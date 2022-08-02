ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri political expert says primaries matter more than most voters think

 3 days ago
Missouri Attorney General takes GOP slot for US Senate

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt fended off his Republican challengers to win his party’s nomination for U.S. Senate. Joey Parker tells us about the race. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
MO committee talks about drought problems

The latest drought monitor information shows most of the southern half of Missouri in severe or extreme drought. Missouri’s Drought Assessment Committee – which includes several state political, agricultural, and natural resources leaders – met yesterday to review drought impact and drought relief efforts. Director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Water Resources Center Erin Fanning mentions a drought report from a McDonald County farmer.
MO commission hears from public about ways to recruit and retain K-12 teachers

About 50-percent of Missouri’s K-12 public school teachers leave the field within the first five years. A statewide commission is asking for the public’s input to help recruit and retain teachers. During a public hearing yesterday, Nick Crabtree said school districts should adjust their teacher salary systems annually to account for inflation.
Southeast Missouri hit by flash flooding

A flood warning is in effect for the St. Louis area after heavy rains hit our state. Matt Beitscher is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says Missouri has seen quite a soaking.
Escaped Southeast Missouri inmate is back in custody

An escaped inmate in Southeast Missouri is back in custody. Dunklin County Sheriff Bob Holder reports that Dwayne Woods Jr was taken into custody by the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office and the Hayti Police Department on Monday. Woods had been wanted after he escaped from custody while at the Pemiscot County Hospital early Sunday morning. Woods was being held in custody at the Dunklin County Justice Center on charges of failure to appear, burglary, stealing, assault, robbery, and armed criminal action.
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO

