Missouri political expert says primaries matter more than most voters think

An escaped inmate in Southeast Missouri is back in custody. Dunklin County Sheriff Bob Holder reports that Dwayne Woods Jr was taken into custody by the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office and the Hayti Police Department on Monday. Woods had been wanted after he escaped from custody while at the Pemiscot County Hospital early Sunday morning. Woods was being held in custody at the Dunklin County Justice Center on charges of failure to appear, burglary, stealing, assault, robbery, and armed criminal action.

PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO