Nicki Minaj Responds To Shocking Claims Made By Alleged 'Ex-Assistant'

By Tony M. Centeno
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj has seen a lot of false reports and rumors spread like wild fire online over the years. While most rumors don't catch her attention, the New York rapper felt compelled to put an end to the latest round of tall-tales that have captivated the Internet recently.

On Monday, August 1, the "We Go Up" rapper jumped on her Instagram Live to shut down all the rumors that have been coming from an Instagram account that claimed to be the rapper's former assistant. The person, who listed their name as "Kate Miller," accused Nicki Minaj of paying for her upcoming single "Freaky Girl" to appear on the charts and claimed she owes $173 million in taxes to the IRS.

"Every day I learn that y'all getting dumber and f**king dumber," Minaj said during her Instagram Live. "The other day I was on Twitter and I saw this whole fanbase, b***h. They marked up a whole spreadsheet saying, 'This what we bout to do to get rid of Nicki finally.' And they was saying all types of s**t and I just was like whoa this is sad, right?"

"I am mind blown that people are this f**king dumb," she continued.

The account also made some serious allegations about her husband Kenneth Petty and claimed to know the name of her son Papa Bear , who's real name has not been confirmed by Minaj's camp since his birth. Despite all the stories the account told, no concrete evidence was provided to back up any of the claims. Not long after Nicki began to deny the existence of the "ex-assistant," the page was quietly removed.

Minaj believes the person might be "a kid." However, truly dedicated fans discovered that the page was a troll from the start. Once the posts went viral, some fans noticed that the image the person used as the questionable Instagram profile's avatar belonged to famous author Megan Fieldman Bettencourt. See Nicki Minaj's full statement during her Instagram Live above and see what The Breakfast Club has to say about the situation below.

