Missouri political expert says primaries matter more than most voters think

Missouri Secretary of State says primary was smooth, looks forward to General Election
Not quite a quarter of Missouri voters took part in Tuesday’s primary election. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says other than the low turnout, he’s pleased with this election’s process. Although the primary is behind us, Ashcroft says the process continues in our counties and state.
Some of the close calls and upsets in MO’s legislative primary races
There were several close calls and upsets in Missouri's legislative primary races. Alisa Nelson names a few.
Missouri Attorney General takes GOP slot for US Senate
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt fended off his Republican challengers to win his party's nomination for U.S. Senate. Joey Parker tells us about the race.
MO committee talks about drought problems
The latest drought monitor information shows most of the southern half of Missouri in severe or extreme drought. Missouri’s Drought Assessment Committee – which includes several state political, agricultural, and natural resources leaders – met yesterday to review drought impact and drought relief efforts. Director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Water Resources Center Erin Fanning mentions a drought report from a McDonald County farmer.
MO commission hears from public about ways to recruit and retain K-12 teachers
About 50-percent of Missouri’s K-12 public school teachers leave the field within the first five years. A statewide commission is asking for the public’s input to help recruit and retain teachers. During a public hearing yesterday, Nick Crabtree said school districts should adjust their teacher salary systems annually to account for inflation.
Report out shows continuing inequalities in Missouri’s death rate of pregnant mothers
A multi-year statewide report out shows continuing inequalities in Missouri's death rate of pregnant mothers. Alisa Nelson reports.
Southeast Missouri hit by flash flooding
A flood warning is in effect for the St. Louis area after heavy rains hit our state. Matt Beitscher is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says Missouri has seen quite a soaking.
Escaped Southeast Missouri inmate is back in custody
An escaped inmate in Southeast Missouri is back in custody. Dunklin County Sheriff Bob Holder reports that Dwayne Woods Jr was taken into custody by the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office and the Hayti Police Department on Monday. Woods had been wanted after he escaped from custody while at the Pemiscot County Hospital early Sunday morning. Woods was being held in custody at the Dunklin County Justice Center on charges of failure to appear, burglary, stealing, assault, robbery, and armed criminal action.
