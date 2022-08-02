ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Monkeypox Confirmed On Treasure Coast

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago
Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Florida Department of Health is confirming two positive cases of monkeypox in Martin County.

That's now the first Treasure Coast county to report a positive case of the disease.

Both patients are between the ages of 45 and 49.

One county south in Palm Beach, there are 30 positive cases of monkeypox, while a majority of Florida's 442 cases as of August 1 were in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Health officials say vaccines are available in Florida, but only for those with close contact to an infected person.

NewsRadio WFLA

