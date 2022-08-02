BASIN WIDE FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES IN-PERSON NETWORKING LUNCHEON

Read on z1077fm.com
Essence
Achieving Success Through Community Empowerment
Black leaders from across multiple industries share the work they're doing to impact change in how corporations and organizations support Black communities. The Wealth & Power experience during the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture saw a panel of esteemed leaders take the stage for an enlightening discussion about achieving success through community empowerment presented by Geico.
DVM 360
Get back to school with dvm360 Flex™ continuing education
It is back to school for primary, secondary, and university students, and a great reminder for veterinary professionals to do the same. Whether you are earning another specialty degree or acquiring certifications, ongoing continuing education is a quick way to apply those new learnings within your practice today. With that in mind, dvm360 Flex™ is launching Fast Flex™, a new, 30-minute live and on-demand webinar for veterinarians and technicians to quickly earn up to .5 credit hours. Jan Bellows, DVM, DAVDC, will present What To Do About Tooth Resorptions? August 19. Register for this dentistry live webinar here. Plus, check out our upcoming August CE events below.
PETS・
momblogsociety.com
What are the various components of quality childcare?
In 2020, about 45.1% of children between zero and five and 31.8% of children between zero and twelve benefitted from childcare services. Their popularity will grow in the future, and with good reasons. Parents favour these services over a nanny or homecare because of the quality childcare and exciting learning...
