memorial Golf Tournament on Sept. 26 at Rolling Hills Country Club in Wilton
The Connecticut Cancer Foundation will host its 2022 John Ellis Memorial Golf Tournament presented by Jersey Mike’s on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Rolling Hills Country Club, Wilton, CT. Celebrities joining us will be MC Steve Phillips, Jordan Reed, former NFL Pro Bowl tight end and Italian American stand-...
State Police in Cortlandt seeking public's help identifying shoplifters
The State Police in Cortlandt are investigating the theft of over $3,244 worth of merchandise from Walmart located at 3133 East Main Street Mohegan Lake, NY 10547, at approximately 2:00 p.m. on July 16, 2022. The two pictured suspects left the store in a dark colored 2-door sedan. Anyone with...
