Brandon Facyson and Isaiah Rodgers are both shining in Colts cornerback battle

Read on horseshoeheroes.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Related
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Odell Beckham Jr. to Colts 'Heating Up?'
A report from Tuesday signals Indy may be looking to add OBJ to their wide receiver corps.
Texans Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver
The Houston Texans are reportedly signing veteran wide receiver Chester Rogers on a one-year deal, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. After playing out his rookie contract with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent in 2016, Rogers signed with the Tennessee Titans' practice squad for the 2020 season. He made his active debut for the Titans in Week 1 of the 2021 season and finished the year with 30 catches for 301 yards and one touchdown.
Yardbarker
Colts Make Three Roster Moves
That will end the seasons for Hurst or O’Donnell unless they’re released with a settlement later this season. They’ll then be able to sign with another team once healthy. Hurst, 26, originally signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of West Georgia back...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indianapolis Colts owner weighs in on Bears moving to Arlington Heights
Indianapolis Colts owner and Chicago native Jim Irsay said he’s keeping a close eye on the Bears to make the move to Arlington Heights. Having worked in the NFL for more than 50 years, he’s no stranger to stadium disputes.
Yardbarker
Colts Worked Out Potential Depth Players
Colts Worked Out Bottom of the Roster Depth Pieces. Most of these players are being tested to see if they can surpass other depth pieces in weaker or questionable position groups. Here is a little history on each potential Colt. Mainly Unproven Wideouts. The Green Bay Packers both signed and...
Texans Reportedly Meeting With Former Packers Quarterback
The Houston Texans reportedly worked out former Green Bay backup QB Kurt Benkert on Tuesday, per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. Following the release of Kevin Hogan earlier this week, the Texans' quarterback depth chart consists of starter Davis Mills and backups Kyle Allen and Jeff Driskel. Houston won't sign...
Colts Reportedly Hosting Veteran Free Agent For Tryout
The Indianapolis Colts are hoping to be just one game better in 2022 so as to avoid missing the playoffs again. To that end, they may be eyeing a talented veteran for their squad. According to ProFootballTalk, the Colts are hosting offensive tackle Kendall Lamm for a tryout this week....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
NFL・
Colts Add Free Agent Wide Receiver
The Colts have signed free agent wide receiver D.J. Montgomery.
WATCH: Texans CB Derek Stingley intercepts goal line pass in training camp
Houston Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley gave a glimpse into his lockdown talents Wednesday on the fifth day of training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Working on goal line drills, Stingley completely shadowed his receiver and wasn’t affected by any of the attempts to create separation. Stingley read the route perfectly and was able to grab an interception to end the rep.
10 takeaways from Day 5 of Colts training camp
The Indianapolis Colts were back on the field Wednesday for their fifth practice of training camp at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. After starting off the second week of camp with pads on Tuesday, the Colts took it a bit lighter on the physicality, opting to go with just the shells and shorts on Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DeMarvion Overshown addresses Texas assistant Brennan Marion stealing his look
Texas Longhorns star DeMarvion Overshown has some beef with wide receivers coach Brennan Marion this week. The passing game coordinator wore a cowboy hat to practice, which is a look Overshown has made popular during his time in Austin. At his press conference this week, the linebacker addressed the understanding...
AOL Corp
Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott focused on NFL title, not DeShaun Watson suspension
While the football world is looking at running back Ezekiel Elliott as a player on the downside of his career, the Dallas Cowboys running back has big goals and dreams left to accomplish before he walks away from the game. He says he is far from finished. The two-time NFL...
FanSided
271K+
Followers
515K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0