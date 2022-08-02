Monkeypox Confirmed On Treasure Coast
The Florida Department of Health is confirming two positive cases of monkeypox in Martin County.
That's now the first Treasure Coast county to report a positive case of the disease.
Both patients are between the ages of 45 and 49.
One county south in Palm Beach, there are 30 positive cases of monkeypox, while a majority of Florida's 442 cases as of August 1 were in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
Health officials say vaccines are available in Florida, but only for those with close contact to an infected person.
